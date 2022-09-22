ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Business Insider

An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line

A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
shefinds

Apple Experts Say You Should Delete These 3 Apps Immediately–They’re Ruining Your Phone!

To delete or not to delete — that is the ongoing burning question when it comes to apps and ways you can keep your iPhone and its battery in good shape. The apps that you use most can also be among those that are dwindling your phone’s battery down to nothing. And the more an app offers in terms of functionality and cool features, the more likely it is (usually) to be taxing on your phone’s battery and storage.
Daily Mail

Former CEO Bob Iger reveals Disney found a 'substantial portion' of Twitter users were bots when it tried to buy company in 2016 - as Elon Musk's own attempt to purchase social media platform for $44 BN continues to unravel

Former Disney CEO Bob Iger says that a 'substantial portion' of Twitter's users were believed to be bots in 2016, when the company was deep into talks to purchase the social network. 'We did look very carefully at all of the Twitter users — I guess they’re called users —...
Country
China
thebrag.com

Facebook users file class action lawsuit against Meta for in-app tracking

Meta is now facing a class-action lawsuit as Facebook users are suing the platform for in-app tracking on external websites. United States users of Facebook are suing the platform’s parent company, Meta, for allegedly tracking them through an in-app browser on IOS devices, which conflict with Apple’s privacy policies.
TechCrunch

Facebook users sue Meta, accusing the company of tracking on iOS through a loophole

The complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California and embedded below, alleges that Meta evaded Apple’s new restrictions by monitoring users through Facebook’s in-app browser, which opens links within the app. The proposed class-action lawsuit, first reported by Bloomberg, could allow anyone affected to sign on, which in Facebook’s case might mean hundreds of millions of U.S. users.
TechRadar

Mozilla claims Apple, Google and Microsoft force users to use default web browsers

Mozilla, the non-profit proprietor of the Firefox browser, has accused Google, Microsoft, and Apple of "self preferencing" and nudging consumers towards using their own browsers. Examples of consumer harm stemming from this self-preferencing behavior include limited or frustrated choice, lower quality, lower innovation, poor privacy, and unfair contracts, according to...
The Verge

The Pentagon has ordered a review of US psyops on social media

Pentagon officials have ordered a sweeping review of US information warfare operations conducted through social media platforms, The Washington Post reports, after Twitter and Meta both identified networks of fake accounts believed to be connected to the US military. Citing interviews with unnamed defense officials, The Post states that Colin...
The Independent

Meta tracked users without their consent by skirting Apple’s privacy features, lawsuit alleges

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is being sued for allegedly tracking users without their consent.Both apps are able to track users’ key taps, inputs, and more while using the in-app browser, which is separate to Google Chrome or Safari on iPhones or Android devices.This allows the company to monitor everything that happens on external websites without needing user consent or the consent of the website.“This causes various risks for the user, with the host app being able to track every single interaction with external websites, from all form inputs like passwords and addresses, to every single tap,” wrote Felix Krause,...
TechRadar

Google Chrome bug could let dodgy websites mess with your clipboard

The current, live version of Google Chrome - version 104 - saw the introduction of a bug that could compromise your sensitive data. Normally, clipboard writing event must be approved by a user, however the bug, found by security expert Jeff Johnson (opens in new tab), has been found to have removed this requirement.
