Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 to launch with thicker display bezels than Galaxy S22
@UniverseIce has shared more information about the dimensions of the Galaxy S23, the expected replacement for the Galaxy S22 and likely the cheapest option in the Galaxy S23 series. While the Galaxy S22 is a fair bit smaller than the Galaxy S21, @UniverseIce believes the opposite will be true with next year's entry-level flagship model. The Galaxy S23 should still feature a 6.1-inch display though, 0.1-inches smaller than the panel in the Galaxy S21.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ to be left behind as smartphone market pivots to 1.5K displays
Android ARM Chinese Tech Galaxy S Leaks / Rumors Smartphone. Both the Samsung Galaxy S21 and S22 non-Ultra models launched with FHD+ displays. That looks set to carry over to the Galaxy S23 series next year, but it now appears Samsung's flagship phones may be superseded by next-gen entry-level and mid-range phones in that aspect.
notebookcheck.net
Huawei Mate 50 series-compatible 5G cases are released in China
5G Accessory Business Chinese Tech Phablet Smartphone. Huawei P50-series users were reportedly able to circumvent the OEM's inability to use 5G hardware in its newer devices with a case provided by the company Soyealink. Now, as WHYLAB has pointed out, the same option has become available to those who own or plan to own a new flagship of the Mate 50 line.
Phone Arena
Samsung launches a duo of rugged devices in the US
Samsung introduced two rugged devices a few months ago, the Galaxy XCover6 smartphone and the Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro tablet, but they were not available in the United States at launch. Today, the South Korean giant announced both devices are now available for purchase in the US. These products have...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Best flip phones & best fold phones in the UK
They can be smart or traditional, but folding like a clamshell makes the best flip phones more pocketable & more practical
Amazon unveils four new Fire HD 8 tablets – here’s everything you need to know and how to pre-order in the UK
Amazon has just announced the launch of four new Fire HD 8 tablets ahead of its annual devices event on 28 September. The suite of mid-range pads will replace the medium-sized models released in 2020.As with the 2020 Fire HD 8 series, the company has unveiled a base Fire HD 8 tablet, a plus model, a Fire HD 8 kids edition and a pro kids edition. The 2022 tablets have seen an iterative spec upgrade, as well as a £10 price increase.That’s not too surprising, considering the 2020 tablets also received a £10 price hike over the 2018 series. But...
AOL Corp
Samsung's Galaxy S22 just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon
SAVE $150: The Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB) is on sale for $649.99 on Amazon as of Aug. 30. That's 19% off its $799.99 MSRP and its lowest price to date. Samsung went all in on foldables during its latest Galaxy Unpacked event at the beginning of the month. (Spoiler: They're very good.) But if the creasing screen thing weirds you out, or if you think flip phones have no place outside of the early 2000s, you're in luck: The company's latest S series (non-folding) device just hit a new record-low price.
Best Samsung tablet 2022
Samsung is not only an industry leader in the smartphone world, but it also has become the de facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation, and we have them all here for you to choose from.
RELATED PEOPLE
Expect Samsung's One UI 5 update to come to these Galaxy devices by year end
Samsung has been working hard on its Android 13-based One UI 5 skin. While the release does not introduce any significant UI redesign, there are plenty of new features in One UI 5 that you can play around with. The Korean giant is currently running a One UI 5 beta program for the Galaxy S22 and S21 series in selected countries. It is a given that the skin's public release will be out for these phones before the end of the year. But what about other Galaxy devices, especially the Z Fold/Flip series? A new report details One UI 5's release timeline for this year.
This is the most popular storage size for smartphones, according to our readers
We polled our readers on the amount of storage their current smartphones hold. Our answers suggest that consumers aren't clamouring for more storage.
notebookcheck.net
Update | Vivo X Fold Plus launch confirmation contains a first glimpse of the premium Android foldable device's new colorway
Update: Vivo has now gone ahead and finally set a date for the formal launch date of its X Fold+. The OEM now asserts that it owes its new symbolic suffix to its "evolved" form of strength, which probably refers to its premium, Galaxy Z Fold4-challenging specs. On that note,...
New Android phones could be more powerful than iPhone 14 Pro, leak suggests
Many flagship Android phones of 2022 have been using Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipsets (or the Plus upgrade), and the rumor is that its successor could be out before the end of the year – bringing a significant performance upgrade along with it. This is according to reliable...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Trends
Google Pixel Tablet leak reveals key specs about the mysterious device
Following its under-the-radar announcement at Google I/O 2022, the first solid leaks of Google’s Pixel Tablet have emerged from fairly reliable folks at 91Mobiles. It’s a specs-focused leak, giving us a look at the core features that we can expect when the Pixel Tablet comes out, including its storage capacity, processor, and display size.
CNET
Huawei Mate XS 2 Review: A Creaseless Foldable, for Better or Worse
Are foldable phones better off with one screen like the new Huawei Mate XS 2, or two, like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4? Huawei seems to believe the former and doubled down on its signature single-folding-screen design that debuted on the Mate XS in 2020. With its unique wraparound...
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 scores a partial win for foldable device repairability in an online teardown
The Galaxy Z Flip4 suffered a somewhat mysterious injury during its stint as a JerryRigEverything durability test video subject. Therefore, it would be interesting to see if the OEM has made it any easier for a user to fix such damage themselves in this generation. The famous smartphone stress-testing YouTuber...
Don't count on the Galaxy S23 changing Samsung's mind about fast charging
We're a few months out from the expected launch of the Galaxy S23, but that doesn't mean it isn't too early for the rumor mill to start churning. Although it sounds like Samsung is making some big changes to the S23's camera, including an upgrade to a 200MP sensor, the rest of the phone might look a lot like this year's hardware. While that's not necessarily a bad thing — we're pretty fond of the current Galaxy S-series design — it looks like that means we'll also be stuck with some legacy hardware, particularly when it comes to charging.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Samsung's rugged Galaxy XCover 6 Pro and Tab Active 4 Pro arrive in the US
Following their debut a few weeks ago, Samsung has now launched its latest rugged smartphone and tablet in the United States.
Google Pixel 7 Series Price Leaks, And For Once, It's A Good Surprise
Google has scheduled a hardware launch event for October 7 during which the company will officially reveal the Pixel 7 series smartphones and the highly anticipated Pixel Watch. But it appears that Google won't have any surprises left in its kitty by then, thanks in no part to leaks. The latest one spills the beans on the alleged asking price of the Pixel 7 and its Pro variant. Citing a reliable source, Android Police's Artem Russakovskii shared images revealing the pricing and shades on the table for the models on Twitter. Starting with the color options, the Pixel 7 is said to arrive in Snow, Obsidian, and Lemongrass — or, to translate them in simpler terms, in white, black, and neon green, respectively.
makeuseof.com
AGM H5 Pro: Loudest Smartphone Ever (and It's Rugged)
Rugged phones don't get much tougher than the AGM H5 Pro. But, aside from being just another durable phone, the AGM H5 Pro boasts an incredibly loud 3.5W speaker that can reach 109dB, 8GB of RAM, an infrared night vision camera, and plenty more attractive features. Key Features. MIL-STD-810H certified.
Phone Arena
Leaked images of the RAZR (2022) suggest a U.S. release is likely
Motorola made some big changes to the specs of the foldable RAZR (2022) this year giving the device more of a flagship feel. By doing this, it also made the RAZR (2022) more competitive with Samsung's own clamshell foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip 4. And considering that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 was the most popular foldable phone in the world last year, Motorola believes it has a shot at grabbing some significant business away from Sammy.
Comments / 0