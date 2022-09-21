This week’s Lorain City Schools Student-Athlete of the Week is Longfellow 7th grade volleyball player Trinity Barth. Trinity served 15 unanswered points with 7 being aces in Tuesday’s match against Southview. She also added 4 blocks to seal the match in two sets. Not only a great player, Trinity is also a great leader as one of the team co-captains.

LORAIN, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO