Samsung has been working hard on its Android 13-based One UI 5 skin. While the release does not introduce any significant UI redesign, there are plenty of new features in One UI 5 that you can play around with. The Korean giant is currently running a One UI 5 beta program for the Galaxy S22 and S21 series in selected countries. It is a given that the skin's public release will be out for these phones before the end of the year. But what about other Galaxy devices, especially the Z Fold/Flip series? A new report details One UI 5's release timeline for this year.

CELL PHONES ・ 6 HOURS AGO