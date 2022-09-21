A Pittsburgh resident in her 70s was briefly hospitalized with the first human case of West Nile Virus (WNV) in 2022, the Allegheny County Health Department reported Tuesday. The resident lives in Squirrel Hill, but infected mosquitos were also collected in Point Breeze, the North Side and Wilkinsburg Borough. Human cases have been found in 11 counties, most of them in Philadelphia County.

