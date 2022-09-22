Read full article on original website
ohmymag.co.uk
Don't buy an iPhone or Apple Watch until Wednesday. Here's the smart reason why
Today being a Labour Day in North America, you might be thinking it’ll be smart to take advantage of widely advertised sales to buy an iPhone. But you might want to wait for a few more days, lest you don’t get your money’s worth. Be patient. Forbes...
If You Own These Old iPhone Or iPad Models, Apple Has A Rare Software Update For You
Apple Inc AAPL released a security update for some older iPhone, iPad, and iPod models on Wednesday. What Happened: The iOS 12.5.6 update is available for iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus smartphones. Apple said that the update also extends to the iPad Mini 2 and iPad Mini...
Apple’s new iOS 16 update slammed for ‘ruining battery life’ – how to avoid the problem
APPLE's iOS 16 went live for the masses today and fans have been quick to note the drag new software has on their iPhone's battery. iOS 16 comes with loads of exciting new features but they can't be enjoyed on a phone with no battery. iPhone users who installed iOS...
makeuseof.com
iPhone 14 Plus vs. iPhone 14 Pro Max: Is Dynamic Island Worth the Extra Cost?
Apple announced the iPhone 14 series at its Far Out event in September 2022. The lineup includes the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. And for the first time, you don't have to buy Apple's most expensive phone if you want a large screen.
Apple's "magic" iOS 16 photo cutout hack wows iPhone users
When Apple announced iOS 16 back in June, it was the enhanced lock screen that hogged the headlines. iOS 16 finally landed last night, and while the customisable wallpapers and widgets are undeniably cool, it seems the internet is enthralled by an entirely different feature. Catchily titled 'Lift subject from...
CNET
iOS 16 Cheat Sheet: The Only Guide You'll Need for the New iPhone OS
Apple released iOS 16 less than a week after its Far Out event where the company announced the next line of iPhones, Apple Watches -- including the Apple Watch Ultra -- and AirPods Pro. We put together this roundup to help you learn about iOS 16 and how to use the new features it brings to your iPhone.
Apple’s iPhone 14 will bring back beloved feature that everyone has missed
APPLE has plans to revive an old iPhone feature for its upcoming iPhone 14 models, a new report claims. An Apple leaker claims that the old battery percentage indicator will return to the iPhone 14 Pro models, according to BGR. This feature will supposedly look like the classic battery indicator...
CNET
Got an iPhone? Lock Down These 3 Security Settings Now
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. As your iPhone becomes increasingly integral to your life and identity, so does the need to keep your data stored on the phone safe. While you're locking down your Gmail account, your Facebook page and your browser, don't neglect your iPhone just because you already have Face ID or Touch ID setup.
Motley Fool
Should You Really Buy Apple Stock?
The iPhone makes up the biggest portion of Apple's revenue. Its base models are usually the best-selling iPhones in the yearly lineup. However, this year it's the Pro models that are selling like hotcakes. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
'Significantly lower than expected' iPhone 14 Plus pre-orders suggest Apple's strategy of ditching the 'mini' for a larger version of the new phone is a failure, says renowned Apple analyst
The iPhone 14 Plus, which is a replacement of the iPhone 13 mini, is expected to be in stock when it launches, "reflecting lackluster demand."
Engadget
Apple's 10.2-inch iPad drops to $280, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. A number of...
9to5Mac
Apple Watch Ultra pre-order arrives ahead of schedule for lucky buyer
Apple Watch Series 8 and the second generation Apple Watch SE hit stores last Friday. However, when it comes to the Apple Watch Ultra, the launch is set for September 23. Still, a lucky buyer had his new Apple Watch Ultra delivered before its official launch. As shared on Reddit,...
Phone Arena
Samsung 2022 Android 13 update list includes a surprise mention
Google officially released Android 13 in mid-August and three days ago, OnePlus became the first Android vendor to roll out the latest version of Google's operating system to a non-Pixel phone. An earlier report had said that Samsung could start pushing Android 13-based One UI 5.0 sometime in October and now, a leak has listed the phones that will get the update before the end of the year.
CNET
Apple's Latest iOS 16 Update Fixes More Annoying Bugs
Apple on Thursday released the iOS 16.0.2. The update, which comes about two weeks after the launch of iOS 16, fixes a handful of bugs and issues iPhone users have reported. The update fixes a camera shake issue some iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max users have experienced when they accessed third-party apps like Snapchat or TikTok. Apple originally said an update to fix this issue would be made available next week.
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 Pro line will dominate Apple's shipments for the rest of 2022
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — TheiPhone 14 Pro models will command more of Apple's manufacturing attention through 2022 than previously thought, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts.
Apple’s new iPhone 15 Ultra details may have just leaked
Three iPhone 14 models were released this past Friday, with a fourth (the Plus) will hit store shelves in a few days. Therefore, it might be too early to get excited about the iPhone 15 series. However, we already have major iPhone 15 rumors that detail some of the features of Apple’s 2023 series. One of the most interesting ones claims the “iPhone 15 Ultra” will replace the iPhone 15 Pro Max next year.
TechCrunch
Apple Watch Ultra first impressions
After several years of relative stasis, however, the category appears destined for a shakeup, as the No. 2 manufacturer, Samsung (which currently controls roughly 10% of the market), has again embraced wearOS in a bid to expand its reach. We’re also mere weeks away from Google’s long-awaited entry into the category, with the launch of the Pixel Watch, fueled — in part — by its Fitbit acquisition.
9to5Mac
Deals: M1 MacBook Air hits $850 low, Apple Watch Series 7 cellular styles $200 off, more
All of Thursday’s best deals are now live with an all-time low discount on M1 MacBook Air to $850. Speaking of clearing out previous-generation releases, Apple Watch Series 7 cellular styles have also fallen to new all-time lows from $379 to join a rare price cut on Eve’s new HomeKit Outdoor Cam. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Apple quietly made a small, unannounced change inside the iPhone 14 that makes it 'the most repairable iPhone in years' for DIY-ers
The iPhone 14 can be opened from the front and the back by unscrewing two screws, making the phone easier to repair, iFixit recently revealed.
MacRumors Forums
Best Apple Deals of the Week: First Deals Hit New Apple Watch SE Along With Best-Ever Prices on iPad Pro and More
Following last week's launch of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, this week's deals continued to focus on great discounts and promotions on the new Apple smartphones and their best accessories. You'll also find the first markdowns on the new Apple Watch SE and ongoing solid sales on iPad Pro and MacBook Pro.
