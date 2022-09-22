ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

SEC Round-Up: Who Can Beat the Tide?

By allHOGS Staff
All Hogs
All Hogs
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NMl2F_0i5LsSLG00

Players paying Players at Alabama, Auburn pays high price for finer things, Harsin may have lied, Kiffin still can't decide, the mystery of Carolina's Jaheim Bell, and much more

Will Anderson's Bama teammates better have his money, Auburn fans have to pay premium to watch a winner, Brian Kelly has to get his Boutte in gear, did Harsin lie, how does College Game Day affect the Vols, does no one know Stetson Bennett is a good quarterback, and much more on this Sept. 21 edition of the SEC Round-Up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aT43X_0i5LsSLG00

Tyler Steen Prepares to Face Former Team

With the expansion of transfer rules and accessibility for both coaches and athletes to the transfer portal, each week's slate of college football games features dozens and dozens of players going up against their former teams. For example, Alabama saw...

Which SEC Team is a Real Threat to Bama?

Welcome to BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out, a daily video series featuring Alabama beat writers Joey Blackwell, Mason Smith and Katie Windham. Each day, the trio will provide their take...

Will Anderson Waiting on Teammates
to Cough Up the Cash

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It had been a while since Will Anderson Jr. had scored a touchdown, but it turns out he had a little extra motivation Saturday. Prior to the Crimson Tide's game against Louisiana-Monroe, the Alabama defense...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hnXzn_0i5LsSLG00

Auburn Looking Up From Bottom
of the SEC Barrel

Last week there were a fair amount of large point spreads for closer contests in the SEC. If feels like the projected blowouts were a week...

Former Tiger Smoke Monday Knows
How to Fix Auburn Offense

Smoke Monday is no longer on campus but his heart is still pulling for the Auburn Tigers. He, like most fans, has probably been frustrated with the offensive output throughout the season so far. One of the biggest questions...

Auburn Basketball Ticket Prices Climb Higher as Temps Get Lower

It’s that time of year. The air is starting to cool. The pumpkins are coming out. Basketball season is on the horizon. The Tigers had one of the best seasons in school history last year. Bruce Pearl has reloaded with excellent players. If football season is already getting you down...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kW8a3_0i5LsSLG00

If Richardson Can't Run, Florida Can't Win

The Florida Gators' return to reality after a euphoric opening-weekend victory grew increasingly concerning on Saturday as the Gators failed to separate from the lesser in-state opponent USF Bulls. Plagued by a poor rushing defense and another dud performance...

Player Ignoring Needed Surgery
Gets Gators Win

Jalen Kimber had a choice to make prior to his debut with the Gators just over three weeks ago: To postpone his first game with Florida and undergo surgery on his broken left hand, or...

Napier Concerned About Vols Tempo

Another daunting task is ahead for the Gators in week four. After playing in two close contests against Power Five opponents to begin the year, Florida squandered the rare...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cN5DB_0i5LsSLG00

Stetson Bennett Gets Bump in Heisman Odds

As the college football season was set to kick off in 2022, most media members, coaches, fans, and betting books alike had a pretty tight...

Brock Browers Top Tight End Grade
After Week 3

As a true freshman, he took college football by storm as he led the national champion Georgia Bulldogs in receiving with 882 yards and 13 touchdowns on 56 receptions. It is still a wondering...

QB Offered in 8th Grade Moving Up Rankings

It has been over 2 years since UGA offered Antwann Hill Jr. Then, he was an 8th grader. Now, he is rated as a top-60 player nationally in the 2025 class according to the 247 Composite Rankings, and he is just starting...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nykam_0i5LsSLG00

Social Media Buzzing
After Recruiting Visits

The fall recruiting period is in full swing with the Tigers having their fair share of prospects on campus over the first few weeks. Hosting guys in both...

Brian Kelly Wants to Get Boutte
More Involved in Passing Game

It’s no secret LSU has one of the deepest wide receiver rooms in the country. Headlined by All-American Kayshon Boutte, it’s a position group...

Tigers Gain Ground Toward
Landing 4-Star Defensive Back

Despite having a monstrous 2023 class to this point, LSU has their foot on the gas with a number of the nation’s top uncommitted prospects. One name that this program is in heavy pursuit of is...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VfYxR_0i5LsSLG00

Mizzou Gets Look at 2023 Schedule

The Missouri Tigers sit at 2-1 heading into Week 4 of the 2022 college football season after a 34-17 win over Abilene Christian. But even as the Tigers get set to begin SEC play against the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, coach Eli Drinkwitz and company can get an idea of...

Harsin Statement Misleading;
Finley Out Against Tigers with Shoulder Injury

The (2-1) Missouri Tigers will head to Jordan Hare Stadium in Week 4 to take on the (2-1) Auburn Tigers in their first SEC contest of 2022. Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said at the beginning...

DB Carlies Ready
for Whomever Auburn Rolls Out

When the Missouri Tigers head to Jordan Hare Stadium on Saturday for their Week 4 matchup, Auburn will have a new...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DP69r_0i5LsSLG00

Once Again QB Mystery at Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. -- Lane Kiffin still isn't ready to verbally name a starting quarterback for the Ole Miss Rebels entering Week 4, but he has...

How Did Ole Miss Alumni Do in Week 2?

Most Ole Miss football players dream of playing in the NFL, but only a few are successful. Twenty three Ole Miss graduates...

Finley Discusses Facing
Nation's Top Passing Offense

OXFORD, Miss., -- This season, the No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels have turned a new leaf on the defensive side of the ball. The Rebels have only allowed their opponents to score...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Wh1y_0i5LsSLG00

The Jaheim Bell Conundrum

When tight end Jaheim Bell torched the North Carolina Tar Heel's defense for 159 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the Duke's Mayo Bowl last season...

Gamecocks Offensive Issues
Marred in Complexity

Frustrated. It's the only word fitting when discussing the fanbase's overall opinion on the offense's performance three weeks into...

Beamer Updates Carolina Injury Situation

South Carolina missed six defensive starters against Georgia, making the game harder than it already was. The Gamecocks were banged up...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wqVS3_0i5LsSLG00

How Tennessee Has Performed
in College Game Day Match-Ups

College GameDay returns to Knoxville for the first time since 2016 as No.11 Tennessee and No.20 Florida are set to clash in a highly anticipated SEC East showdown. The matchup will prove pivotal for...

Mack Outlines Running Back Injuries

No.11 Tennessee (3-0,0-0) opens conference play on Saturday at 3:30 pm ET on Saturday inside of Neyland Stadium against the No.20 Florida Gators.  The Vols routed Akron on Saturday night, but it came with...

Elite Target Coming Back for Florida Game

2024 IMG Academy (Fla.) standout athlete Jonathan Echols is set to return to Tennessee this weekend for the No.11 Vols showdown with No.20 Florida, he...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wbG15_0i5LsSLG00

Aggies Schedule Headlined by Trip to The U

We already had the who, now we know the when. The SEC released the Aggies' 2023 football schedule Tuesday evening, along with the rest of the conference. The Aggies are...

Smith Praises Johnson's
Ability to Handle Presure

When the Texas A&M Aggies lost to the App State Mountaineers in Week 2, many people thought it was time for coach Jimbo Fisher to make a change...

Christian Kirk Scores Two TDs for Jaguars

The change of scenery is agreeing with new Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk. One week after the former Texas A&M wide receiver cleared more than 100 receiving yards in his Jaguars debut, he caught...

Related
The Spun

Urban Meyer Names The 1 Coach He'd Love To Hire

Urban Meyer's name often gets brought up when discussing a high-profile coaching vacancy in college football. He suggested another candidate schools should consider instead. During the latest episode of On3’s Urban’s Take with Tim May, Meyer said he's "really happy" working with FOX and getting to spend time with his family. The three-time national champion identified Kansas coach Lance Leipold as someone he's "always respected."
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Former Alabama 4-Star Recruit Is Reportedly Transferring

An Alabama defensive lineman will reportedly search for a new school. According to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, former four-star recruit Braylen Ingraham has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Ingraham hasn't played for the Crimson Tide since recording one tackle in a 63-3 win over Kentucky on...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Kansas Football News

The Kansas football program hasn't given fans much reason to watch them on Saturdays for the better part of 15 years. But amid a 3-0 start and with a big game against Duke this week, they had news that has shocked the wider college football world. On Thursday, Kansas announced...
LAWRENCE, KS
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Speaks Out After Texas Narrowly Falls To Alabama

Matthew McConaughey is known for many things, and one of them is being the University of Texas football’s biggest cultural ambassador. While the hugely popular actor is known for all things Texas, whether it be from his recent advocacy in the wake of the Uvalde shootings or his flirting with running for governor of the state, McConaughey is normally identified with the Lone Star State.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Look: Tim Tebow Predicts If Urban Meyer Will Coach Again

Urban Meyer's coaching future has been a trending topic in the college football world for the past few weeks. During an appearance on the "Aaron Torres Sports Podcast," Florida legend Tim Tebow as asked if he thinks Meyer will coach again. Tebow wasn't willing to commit to either side, albeit...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Urban Meyer Makes Opinion On Michigan Fans Clear

Born and raised in Ohio and going on to coach the Ohio State Buckeyes for seven years, there's no Big Blue blood running through Urban Meyer's veins. Meyer will soon find himself back in Ann Arbor on FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" and speaking on "Urban's Take with Tim May," the college football analyst had some nice things to say about the Wolverines and their fans.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Paige Spiranac 'Hate' News

Which college football program do you hate the most?. For former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac, the answer is pretty clear. Spiranac, who attended the University of Arizona and San Diego State, made it clear that she's not a fan of Notre Dame. "Would’ve thrown Rudy in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lou Holtz names his most disappointing teams of the season so far…and yes, Notre Dame is on the list

It has been a relatively steady college football season to date, even with such seismic moments as Texas A&M losing to Appalachian State and Auburn getting routed at home this past weekend. With that being said, there has been a few shockers this year and some teams that are vastly underperforming expectations. Former Notre Dame head coach Lou Holtz talked about the programs that have surprised him the most to start the season. He said that Kansas, off to a 3-0 start, has been a pleasant surprise. He also rattled off several other programs including Kentucky, Minnesota and Rutgers as teams...
NFL
The Spun

Look: 1 School Named 'Best Fit' For Deion Sanders

If Deion Sanders left Jackson State for a Power Five job, where would he go?. One school has been named the "best fit. Andy Staples of The Athletic believes one major SEC program is the best landing spot for the former NFL star turned college football head coach. Auburn, which...
JACKSON, MS
