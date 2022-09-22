ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

mychamplainvalley.com

Lakers upset Seawolves in Thursday night thriller

In a rare Thursday night high school football game, the Colchester Lakers put together a big upset victory over the Burlington/South Burlington Seawovles to kick off week four of the Vermont season. The final score was 12-7.
COLCHESTER, VT
mynbc5.com

Friday Night Fever: New York Edition 9/23/22

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Northern New York high school football was filled with some competitive battles, but also some statement wins. A Clinton County matchup between Beekmantown and Plattsburgh was the closest game of the night. Both teams traded scores throughout the game, but it was Beekmantown who came out on top with a 22-15 victory.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mychamplainvalley.com

North Country police carry torch for Special Olympics

Plattsburgh, NY — Law enforcement agencies across the North Country took the streets on Friday morning to participate in the Torch Run to raise awareness and funds for the Special Olympics. The run started at CV-Tech on Military Turnpike and went all the way to Plattsburgh City Hall. Numerous...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mychamplainvalley.com

AuSable Valley girls soccer continues hot start

The Patriots faced the Plattsburgh high school Hornets and AuSable Valley have its way with the defense in this Wednesday afternoon game. The Patriots putting up five goals through the questionable defense to win 5-1.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
sevendaysvt

Stuck in Vermont: Slate Roofer Robert Volk Jr. Continues Working With a Prosthetic Leg

Robert Volk Jr. has been working on slate roofs since the early 1980s. Known to his friends and family as Bobby, he moved to Vermont in 1986 and worked on ridgelines across the northern part of the state. In his spare time, Bob designed and built a massive log cabin at 191 Rabbit Run in Waltham, which included a tree house, a suspension bridge and two rooms filled with arcade games. His unique home went viral online when Zillow Gone Wild shared it in 2021.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

UVM student robbed at gunpoint in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington Police are investigating a late-night armed robbery involving a University of Vermont student. Police said the male student was near St. Paul and Maple Streets on Saturday around midnight when the robbery occurred. The student wasn’t hurt during the incident. The University later sent...
BURLINGTON, VT
castletonspartan.com

Sammis hopes to represent new district

On Nov. 8, the newly designated district of Castleton (Rutland-3) will elect its representative to the Vermont State Legislature. Running for the position is Republication candidate and Castleton University alum Jarrod Sammis, opposed to Democratic candidate, Mary Droege. Jarrod Sammis graduated in 2013 from Castleton State College with a major...
CASTLETON, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

North Country prepares for retail cannabis

Plattsburgh, NY — Cannabis is coming to the North Country and people in Plattsburgh are preparing to get their retail licenses to sell it. The state’s Office of Cannabis Management set up a “Get Ready, Get Set” workshop in Plattsburgh for eligible New Yorkers to learn how to get their cannabis adult-use retail dispensary licenses. The licenses are part of the Seeding Opportunity Initiative announced by Governor Kathy Hochul in March that allows those with prior cannabis-related offenses to make the first cannabis sales in the state, with cannabis grown by New York farmers.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

High peaks get winter preview

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A couple of ski resorts in our area got a sneak peek of winter Friday. It may be the first full day of fall, but Whiteface, Sugarbush, and other high elevations reported a dusting of snow overnight. In New Hampshire, the Mt. Washington Observatory also reported...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Brattleboro native sworn in as Vermont's newest superior court judge

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Gov. Phil Scott swore in Vermont's newest Superior Court Judge on Friday in Montpelier. Jennifer Barrett, a Brattleboro native, has spent the last eight years as a state attorney in Orleans County. During her tenure, she prosecuted a wide variety of criminal cases ranging from homicides,...
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

Two More Vermont Newspapers Cease Printing

Two more Vermont news organizations have ceased printing paper editions this month, citing the costs and rapidly changing habits of readers. The Waterbury Reader, a free weekly community newspaper produced in partnership with the Barre-Montpelier Times Argus since 2020, will print its final copy this Friday. The move follows a similar decision by the editors of the Vermont Cynic, UVM’s student newspaper, to cease printing and focus on its online report.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Police: UVM student assaulted, held at gunpoint

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police are investigating an assault on a University of Vermont student this past weekend. According to UVM Police, the incident happened around midnight Saturday near St. Paul and Maple streets. Channel 3 News has learned that the victim is a member of the UVM men’s lacrosse team.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Lyndon teen dies in ATV crash

SHEFFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A teenager is dead after police say she crashed while riding an ATV on Thursday evening. Vermont State Police say Samantha Henderson, 19, of Lyndon, was riding an ATV without a helmet or seatbelt on Blake Pond Road in Sheffield. She was found unresponsive by first...
LYNDON, VT

