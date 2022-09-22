Read full article on original website
Tenafly over Fort Lee- Boys soccer recap
Eyal J. Mermelstein scored two of the four goals for Tenafly as it took control during a 4-1 victory over Fort Lee in Fort Lee. An early goal gave Fort Lee (2-3-1) a lead heading not halftime but Tenafly (4-1-2) was able to score the final four goals. Zaki Khan...
Boys soccer: Newark East Side rolls past No. 6 Elizabeth to stay unbeaten
Nicholas Vales posted a goal and an assist to lead Newark East Side to a 5-0 win over No. 6 in the NJ.com Elizabeth, in Newark. The win kept Newark East Side unbeaten at 7-0. Rui Rosete made three saves to earn the shutout. Raone Soares Da Silva, Thierry De...
Columbia over Bloomfield - Boys soccer recap
Nico Ranieri scored two goals as Columbia gained control early during a 5-1 victory over Bloomfield in Bloomfield. Jaiden Wright and Garrett Dyson added one goal and one assist each for Columbia (4-2). Bloomfield (2-5) added a late goal but could not get anything going offensively. The N.J. High School...
Ocean Township over Jackson Memorial - Boys soccer recap
Zach Frabizio made four saves in net as Ocean Township gained control early during a 3-1 victory over Jackson Memorial in Oakhurst. Jaco Gomez and Jake Schwartz scored goals as Ocean Township (4-2-1) took a 2-0 lead heading into halftime. Jackson Memorial (3-4-1) played even in the second half but...
Boys soccer: Vasquez nets 2OT goal to push Long Branch past Manasquan
Anthony Vasquez scored an overtime goal to lead Long Branch to a 2-1 double overtime win over Manasquan, in Manasquan. Vasquez’s game-winner came in the 93rd minute off an assist by Chris Lopez. Lopez also scored a tying goal for Long Branch (3-2-1) at the 60-minute mark. Matt Karolak...
Boys soccer: No. 10 Ramsey blanks Dumont
Vincent Tredici posted two goals and an assist to lead Ramsey, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 5-0 win over Dumont, in Dumont. Steven De Pinto and Kenneth Tyburczy each made four saves to earn the shutout. Quinn O’Neill, Jason Balbuena and Carson Deas each scored for...
Northern Highlands over No. 20 Bergen Catholic - Boys soccer recap
Marc Putrino made 11 saves as Northern Highlands shut out Bergen Catholic, No. 20 in NJ.com’s Top 20, in a 1-0 victory in Allendale. Bergen Catholic (3-3-1) outshot Northern Highlands (2-5) but could not find the back of the net. Aiden Dario scored what would be the game-winning goal...
Ewing over West Windsor-Plainsboro North - Boys soccer recap
Chase Bolden scored twice to lead Ewing to a 3-2 win over West Windsor-Plainsboro North, in Plainsboro. Ewing (3-4) led 2-0 at the half. Anthony Genovesi also scored in the win. Gideon Lubin netted two goals to lead West Windsor-Plainsboro North (1-7). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now...
West Windsor-Plainsboro South over Allentown - Boys soccer recap
Daniel Pulido scored what would be the game-winning goal for West Windsor-Plainsboro South during a 2-1 victory over Allentown in West Windsor. Both teams finished with 12 shots on goal but entered the break in a scoreless tie. Aiden Grund put Plainsboro South (5-3) on top before Jayce Pagano evened...
Rutgers Prep over Timothy Christian - Boy soccer recap
Chase Mulholland netted two goals to lead Rutgers Prep in a 3-1 win over Timothy Chrisitan in Piscataway. Rutgers Prep (3-2) led 3-0 at the half. Demi Osinbui also scored in the win. Timothy Christian fell to 1-5. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5...
Sparta over West Morris - Boys soccer recap
Ty Kelly and Patrick Connors each scored to lead Sparta to a 2-0 win over West Morris, in Chester. Chris Munoz made four saves to earn the shutout for Sparta (3-3). West Morris fell to 2-4-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
Football: Nick Iannacone leads Cedar Grove over Montclair Immaculate
Nick Iannacone had three touchdown catches, an interception, and blocked a punt to power Cedar Grove past Montclair Immaculate 21-7 in Cedar Grove. With the win, Cedar Grove improved to 4-1 while Montclair Immaculate fell to 2-3. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
Montville routs Morris Hills to get above .500 - Football recap
Montville made easy work of Morris Hills at home 42-7 to get back over .500 thanks to two rushing touchdowns by Billy Templeton and two receiving touchdowns by Anthony Feaster. The Mustangs (3-2) put together a balanced offensive showing, totaling 179 yards on the ground and another 161 through the...
Football: Shore shuts-out Keyport
Lucas Rosa scored four touchdowns, three rushing and one receiving, to lead Shore past Keyport 27-0 in West Long Branch. Shore (3-1) held a 14-0 lead over Keyport (2-2) at the half. It scored another touchdown in the third and another in the fourth to end the game. Thank you...
Football: Londergan’s 4 TD passes lift No. 15 Seton Hall Prep over No. 8 Irvington
There were numerous possibilities as to how Saturday afternoon’s Essex County showdown between Seton Hall Prep and Irvington would go. But with Irvington featuring two defensive backs committed to Power Five schools, expecting four touchdown passes from Liam Londergan is not what most had in mind. Yet that’s exactly...
Hun over Mercersburg Academy (PA) - Boys soccer recap
Adhityan Tamilselvan finished with two goals and one assist as Hun defeated Mercersburg Academy (PA) 4-2 in Mercersburg, PA. Joey Bucchere added one goal and one assist for Hun (5-2), who had a 10-4 advantage in shots on goal. Massamiliano Verduci also found the back of the net while Shea...
Tributes pour in for deceased player as Linden football preps for Saturday game
Tributes and well wishes from teams and individuals all around New Jersey have been flooding social media platforms in honor of Linden football standout Xavier McClain, who died Wednesday of an apparent has injury sustained in a Sept. 9 game against Woodbridge. Meanwhile, the Linden Tigers hope to honor the...
Point Pleasant Boro down Raritan for Shore Independence lead - Football recap
Matt Oliphant ran for a 178 yards and two touchdowns as Point Pleasant Boro seized control of the Shore Conference Independence Division with a 39-0 victory over Raritan in Hazlet. As a team, Point Pleasant Boro (4-0) ran for 279 yards and six touchdowns. Tyler Gordon opened the scoring with...
National No. 2 St. Benedict’s knocks off Pennington to set up national title match
While it has not been the best 10 days for the Pennington boys soccer team, the Red Hawks always get up to face national power St. Benedict’s, no matter how they are playing. Saturday was no exception. The Gray Bees, who came in ranked number 2 in the nation,...
