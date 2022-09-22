SEC Round-Up: Who Can Beat the Tide?
Players paying Players at Alabama, Auburn pays high price for finer things, Harsin may have lied, Kiffin still can't decide, the mystery of Carolina's Jaheim Bell, and much more
Will Anderson's Bama teammates better have his money, Auburn fans have to pay premium to watch a winner, Brian Kelly has to get his Boutte in gear, did Harsin lie, how does College Game Day affect the Vols, does no one know Stetson Bennett is a good quarterback, and much more on this Sept. 21 edition of the SEC Round-Up.
Tyler Steen Prepares to Face Former Team
With the expansion of transfer rules and accessibility for both coaches and athletes to the transfer portal, each week's slate of college football games features dozens and dozens of players going up against their former teams. For example, Alabama saw...
Which SEC Team is a Real Threat to Bama?
Welcome to BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out, a daily video series featuring Alabama beat writers Joey Blackwell, Mason Smith and Katie Windham. Each day, the trio will provide their take...
Will Anderson Waiting on Teammates
to Cough Up the Cash
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It had been a while since Will Anderson Jr. had scored a touchdown, but it turns out he had a little extra motivation Saturday. Prior to the Crimson Tide's game against Louisiana-Monroe, the Alabama defense...
Auburn Looking Up From Bottom
of the SEC Barrel
Last week there were a fair amount of large point spreads for closer contests in the SEC. If feels like the projected blowouts were a week...
Former Tiger Smoke Monday Knows
How to Fix Auburn Offense
Smoke Monday is no longer on campus but his heart is still pulling for the Auburn Tigers. He, like most fans, has probably been frustrated with the offensive output throughout the season so far. One of the biggest questions...
Auburn Basketball Ticket Prices Climb Higher as Temps Get Lower
It’s that time of year. The air is starting to cool. The pumpkins are coming out. Basketball season is on the horizon. The Tigers had one of the best seasons in school history last year. Bruce Pearl has reloaded with excellent players. If football season is already getting you down...
If Richardson Can't Run, Florida Can't Win
The Florida Gators' return to reality after a euphoric opening-weekend victory grew increasingly concerning on Saturday as the Gators failed to separate from the lesser in-state opponent USF Bulls. Plagued by a poor rushing defense and another dud performance...
Player Ignoring Needed Surgery
Gets Gators Win
Jalen Kimber had a choice to make prior to his debut with the Gators just over three weeks ago: To postpone his first game with Florida and undergo surgery on his broken left hand, or...
Napier Concerned About Vols Tempo
Another daunting task is ahead for the Gators in week four. After playing in two close contests against Power Five opponents to begin the year, Florida squandered the rare...
Stetson Bennett Gets Bump in Heisman Odds
As the college football season was set to kick off in 2022, most media members, coaches, fans, and betting books alike had a pretty tight...
Brock Browers Top Tight End Grade
After Week 3
As a true freshman, he took college football by storm as he led the national champion Georgia Bulldogs in receiving with 882 yards and 13 touchdowns on 56 receptions. It is still a wondering...
QB Offered in 8th Grade Moving Up Rankings
It has been over 2 years since UGA offered Antwann Hill Jr. Then, he was an 8th grader. Now, he is rated as a top-60 player nationally in the 2025 class according to the 247 Composite Rankings, and he is just starting...
Social Media Buzzing
After Recruiting Visits
The fall recruiting period is in full swing with the Tigers having their fair share of prospects on campus over the first few weeks. Hosting guys in both...
Brian Kelly Wants to Get Boutte
More Involved in Passing Game
It’s no secret LSU has one of the deepest wide receiver rooms in the country. Headlined by All-American Kayshon Boutte, it’s a position group...
Tigers Gain Ground Toward
Landing 4-Star Defensive Back
Despite having a monstrous 2023 class to this point, LSU has their foot on the gas with a number of the nation’s top uncommitted prospects. One name that this program is in heavy pursuit of is...
Mizzou Gets Look at 2023 Schedule
The Missouri Tigers sit at 2-1 heading into Week 4 of the 2022 college football season after a 34-17 win over Abilene Christian. But even as the Tigers get set to begin SEC play against the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, coach Eli Drinkwitz and company can get an idea of...
Harsin Statement Misleading;
Finley Out Against Tigers with Shoulder Injury
The (2-1) Missouri Tigers will head to Jordan Hare Stadium in Week 4 to take on the (2-1) Auburn Tigers in their first SEC contest of 2022. Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said at the beginning...
DB Carlies Ready
for Whomever Auburn Rolls Out
When the Missouri Tigers head to Jordan Hare Stadium on Saturday for their Week 4 matchup, Auburn will have a new...
Once Again QB Mystery at Ole Miss
OXFORD, Miss. -- Lane Kiffin still isn't ready to verbally name a starting quarterback for the Ole Miss Rebels entering Week 4, but he has...
How Did Ole Miss Alumni Do in Week 2?
Most Ole Miss football players dream of playing in the NFL, but only a few are successful. Twenty three Ole Miss graduates...
Finley Discusses Facing
Nation's Top Passing Offense
OXFORD, Miss., -- This season, the No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels have turned a new leaf on the defensive side of the ball. The Rebels have only allowed their opponents to score...
The Jaheim Bell Conundrum
When tight end Jaheim Bell torched the North Carolina Tar Heel's defense for 159 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the Duke's Mayo Bowl last season...
Gamecocks Offensive Issues
Marred in Complexity
Frustrated. It's the only word fitting when discussing the fanbase's overall opinion on the offense's performance three weeks into...
Beamer Updates Carolina Injury Situation
South Carolina missed six defensive starters against Georgia, making the game harder than it already was. The Gamecocks were banged up...
How Tennessee Has Performed
in College Game Day Match-Ups
College GameDay returns to Knoxville for the first time since 2016 as No.11 Tennessee and No.20 Florida are set to clash in a highly anticipated SEC East showdown. The matchup will prove pivotal for...
Mack Outlines Running Back Injuries
No.11 Tennessee (3-0,0-0) opens conference play on Saturday at 3:30 pm ET on Saturday inside of Neyland Stadium against the No.20 Florida Gators. The Vols routed Akron on Saturday night, but it came with...
Elite Target Coming Back for Florida Game
2024 IMG Academy (Fla.) standout athlete Jonathan Echols is set to return to Tennessee this weekend for the No.11 Vols showdown with No.20 Florida, he...
Aggies Schedule Headlined by Trip to The U
We already had the who, now we know the when. The SEC released the Aggies' 2023 football schedule Tuesday evening, along with the rest of the conference. The Aggies are...
Smith Praises Johnson's
Ability to Handle Presure
When the Texas A&M Aggies lost to the App State Mountaineers in Week 2, many people thought it was time for coach Jimbo Fisher to make a change...
Christian Kirk Scores Two TDs for Jaguars
The change of scenery is agreeing with new Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk. One week after the former Texas A&M wide receiver cleared more than 100 receiving yards in his Jaguars debut, he caught...
HOGS FEED:
IF HOG NAMED HEISMAN FINALIST, STROMBERG SHOULD GET TO RIDE SHOTGUN
FINALLY A MATCH-UP FALLS IN HOGS' FAVOR, DOESN'T GUARANTEE WIN THOUGH
SAM PITTMAN AND EVERYONE ELSE KNOWS WHAT HOGS HAVE TO FIX, AND SOON
SEC ROUNDUP: AUBURN COACH COULD BE LEADING CANDIDATE OUT WEST
SEC SHORTS TRIES TO SOLVE MURDER OF AUBURN TIGERS
THERE IS MUCH THE CURRENT STAFF CAN LEARN, STEAL FROM BOBBY PETRINO
SANDERS AVOIDS RUNNING INTO THE RAZORBACK RECORDS BOOKS SATURDAY AND THAT'S A GOOD THING
DESPITE EARLY STRUGGLES, HOGS FIND WAY TO MAKE IT 'SPECIAL' IN THE END
HOGS PLAY ROLE OF ORIGINAL APOLLO CREED, AVOID ROCKY II
SEC ROUND-UP: NEGATIVES KEEP COMING IN AUBURN, GAMECOCKS FORGET TACKLING IS PART OF FOOTBALL, AND MUCH MORE
A GOOD PUNCH IN THE MOUTH SHOULD MAKE HOGS FEEL BETTER SATURDAY
HOGS' SAM PITTMAN WOULD LIKE TO MAKE WIDE RECEIVER BY COMMITTEE A LITTLE LARGER
HAS HOGS COACH SAM PITTMAN'S PLAN FOR DOMINIQUE JOHNSON WORKED LIKE HE WANTED?
TEXAS HAS LOT TO LEARN FROM ALABAMA, ARKANSAS BEFORE ENTERING SEC
• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!
• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.
• View and subscribe to the allHogs YouTube Channel
Comments / 0