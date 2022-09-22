ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Yardbarker

Raiders News: Star slot receiver Hunter Renfrow is out for the Titans’ matchup

The news broke earlier that Hunter Renfrow was going to be out for the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. As Raider Nation recalls, Renfrow was on the receiving end of a big hit from Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons that resulted in a costly fumble. It was a tough start for Renfrow this season, coughing up the ball in back-to-back weeks. Regardless, Renfrow’s value and impact for the Raiders can’t be understated. His injury highlights the story of both teams, the Raiders and the Tennessee Titans, and the unusually high number of injuries they’re facing.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Tennessee Titans: 3 Bold Predictions For Sunday

It’s tough to say that a game in Week 3 is a must-win. But what else would you call it at this point? The Las Vegas Raiders have dug themselves a deep hole. And in this daunting division, they must win this game to begin to dig themselves out. Everybody has seen the stats about making the playoffs after starting 0-2. It’s even worse at 0-3.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Raiders Game Review Week 2 Vs Cardinals

The Raiders returned home Sunday for the home opener. Allegiant Stadium was rocking and ready for a visit from the Arizona Cardinals. After both teams lost in week 1 the urgency was elevated. The West division in each conference is extremely competitive so an 0-2 hole might be too much to overcome. Although, it is still obviously very early in the season. The Raiders came out strong early with a long drive capped off by a Davante Adams TD. After a dominating first half the silver and black lead 20-0 at halftime. The Raiders thought it was only a 2 quarter game and the Cardinals took full advantage coming back in dramatic fashion for an overtime win 29-23. Here is my Raiders game review week 2 vs Cardinals.
NFL
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL
NFL
Football
Football
Sports
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Can the Raiders still make the playoffs after an 0-2 start?

Starting the season at 0-2 has historically been a death knell for NFL teams. But since the switch to a 17-game schedule, it makes it a bit easier to overcome. The Raiders are now one of those 0-2 teams trying to overcome a tough start. So what are the chances of making it back to the postseason for the second consecutive season? Not great.
NFL
NBC Sports

Week 3 picks: Commanders-Eagles, Bills-Dolphins and more

STEELERS (1-1) at BROWNS (1-1) Thursday, 8:15 p.m. on Amazon Prime. Despite each starting off 1-0, the Steelers and Browns both lost close matchups in Week 2 against a couple of not-so-fearsome AFC East teams. (Hint: Not the Bills or Dolphins.) They'll have the chance to rebound with a divisional contest on a short week.
NFL
Yardbarker

Las Vegas Raiders Revealed First Injury Report of Week 3

Week three of the NFL is underway, and the Las Vegas Raiders are continuing to pile up injuries. Last week, the Silver and Black were without the services of center Andre James (concussion), linebacker Denzel Perryman (ankle), safety Tre’von Moehrig (hip) and running back Brandon Bolden (hamstring). During last...
NFL

