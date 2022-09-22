Troy using last year’s stumble as motivation

TROY, NY ( NEWS10 ) — Last season was a disappointing one for the Troy football team, but new head coach Chris Stack has the Flying Horses trending in the right direction. While this is Stack’s first season as the lead man, he’s no stranger to this group of players.

Stack, also the head baseball coach, has been coaching within the Troy football program for eight years. He’s been around a lot of these players since middle school. After winning just one game last year, Stack has the Flying horses at 2-0 to start the season.

Heading into our 1st & 10 Game of the Week this Friday night against rival La Salle, Stack says the Flying Horses are using last season’s stumble as motivation this year. “They’re tough as nails,” said Stack. “They have a chip on their shoulder from what happened last year and we’ve used that as motivation to get better every day and to never be satisfied with just being good enough.”

“We have a big chip, big chip on our shoulder, added senior offensive tackle and defensive end David Chevry. “We really want to go out there and really show everybody what we have to prove.”

The Collar City Cup will be on the line Friday night between Troy and La Salle in our Game of the Week. Tune into 1st & 10 this Friday nights for highlights and reaction from around Section 2 football.

