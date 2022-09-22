ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man With Prior Felony Conviction Reportedly Caught With Several Illegally Possessed Firearms

Above: Weapons seized during the search | Santa Rosa PD. A Santa Rosa man with a previous felony conviction has been arrested for the alleged unlawful possession of firearms. On the afternoon of September 1, Santa Rosa PD’s Special Enforcement Team and SWAT officers served a search warrant on the 900 block of Renee Court related to an investigation into possible illegally possessed firearms.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Isaac Ramos Arrested after DUI Crash on Rohnert Park Expressway [Rohnert Park, CA]

Driver Hospitalized after DUI Collision near State Farm Drive. The collision occurred around 11:24 p.m., at the intersection of Rohnert Park Expressway and State Farm Drive near a DUI checkpoint. However, the circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear. Responding paramedics transported one driver to a hospital with unspecified injuries. Meanwhile,...
ROHNERT PARK, CA
Man arrested for transporting drugs in Redwood Valley

REDWOOD VALLEY — Mendocino County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man last week after finding commercial quantities of suspected meth and marijuana in his car. According to the sheriff's office, deputies first saw 46-year-old Thomas Stricklin from Nice driving a car on East Valley Road in Redwood Valley with vehicle code violations.
REDWOOD VALLEY, CA
Multi-State Drug Traffickers From Santa Rosa Arrested

Three men from Santa Rosa are facing federal charges on suspicion of shipping illegal drugs across state lines. One of them is an aspiring rapper, accused of alluding to the illegal activity in a music video posted on YouTube. Prosecutors say, in a span of two years, they sent meth and counterfeit fentanyl-laced Oxycodone to 15 states. At one point, they allegedly tried to ship narcotics from a UPS store in Sebastopol. All three suspects were arrested and arraigned on the charges earlier this month.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Suspected Meth Dealer Arrested in Santa Rosa

A man from Santa Rosa is behind bars on suspicion of selling meth. Police arrested 32-year-old Ruperto Franco-Lopez near his home on Tuesday, following a drug trafficking investigation that started in early August. Investigators think he was selling large amounts of meth in Santa Rosa and nearby cities. Five pounds of meth, packaging material and scales were found inside his home Tuesday afternoon.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Casper Helm Killed in Truck Crash on Todd Road [Santa Rosa, CA]

Keller Man Dead in Auto-Pedestrian Crash near Moorland Avenue. The incident happened at around 5:45 a.m. along Todd Road near Moorland Avenue. According to the California Highway Patrol, Helm was reportedly crawling or hunched over the road for unknown reasons. As a result, a dump truck traveling east on Todd struck him. A Chevrolet truck heading west on Todd Road struck Helm as well.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Theft Of Medication, Subject Passed Out In Aisle – Ukiah Police Logs 09.20.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
UKIAH, CA
Bicyclist in Coma After Willits Traffic Collision on Monday Morning

Willits’s Main Street was busy with traffic on Monday morning, September 19 when tragedy struck. A man on a bicycle was pedaling south when he beelined across the roadway and was clipped by a vehicle driving north. The man was thrown from the bicycle sustaining major head injuries after hitting the ground. As of yesterday afternoon, the cyclist has yet to regain consciousness since the accident and remains in a coma at a Santa Rosa Hospital.
WILLITS, CA
Driver Runs After Crash North of Willits on 101

A driver ran after crashing a white, 4-door BMW into a pole near mile marker 55 on Hwy 101 near Arnold north of Willits about 11:49 a.m. The number 2 (outside) lane is blocked and traffic is moving slowly through the area. Law enforcement at the scene reports that according...
WILLITS, CA
Fuel Reduction on Black Bart Trail, Vandalism at the Grange, the Redwood Valley School Saga—Highlights from the Redwood Valley MAC Meeting

The Redwood Valley Municipal Advisory Council met on September 14, 2022, at 5:00 pm in a hybrid live/Zoom meeting at the Redwood Valley Grange. Issues discussed ranged from a proposed tax to fund Mendocino County’s local fire agencies, mail theft targeting Mendocino County’s rural communities, and the purchase of 400 acre-feet of agricultural water for customers desperate for water.
REDWOOD VALLEY, CA

