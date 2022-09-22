ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernalillo County, NM

BCSO asking for information in July shoplifting turned shooting incident

By Jordan Honeycutt
 2 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a group of shoplifters who shot and wounded a good samaritan. It happened back in July at a gas station at Rio Bravo and Broadway.

3rd suspect ID’d in Santa Fe Home Depot shoplifting

The sheriff’s department says the victim helped take back the beer two men were trying to steal from the store. In the parking lot, a third man they were with opened fire and injured the man in the ribcage.

Investigators say they left in a black Jeep Grand Cherokee with black rims. Anyone with information is asked to contact BCSO.

