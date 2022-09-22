Read full article on original website
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: Sentence hearing scheduled for fall after pleading guilty to murdering 7-year-old sonLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
4 Things that will make the Raiders' offense hard to defend going forwardEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: 2–1 Rebels travel to Logan to take on the defending Mountain West ChampionsEugene AdamsLogan, UT
4 Extremely encouraging takeaways from UNLV's huge win over North TexasEugene AdamsDenton, TX
Shocking second-half collapse keeps the Raiders winless on the seasonEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 3 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 3 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins.
Kansas City Chiefs at Indianapolis Colts: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 3 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 3 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts.
Former Giants running back wins $28.5M verdict in medical case
A former New York Giants running back who filed suit against his medical team won a $28.5 million verdict, the
Buffalo Bills rule out CB Dane Jackson, safety Micah Hyde, DTs Jordan Phillips, Ed Oliver vs. Miami Dolphins
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills will be without multiple defensive starters Sunday for the early AFC East battle at the Miami Dolphins, as cornerback Dane Jackson (neck), safety Micah Hyde (neck) and defensive tackles Jordan Phillips (hamstring) and Ed Oliver (ankle) have been ruled out. The Bills are...
Colts vs. Chiefs: NFL experts make Week 3 picks
As the Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1) prepare to host the Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) for the home opener at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 3, the odds are completely stacked against them. Of course, that’s the logical line of thinking. The Colts have looked nowhere close to what we thought they...
NFL Week 3 matchups: Bills-Dolphins battle to remain undefeated; Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady
Week 2 was week of the comebacks. What does this week have in store? USA TODAY Sports previews Week 3 matchups. One of the biggest is Bills-Dolphins.
Titans vs. Raiders predictions: Staff picks for Week 3
The Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders will do battle in Week 3 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville in a game that will feature two teams hoping to avoid the dreaded 0-3 start. The Titans are coming off losses to the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills, with the latter being particularly ugly after Tennessee lost, 41-7.
Performer for Super Bowl LVII halftime show reportedly revealed (UPDATED)
UPDATE: TMZ was told by sources that Swift is NOT lined up to play the halftime show. The halftime show for last season’s Super Bowl was considered by many to be the greatest ever assembled, and the NFL will have a tough time topping it. Taylor Swift may be up for the challenge.
Raiders News: Star slot receiver Hunter Renfrow is out for the Titans’ matchup
The news broke earlier that Hunter Renfrow was going to be out for the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. As Raider Nation recalls, Renfrow was on the receiving end of a big hit from Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons that resulted in a costly fumble. It was a tough start for Renfrow this season, coughing up the ball in back-to-back weeks. Regardless, Renfrow’s value and impact for the Raiders can’t be understated. His injury highlights the story of both teams, the Raiders and the Tennessee Titans, and the unusually high number of injuries they’re facing.
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Tennessee Titans: 3 Bold Predictions For Sunday
It’s tough to say that a game in Week 3 is a must-win. But what else would you call it at this point? The Las Vegas Raiders have dug themselves a deep hole. And in this daunting division, they must win this game to begin to dig themselves out. Everybody has seen the stats about making the playoffs after starting 0-2. It’s even worse at 0-3.
Buffalo Bills lose starting safety Micah Hyde to season-ending neck injury
Buffalo Bills starting safety Micah Hyde has a season-ending neck injury, leaving the team without a team leader and one of their best defenders.
Raiders Game Review Week 2 Vs Cardinals
The Raiders returned home Sunday for the home opener. Allegiant Stadium was rocking and ready for a visit from the Arizona Cardinals. After both teams lost in week 1 the urgency was elevated. The West division in each conference is extremely competitive so an 0-2 hole might be too much to overcome. Although, it is still obviously very early in the season. The Raiders came out strong early with a long drive capped off by a Davante Adams TD. After a dominating first half the silver and black lead 20-0 at halftime. The Raiders thought it was only a 2 quarter game and the Cardinals took full advantage coming back in dramatic fashion for an overtime win 29-23. Here is my Raiders game review week 2 vs Cardinals.
Can the Raiders still make the playoffs after an 0-2 start?
Starting the season at 0-2 has historically been a death knell for NFL teams. But since the switch to a 17-game schedule, it makes it a bit easier to overcome. The Raiders are now one of those 0-2 teams trying to overcome a tough start. So what are the chances of making it back to the postseason for the second consecutive season? Not great.
Raiders Derek Carr Turns Attention to the Titans
The Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr turned his attention today to the Tennessee Titans, and the latest on the Silver and Black.
Week 3 picks: Commanders-Eagles, Bills-Dolphins and more
STEELERS (1-1) at BROWNS (1-1) Thursday, 8:15 p.m. on Amazon Prime. Despite each starting off 1-0, the Steelers and Browns both lost close matchups in Week 2 against a couple of not-so-fearsome AFC East teams. (Hint: Not the Bills or Dolphins.) They'll have the chance to rebound with a divisional contest on a short week.
NFL Odds: Jaguars vs. Chargers prediction, odds and pick – 9/25/2022
The Jacksonville Jaguars will travel across the country to take on the Los Angeles Chargers as the teams meet at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood. It’s time to check our NFL odds series by making a Jaguars-Chargers prediction and pick. The Jaguars are coming off a 24-0 shutout victory over...
Las Vegas Raiders Revealed First Injury Report of Week 3
Week three of the NFL is underway, and the Las Vegas Raiders are continuing to pile up injuries. Last week, the Silver and Black were without the services of center Andre James (concussion), linebacker Denzel Perryman (ankle), safety Tre’von Moehrig (hip) and running back Brandon Bolden (hamstring). During last...
