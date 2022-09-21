ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorain, OH

lorainathletics.org

LCS Student-Athlete of the Week – Trinity Barth

This week’s Lorain City Schools Student-Athlete of the Week is Longfellow 7th grade volleyball player Trinity Barth. Trinity served 15 unanswered points with 7 being aces in Tuesday’s match against Southview. She also added 4 blocks to seal the match in two sets. Not only a great player, Trinity is also a great leader as one of the team co-captains.
LORAIN, OH
cleveland19.com

21-year-old arrested for murder of pregnant Akron woman

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the U.S. Federal Marshal Office, members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested 21-year-old Jeremiah Williams. He was wanted by the Akron Police Department for the murder of 21-year-old Teyaurra Harris. Police said on April 14, there was a shootout between two...
AKRON, OH

