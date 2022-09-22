Read full article on original website
mychamplainvalley.com
Lakers upset Seawolves in Thursday night thriller
In a rare Thursday night high school football game, the Colchester Lakers put together a big upset victory over the Burlington/South Burlington Seawovles to kick off week four of the Vermont season. The final score was 12-7.
mychamplainvalley.com
Vermont claims fifth straight win during trip to Siena College
The Catamounts have been hot lately to earn themselves a position on the national rankings at number 22. Wednesday nights game against Siena was not different. Vermont scored its first goal just over halfway through, but never allowed much pressure on their own net. Cats take to 3-0 shutout win, their fifth in a row.
mychamplainvalley.com
North Country police carry torch for Special Olympics
Plattsburgh, NY — Law enforcement agencies across the North Country took the streets on Friday morning to participate in the Torch Run to raise awareness and funds for the Special Olympics. The run started at CV-Tech on Military Turnpike and went all the way to Plattsburgh City Hall. Numerous...
WCAX
High peaks get winter preview
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A couple of ski resorts in our area got a sneak peek of winter Friday. It may be the first full day of fall, but Whiteface, Sugarbush, and other high elevations reported a dusting of snow overnight. In New Hampshire, the Mt. Washington Observatory also reported...
This Place in History: The Dog Team Tavern
The New Haven restaurant began as a tea room that raised money for medical missionary work in Canada.
informnny.com
Frost advisories issued across North Country
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fall is officially here. The National Weather Service has issued frost advisories across the North Country region, this includes Jefferson, Lewis and southern St. Lawrence County. According to the NWS, temperatures will drop to the mid-30s Friday night, which will result in frost formation. This...
adirondackalmanack.com
Rangers locate body of missing subject in Duane, assist with possible spine injury on Otter Creek horse trails
On Sept. 14 at 1 p.m., Forest Rangers responded to the Otter Creek horse trails in the Independence Wild Forest after receiving reports of a subject who was thrown from her horse, suffering a possible spine injury. Martinsburg Fire Department arrived on scene and secured the 32-year-old from Clarence Center...
cardinalpointsonline.com
Burghy’s Lounge returns to ACC
The natural light shone through the floor to ceiling windows illuminating the wood floors and green couches lining the walls of the room. The brown, green and orange decorations along the walls gave the lounge an early 2000s feel. An old grand piano sat on a small stage in the furthest corner from the entrance. Burghy’s Lounge now looks completely different after undergoing recent renovations.
mychamplainvalley.com
North Country prepares for retail cannabis
Plattsburgh, NY — Cannabis is coming to the North Country and people in Plattsburgh are preparing to get their retail licenses to sell it. The state’s Office of Cannabis Management set up a “Get Ready, Get Set” workshop in Plattsburgh for eligible New Yorkers to learn how to get their cannabis adult-use retail dispensary licenses. The licenses are part of the Seeding Opportunity Initiative announced by Governor Kathy Hochul in March that allows those with prior cannabis-related offenses to make the first cannabis sales in the state, with cannabis grown by New York farmers.
adirondackalmanack.com
Another large resort subdivision. Still no conservation design.
I just skimmed through Eric Stackman’s recent replies to the Adirondack Park Agency. See the APA website, apa.ny.gov, large-scale subdivisions. Mr. Stackman, a Miami, Florida developer, wants to construct a 120-lot resort subdivision in Jay, Essex County, above the East Branch of the Ausable River, apparently within sightlines near Whiteface Mountain, Asgaard Farm and many other viewing locations.
mynbc5.com
UVM student robbed at gunpoint in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington Police are investigating a late-night armed robbery involving a University of Vermont student. Police said the male student was near St. Paul and Maple Streets on Saturday around midnight when the robbery occurred. The student wasn’t hurt during the incident. The University later sent...
WCAX
Stuck truck blocks Notch Road for hours overnight
CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - Another stuck truck closed the Notch Road for hours Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said a tractor-trailer was trapped on Vermont Route 108, completely blocking the road between Cambridge and Stowe. VTrans said the road finally reopened to traffic at...
WCAX
South Burlington residents raising questions over new housing development
Peace Corps looking for donations to send overseas. Just up the stairs at her home beauty salon in Orwell, everyone is a friend. City waits on test results after cleanup of chemical spill near Burlington beach. Updated: 5 hours ago. Burlington’s Leddy Beach remained closed Thursday-- and could be closed...
Two More Vermont Newspapers Cease Printing
Two more Vermont news organizations have ceased printing paper editions this month, citing the costs and rapidly changing habits of readers. The Waterbury Reader, a free weekly community newspaper produced in partnership with the Barre-Montpelier Times Argus since 2020, will print its final copy this Friday. The move follows a similar decision by the editors of the Vermont Cynic, UVM’s student newspaper, to cease printing and focus on its online report.
cardinalpointsonline.com
Clinton, Sundowner ban scooters
Around the SUNY Plattsburgh campus, the rise of scooters has been prevalent as the semester unfolds. With the number of scooters increasing, the number of rules and regulations around campus have as well. Clinton Dining Hall and the Sundowner have explicitly prohibited scooters to combat the rise in scooters being...
mychamplainvalley.com
Bar Hill helps bees one cocktail at a time
An annual event could help create more pollinator habitats in the Green Mountain State. Vermont has had 17 native species of bees, but in the last 25 years, that number has dwindled to 10. “Pollinators are facing all sorts of challenges,” said Ryan Christiansen, head distiller at Bar Hill Gin....
WCAX
Plattsburgh YMCA gets $1M pledge toward new home
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A $1 million pledge will help the Plattsburgh YMCA move closer to its goal of a new home. Tuesday, the Plattsburgh Y announced the pledge from Stewart’s Shops and the related Dake Foundation. The YMCA is working to secure the funds for a $13 million...
WCAX
Will heating costs leave some North Country families out in the cold?
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Winter will be here before you know it and many are concerned about heating their homes this winter with the rising cost of fuel. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-New York, says the federal Low Income Heating Energy Assistance Program, known as LIHEAP, is out of funding. He is proposing $1 billion in emergency funding in the upcoming temporary budget bill to help families across the country.
Hunter in Vermont shoots man after mistaking him for bear
“These incidents are highly preventable and highlight the importance of positively identifying your target while hunting,” said an official with the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.
Vermont issues first retail cannabis licenses
By Fred Thys/VTDigger Businesses in Rutland, Middlebury and Burlington are the first in Vermont to secure licenses to sell cannabis for recreational use. The state Cannabis Control Board on Wednesday, Sept. 14, issued retail licenses to FLORA Cannabis in Middlebury and […] Read More The post Vermont issues first retail cannabis licenses appeared first on The Mountain Times.
