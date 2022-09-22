"There's so much that went into it... we had to find a babysitter for our kids, we had to find the money. I mean, it was expensive. People don't realize health insurance isn't going to cover it, especially when you have to go out of state," Chelsea explained, "I mean, we had to go into savings, to be able to drive there to pay for gas..." ............. They should sue the state of Arkansas for the expenses and civily for the unnecessary hardship they forced this family to endure. .......It is an outrage that legislators have decided to deny women there ability to make informed healthcare decisions in private with their physician.......end this dystopian madness. This decision cost the Stovalls thousands of dollars."
The baby had a chance to live, they did not say she would definitely die. This baby was not loved and wanted because she was not perfect.
