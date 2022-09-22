ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Daily Montanan

A MAGA-led civil war? That’s not going to happen.

Summer in Montana draws to a close. The harvest of the field is ripe, fragrant and bountiful, once again giving us many, many reasons to be grateful for our lives, friends and family. Yet, in the seething dog pit of the political arena, we are told that the nation is looming on the edge of […] The post A MAGA-led civil war? That’s not going to happen. appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Society
City
Local
Florida Society
Fox News

Mark Levin warns American life is 'completely opposite' of what Founders intended

Fox News host Mark Levin illustrated in a Sunday episode of "Life, Liberty, and Levin" that America, in many ways, operates without the consent of the governed. "In between our elections, a lot happens to this country that is not subject to elections and no longer subject to representative government," Levin said. "Did you support somehow somewhere or vote for open borders, where fentanyl and illegal immigrants and MS-13 and drug cartels can operate freely on our border creating anarchy, death, rape, all kinds of horrors taking place there? "
CALIFORNIA STATE
creators.com

They're All Open-Borders Hypocrites

All the world's a stage, especially two heated months before Election Day. So you'll have to forgive me for not joining the theatrical media frenzy over Martha's Vineyard being overrun by illegal aliens. It's just another naked open-borders exhibition by both political parties that makes a miserable mockery of our country's immigration policies.
Salon

Hang on, Republicans: Who are the real "elites," anyway?

Bestselling author Malcolm Gladwell recently posted some thoughts on the subject of high school sports, of all things. High schools do a good job at elevating elite athletes, he wrote, to the detriment of students of more average ability, or who lack parents who could afford to pay for soccer or baseball camps starting at age six.
Reason.com

Most Americans Say Immigrants Make the U.S. Better. So Why Don't Politicians Do Anything About It?

At a time when the American economy could use more people, restrictions on immigration continue to trap a lot of unused talent in low-productivity countries. To unleash it, the United States could simply let these immigrants in and let them work. They'd become a productive part of the system that makes this country so wealthy. But politicians are getting in the way.
The Atlantic

America’s False Idols

My first job out of UCLA was in the analyst program at Morgan Stanley, in the 1980s. Like most of my analyst class, I had no idea what investment banking was—only that we were at the helm of the capitalist bobsled and could make a lot of money. We paid scant consideration to the wider role finance played in society. We were charged with birthing the apex predator of the capitalist species, the public company. Our economic mission, we were told, was noble—we were making money helping other people raise money so they could invest money, so they could make more money.
Salon

Americans are told to make "sacrifices" — but those at the top never have to

This piece originally appeared on TomDispatch. In the American ethos, sacrifice is often hailed as the chief ingredient for overcoming hardship and seizing opportunity. To be successful, we're assured, college students must make personal sacrifices by going deep into debt for a future degree and the earnings that may come with it. Small business owners must sacrifice their paychecks so that their companies will continue to grow, while politicians must similarly sacrifice key policy promises to get something (almost anything!) done.
