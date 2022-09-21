Read full article on original website
Online Rocket
Honors College keeps students and faculty occu‘pied’
The SRU Honors College hosted a “berry” sweet fundraiser, Pie a Professor, during common hour on Tuesday, Sept. 20. For a $2 donation, students could throw plates of cool whip, or “pies”, at an array of professors. Proceeds went to the Storm Harbor Equestrian Center on campus.
West Nile Virus comes to Pittsburgh
A Pittsburgh resident in her 70s was briefly hospitalized with the first human case of West Nile Virus (WNV) in 2022, the Allegheny County Health Department reported Tuesday. The resident lives in Squirrel Hill, but infected mosquitos were also collected in Point Breeze, the North Side and Wilkinsburg Borough. Human cases have been found in 11 counties, most of them in Philadelphia County.
Blotter 9/22/22
September 15 – Police received a call from Butler 911 to inform them they were dispatching an ambulance for an individual having a seizure at the Eisenberg Classroom Building. The police and EMS arrived at the scene and transported the individual to Grove City Medical Center. September 15 –...
