Clayton, NJ

NJ.com

Boys soccer: No. 11 Delran shuts out Moorestown

Drew Roskos and Andrew Grello each tallied a goal and an assist to lead Delran, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 3-0 win over Moorestown, in Delran. Delran (3-2-2) led 1-0 at the half. Erik Braga made three saves to earn the shutout. Willyam Viega also scored...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Ocean Township over Jackson Memorial - Boys soccer recap

Zach Frabizio made four saves in net as Ocean Township gained control early during a 3-1 victory over Jackson Memorial in Oakhurst. Jaco Gomez and Jake Schwartz scored goals as Ocean Township (4-2-1) took a 2-0 lead heading into halftime. Jackson Memorial (3-4-1) played even in the second half but...
JACKSON, NJ
NJ.com

West Windsor-Plainsboro South over Allentown - Boys soccer recap

Daniel Pulido scored what would be the game-winning goal for West Windsor-Plainsboro South during a 2-1 victory over Allentown in West Windsor. Both teams finished with 12 shots on goal but entered the break in a scoreless tie. Aiden Grund put Plainsboro South (5-3) on top before Jayce Pagano evened...
ALLENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers Prep over Timothy Christian - Boy soccer recap

Chase Mulholland netted two goals to lead Rutgers Prep in a 3-1 win over Timothy Chrisitan in Piscataway. Rutgers Prep (3-2) led 3-0 at the half. Demi Osinbui also scored in the win. Timothy Christian fell to 1-5. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Clayton, NJ
Clayton, NJ
Pennsville Township, NJ
NJ.com

Haddon Twp over Cedar Creek - Boys soccer recap

Graham Looram posted two goals and an assist to lead Haddon Township to a 5-1 win over Cedar Creek in Egg Harbor. Corbin Tinker, Eammon Sheehan and Colton Shaub also scored for Haddon Township (6-1). Jarion Gomez scored for Cedar Creek (2-5-10). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now...
HADDON TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Hammonton over Shawnee - Field hockey recap

Brianna Gazzara’s overtime goal was the difference as Hammonton defeated Shawnee, 1-0, in Medford. Angelina Catania made six saves to earn the shutout for Hammonton (4-1). Quinlyn Moll made 13 saves for Shawnee (3-3). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign...
HAMMONTON, NJ
NJ.com

Hun over Mercersburg Academy (PA) - Boys soccer recap

Adhityan Tamilselvan finished with two goals and one assist as Hun defeated Mercersburg Academy (PA) 4-2 in Mercersburg, PA. Joey Bucchere added one goal and one assist for Hun (5-2), who had a 10-4 advantage in shots on goal. Massamiliano Verduci also found the back of the net while Shea...
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

Late goal lifts Old Bridge over North Brunswick in GMC Red Division battle

Coming into Saturday’s game against North Brunswick, Old Bridge was itching for a win. The Knights had only won one of their last three games, with two ties coming against Greater Middlesex Conference Red Division opponents South Brunswick and New Brunswick. And the last time that Old Bridge had faced North Brunswick, on the opening day of the season, that game also ended in a tie.
NORTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Explosive returns, late pick-six help Atlantic City top Deptford (PHOTOS)

The start for Atlantic City was electric. But for a team that has had trouble closing out games in recent years, the finish might have been even more impressive. Allen Packard and Sah’nye Degraffenreidt scored on back-to-back explosive returns to start the game and Raul Cabrera sealed the win in the final minute with a 35-yard interception return for a touchdown to spark Atlantic City past Deptford, 27-16, in West Jersey Football League inter-division action on Friday.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ.com

