Boys soccer: No. 11 Delran shuts out Moorestown
Drew Roskos and Andrew Grello each tallied a goal and an assist to lead Delran, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 3-0 win over Moorestown, in Delran. Delran (3-2-2) led 1-0 at the half. Erik Braga made three saves to earn the shutout. Willyam Viega also scored...
Ocean Township over Jackson Memorial - Boys soccer recap
Zach Frabizio made four saves in net as Ocean Township gained control early during a 3-1 victory over Jackson Memorial in Oakhurst. Jaco Gomez and Jake Schwartz scored goals as Ocean Township (4-2-1) took a 2-0 lead heading into halftime. Jackson Memorial (3-4-1) played even in the second half but...
West Windsor-Plainsboro South over Allentown - Boys soccer recap
Daniel Pulido scored what would be the game-winning goal for West Windsor-Plainsboro South during a 2-1 victory over Allentown in West Windsor. Both teams finished with 12 shots on goal but entered the break in a scoreless tie. Aiden Grund put Plainsboro South (5-3) on top before Jayce Pagano evened...
Rutgers Prep over Timothy Christian - Boy soccer recap
Chase Mulholland netted two goals to lead Rutgers Prep in a 3-1 win over Timothy Chrisitan in Piscataway. Rutgers Prep (3-2) led 3-0 at the half. Demi Osinbui also scored in the win. Timothy Christian fell to 1-5. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5...
Haddon Twp over Cedar Creek - Boys soccer recap
Graham Looram posted two goals and an assist to lead Haddon Township to a 5-1 win over Cedar Creek in Egg Harbor. Corbin Tinker, Eammon Sheehan and Colton Shaub also scored for Haddon Township (6-1). Jarion Gomez scored for Cedar Creek (2-5-10). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now...
Hammonton over Shawnee - Field hockey recap
Brianna Gazzara’s overtime goal was the difference as Hammonton defeated Shawnee, 1-0, in Medford. Angelina Catania made six saves to earn the shutout for Hammonton (4-1). Quinlyn Moll made 13 saves for Shawnee (3-3). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign...
Girls volleyball: Results, links and scoreboards for Saturday, Sept. 24
Roselle Catholic 2, Central Jersey College Charter 0 - Box Score. Roselle Catholic 2, Central Jersey College Charter 0 - Box Score.
Football: Burlington Township defeats Rancocas Valley in wild finish
Burlington Township’s defense stood strong in the fourth quarter as it stopped Rancocas Valley in the red zone with five seconds left to preserve the 21-14 win in Burlington Township. While Burlington Township (3-2) celebrated its win, Rancocas Valley head coach Garrett Lucas argued the clock should have stopped...
Hun over Mercersburg Academy (PA) - Boys soccer recap
Adhityan Tamilselvan finished with two goals and one assist as Hun defeated Mercersburg Academy (PA) 4-2 in Mercersburg, PA. Joey Bucchere added one goal and one assist for Hun (5-2), who had a 10-4 advantage in shots on goal. Massamiliano Verduci also found the back of the net while Shea...
Steinert remains unbeaten with convincing 4-0 win on the road at Hightstown
Were it not for a pair of overtime losses incurred by Hightstown earlier in the week, Saturday morning’s game between the Rams and Steinert would have been a battle of CVC Colonial Division unbeatens. Instead, it has been a long, hard week for Hightstown soccer and after incurring the...
Football: Ricketts scores two TDs as Florence beats Haddon Twp
Damian Ricketts scored two touchdowns to lead Florence to a 14-6 win over Haddon Township, in Westmont. Ricketts ran in two short-yardage touchdowns. Florence (3-1) led 6-0 at the half. Jairo Padin scored for Haddon Twp (3-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
Late goal lifts Old Bridge over North Brunswick in GMC Red Division battle
Coming into Saturday’s game against North Brunswick, Old Bridge was itching for a win. The Knights had only won one of their last three games, with two ties coming against Greater Middlesex Conference Red Division opponents South Brunswick and New Brunswick. And the last time that Old Bridge had faced North Brunswick, on the opening day of the season, that game also ended in a tie.
Haddonfield, sparked by defense, stops Woodbury in early meeting of title contenders
This was the type of tussle expected of defending sectional champions who should again be factors in the postseason. Haddonfield is the defending Central Jersey and regional Group 2 champion, while Woodbury is the reigning South Jersey Group 1 champion.
Explosive returns, late pick-six help Atlantic City top Deptford (PHOTOS)
The start for Atlantic City was electric. But for a team that has had trouble closing out games in recent years, the finish might have been even more impressive. Allen Packard and Sah’nye Degraffenreidt scored on back-to-back explosive returns to start the game and Raul Cabrera sealed the win in the final minute with a 35-yard interception return for a touchdown to spark Atlantic City past Deptford, 27-16, in West Jersey Football League inter-division action on Friday.
National No. 2 St. Benedict’s knocks off Pennington to set up national title match
While it has not been the best 10 days for the Pennington boys soccer team, the Red Hawks always get up to face national power St. Benedict’s, no matter how they are playing. Saturday was no exception. The Gray Bees, who came in ranked number 2 in the nation,...
Point Pleasant Boro down Raritan for Shore Independence lead - Football recap
Matt Oliphant ran for a 178 yards and two touchdowns as Point Pleasant Boro seized control of the Shore Conference Independence Division with a 39-0 victory over Raritan in Hazlet. As a team, Point Pleasant Boro (4-0) ran for 279 yards and six touchdowns. Tyler Gordon opened the scoring with...
Karriem dominates on offense, defense as West Orange tops Mount Olive - Football recap
Saboor Karriem was an unstoppable force both sides of the ball as scored three touchdowns and intercepted two passes to lead West Orange to a 28-14 victory over Mount Olive in Flanders. Karriem, a senior, tied the game at 7-7 in the first quarter when he took a Quran Ali...
Football: Fleming accounts for all five touchdowns as Lenape blanks Eastern
Zyaire Fleming rushed for five touchdowns as Lenape prevailed over Eastern, 34-0, Friday in Medford. Fleming scored from 2, 5, 1, 15 and 37 yards out as the Indians improved to 2-2 with their second straight win. The Vikings are still looking for their first win at 0-4. The N.J....
Freshman John Franchini leads Mainland over Hammonton - Football recap
Freshman quarterback John Franchini, 14, threw two touchdown passes and ran in another score as Mainland won at home, 29-14, over Hammonton. Franchini hit Jamie Tyson with both scoring strikes, one for 48 yards and the other for 18 yards, to give Mainland (4-1) a 13-7 advantage at halftime. Hammonton...
Football: Ray dominates as Lower Cape May tops Wildwood to stay unbeaten
Hunter Ray threw for two scores and ran for two more as Lower Cape May defeated Wildwood, 47-6, Friday. Ray threw a 34-yard strike to Archie Lawler. He then connected with Braswell Thomas on a 9-yard score. Ray then rushed into the end zone from 2 and 5 yards out as Lower Cape May moved to 4-0.
