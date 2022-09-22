ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayonne, NJ

NJ.com

Tenafly over Fort Lee- Boys soccer recap

Eyal J. Mermelstein scored two of the four goals for Tenafly as it took control during a 4-1 victory over Fort Lee in Fort Lee. An early goal gave Fort Lee (2-3-1) a lead heading not halftime but Tenafly (4-1-2) was able to score the final four goals. Zaki Khan...
FORT LEE, NJ
NJ.com

Columbia over Bloomfield - Boys soccer recap

Nico Ranieri scored two goals as Columbia gained control early during a 5-1 victory over Bloomfield in Bloomfield. Jaiden Wright and Garrett Dyson added one goal and one assist each for Columbia (4-2). Bloomfield (2-5) added a late goal but could not get anything going offensively. The N.J. High School...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Ocean Township over Jackson Memorial - Boys soccer recap

Zach Frabizio made four saves in net as Ocean Township gained control early during a 3-1 victory over Jackson Memorial in Oakhurst. Jaco Gomez and Jake Schwartz scored goals as Ocean Township (4-2-1) took a 2-0 lead heading into halftime. Jackson Memorial (3-4-1) played even in the second half but...
JACKSON, NJ
NJ.com

Boys soccer: No. 10 Ramsey blanks Dumont

Vincent Tredici posted two goals and an assist to lead Ramsey, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 5-0 win over Dumont, in Dumont. Steven De Pinto and Kenneth Tyburczy each made four saves to earn the shutout. Quinn O’Neill, Jason Balbuena and Carson Deas each scored for...
RAMSEY, NJ
NJ.com

West Windsor-Plainsboro South over Allentown - Boys soccer recap

Daniel Pulido scored what would be the game-winning goal for West Windsor-Plainsboro South during a 2-1 victory over Allentown in West Windsor. Both teams finished with 12 shots on goal but entered the break in a scoreless tie. Aiden Grund put Plainsboro South (5-3) on top before Jayce Pagano evened...
ALLENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers Prep over Timothy Christian - Boy soccer recap

Chase Mulholland netted two goals to lead Rutgers Prep in a 3-1 win over Timothy Chrisitan in Piscataway. Rutgers Prep (3-2) led 3-0 at the half. Demi Osinbui also scored in the win. Timothy Christian fell to 1-5. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Sparta over West Morris - Boys soccer recap

Ty Kelly and Patrick Connors each scored to lead Sparta to a 2-0 win over West Morris, in Chester. Chris Munoz made four saves to earn the shutout for Sparta (3-3). West Morris fell to 2-4-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
CHESTER, NJ
NJ.com

Montville routs Morris Hills to get above .500 - Football recap

Montville made easy work of Morris Hills at home 42-7 to get back over .500 thanks to two rushing touchdowns by Billy Templeton and two receiving touchdowns by Anthony Feaster. The Mustangs (3-2) put together a balanced offensive showing, totaling 179 yards on the ground and another 161 through the...
MONTVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Shore shuts-out Keyport

Lucas Rosa scored four touchdowns, three rushing and one receiving, to lead Shore past Keyport 27-0 in West Long Branch. Shore (3-1) held a 14-0 lead over Keyport (2-2) at the half. It scored another touchdown in the third and another in the fourth to end the game. Thank you...
KEYPORT, NJ
NJ.com

Hun over Mercersburg Academy (PA) - Boys soccer recap

Adhityan Tamilselvan finished with two goals and one assist as Hun defeated Mercersburg Academy (PA) 4-2 in Mercersburg, PA. Joey Bucchere added one goal and one assist for Hun (5-2), who had a 10-4 advantage in shots on goal. Massamiliano Verduci also found the back of the net while Shea...
PRINCETON, NJ
