ICC Volleyball Sweeps Frontier
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Freshman Emily Allison had 11 kills and added three aces as Illinois Central College swept Frontier in three sets, 25-13, 25-13, 25-12 on Wednesday at Ramsey Gymnasium.
ICC, ranked 18th in the nation, improves to 17-7 with the win.
