Trojan tennis wins seventh league match

The Sturgis tennis team improved to 7-0 in Wolverine Conference play with an 8-0 victory over visiting Edwardsburg on Wednesday.

Sturgis coach George Earl gave a special shout out to the third doubles team of the Trojans.

There, George Bucklin and Adam Baker trailed 3-0 in the third set and then 4-3 in that same set. The duo battled back to win 6-4 in the third set to claim the win. Prior to that, they won the first set at 6-3 over Brandon Hosang and Tyler Hosang, but dropped the second 6-4.

Sturgis cruised in singles action. The four singles players dropped only seven games the entire day.

In fourth singles action, Grady Miller won 6-0, 6-0 over Noah Coleman.

Both Walter Ebert and Aidan Whitehead won their matches 6-1, 6-0. Ebert beat Hudson Haberland at first singles, Whitehead won over Steven Linton at third singles.

Winning at second singles was George Ebert, he knocked off Jake Emenaker by scores of 6-3, 6-2.

Sturgis won comfortably in the other three doubles matches.

Luke Frost and Christian Perry cruised to a 6-4, 6-2 victory at first doubles. They defeated Caleb Layman and Owen Eberlein.

In second doubles action, the Sturgis team of Preston Gump and Drake Harker overcame a slow start to beat Brady Leep and Brady Halfman 6-2, 6-0. At fourth doubles, the team of Ian Golden and Ian Earl won over Braden Farmer and Logan Paluzzi at 6-0, 6-1.

TR, Otsego split

Three Rivers and Otsego split a tennis match on Wednesday, 4-4.

In singles action, Three Rivers won three of the four matches.

Brady Minnard won at first singles for the Cats, he beat JJ Kruizenga by a score of 7-5 and 6-4. Gio Gioiosa earned a victory at second singles, he beat Tyler DeHaan in three sets at 3-6, 6-4 and 6-1.

Josh Moore also won at fourth singles, he beat Phoenix Orona by scores of 6-2, 6-0.

Otsego won at third singles. There, Spencer Shearer beat Jack Miller at 6-1, 6-4.

Otsego won three of the four doubles matches.

TR’s win came at fourth doubles. There, Cameron Mccolley and Jay Nowak won in straight sets over Ryan Fielbrandt and Tyler VanNess at 7-5, 6-2.

Dylan Chandler and Sam Bronkema won over Brayden Williams and Jaxson Gilleylen by scores of 6-2, 6-3 at first doubles. In second doubles play, the Otsego team of Jack Chapman and Tyler VanderLugt beat Kayden Stratton and Justin McDonald at 7-6 (0), 3-6 and 6-4. Third doubles also saw Otsego win as Ricky Amos and Isaac Madalinski beat Brenden Marchand and Landon Grubbs 6-1, 6-1.

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: Trojan tennis wins seventh league match