mendofever.com
RX Delivered To Wrong Address, Injured Racoon In Garden – Fort Bragg Police Logs 09.22.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah.
mendofever.com
The Search for Lake County’s Goldie Morse: Major Crimes Unit Investigate Cobb Property
The following is a press release from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office:. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the whereabouts of Goldie Morse, 38 years of age and a resident of Middletown. Goldie Morse has been reported as a missing person. Goldie Morse was last seen on August 13, 2022 in Cobb.
crimevoice.com
Man With Prior Felony Conviction Reportedly Caught With Several Illegally Possessed Firearms
Above: Weapons seized during the search | Santa Rosa PD. A Santa Rosa man with a previous felony conviction has been arrested for the alleged unlawful possession of firearms. On the afternoon of September 1, Santa Rosa PD’s Special Enforcement Team and SWAT officers served a search warrant on the 900 block of Renee Court related to an investigation into possible illegally possessed firearms.
mendofever.com
Three Teens Suspected of Arson Allegedly Firing a Flare Gun Sparking Last Month’s Fire Near Costco
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 8/22/22, at approximately 1:27 PM, UPD Officers were dispatched to the area of a dry...
L.A. Weekly
Isaac Ramos Arrested after DUI Crash on Rohnert Park Expressway [Rohnert Park, CA]
Driver Hospitalized after DUI Collision near State Farm Drive. The collision occurred around 11:24 p.m., at the intersection of Rohnert Park Expressway and State Farm Drive near a DUI checkpoint. However, the circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear. Responding paramedics transported one driver to a hospital with unspecified injuries. Meanwhile,...
kymkemp.com
Two Teens Apprehended in Alleged Arson Case, One Suspect Still Outstanding
This is a press release from the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 8/22/22, at approximately 1:27 PM, UPD Officers were dispatched to the area of a dry field east...
mendofever.com
Subject Refusing To Leave Room, Distressed Female – Fort Bragg Police Logs 09.18.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah.
krcrtv.com
Man arrested for transporting drugs in Redwood Valley
REDWOOD VALLEY — Mendocino County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man last week after finding commercial quantities of suspected meth and marijuana in his car. According to the sheriff's office, deputies first saw 46-year-old Thomas Stricklin from Nice driving a car on East Valley Road in Redwood Valley with vehicle code violations.
ksro.com
Multi-State Drug Traffickers From Santa Rosa Arrested
Three men from Santa Rosa are facing federal charges on suspicion of shipping illegal drugs across state lines. One of them is an aspiring rapper, accused of alluding to the illegal activity in a music video posted on YouTube. Prosecutors say, in a span of two years, they sent meth and counterfeit fentanyl-laced Oxycodone to 15 states. At one point, they allegedly tried to ship narcotics from a UPS store in Sebastopol. All three suspects were arrested and arraigned on the charges earlier this month.
kymkemp.com
Meth, Marijuana, and Money Located When Vehicle Stopped for Code Violations
On 09-12-2022 at 11:30 P.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were on routine patrol when they observed a vehicle traveling southbound on East Road in Redwood Valley, California. The Deputies observed vehicle code violations prior to the vehicle pulling into a dirt turn out with the driver then exiting the...
mendofever.com
Subject Throwing Rocks Into Bushes, Student Destroying Classroom – Ukiah Police Logs 09.22.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah.
ksro.com
Suspected Meth Dealer Arrested in Santa Rosa
A man from Santa Rosa is behind bars on suspicion of selling meth. Police arrested 32-year-old Ruperto Franco-Lopez near his home on Tuesday, following a drug trafficking investigation that started in early August. Investigators think he was selling large amounts of meth in Santa Rosa and nearby cities. Five pounds of meth, packaging material and scales were found inside his home Tuesday afternoon.
L.A. Weekly
Casper Helm Killed in Truck Crash on Todd Road [Santa Rosa, CA]
Keller Man Dead in Auto-Pedestrian Crash near Moorland Avenue. The incident happened at around 5:45 a.m. along Todd Road near Moorland Avenue. According to the California Highway Patrol, Helm was reportedly crawling or hunched over the road for unknown reasons. As a result, a dump truck traveling east on Todd struck him. A Chevrolet truck heading west on Todd Road struck Helm as well.
mendofever.com
Theft Of Medication, Subject Passed Out In Aisle – Ukiah Police Logs 09.20.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah.
mendofever.com
Vehicle Plummets Down State Route 20 Embankment Injuring Three Fort Bragg Residents
A Fort Bragg woman and two juveniles suffered injuries on Sunday, September 18, 2022, when their vehicle slid off the rain-slicked State Route 20 plummeting over 100′ down an embankment. By request of those involved, we will not name the driver who suffered major injuries and remains hospitalized. California...
kymkemp.com
Two Arrested in Connection With Discharging a Firearm in a Grossly Negligent Manner
On 09-18-2022 at 10:01 P.M. Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a report of subjects walking northbound on South Dora Street checking car doors in the 1600 block of South Dora Street in Ukiah, California. The Deputies checked the area and were unable to locate the subjects. A...
mendofever.com
Bicyclist in Coma After Willits Traffic Collision on Monday Morning
Willits’s Main Street was busy with traffic on Monday morning, September 19 when tragedy struck. A man on a bicycle was pedaling south when he beelined across the roadway and was clipped by a vehicle driving north. The man was thrown from the bicycle sustaining major head injuries after hitting the ground. As of yesterday afternoon, the cyclist has yet to regain consciousness since the accident and remains in a coma at a Santa Rosa Hospital.
mendofever.com
Driver Runs After Crash North of Willits on 101
A driver ran after crashing a white, 4-door BMW into a pole near mile marker 55 on Hwy 101 near Arnold north of Willits about 11:49 a.m. The number 2 (outside) lane is blocked and traffic is moving slowly through the area. Law enforcement at the scene reports that according...
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies respond to possible social media threat made toward Willows High
WILLOWS, Calif. - Deputies said a Willows High School student posted a picture on social media of what appeared to be a gun and a pack of gum with a caption that said, “Come to school tmrw I have gum.”. Deputies responded to contact the juvenile and her parents...
mendofever.com
Fuel Reduction on Black Bart Trail, Vandalism at the Grange, the Redwood Valley School Saga—Highlights from the Redwood Valley MAC Meeting
The Redwood Valley Municipal Advisory Council met on September 14, 2022, at 5:00 pm in a hybrid live/Zoom meeting at the Redwood Valley Grange. Issues discussed ranged from a proposed tax to fund Mendocino County’s local fire agencies, mail theft targeting Mendocino County’s rural communities, and the purchase of 400 acre-feet of agricultural water for customers desperate for water.
Comments / 0