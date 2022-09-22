ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Creative Bloq

Apple's "magic" iOS 16 photo cutout hack wows iPhone users

When Apple announced iOS 16 back in June, it was the enhanced lock screen that hogged the headlines. iOS 16 finally landed last night, and while the customisable wallpapers and widgets are undeniably cool, it seems the internet is enthralled by an entirely different feature. Catchily titled 'Lift subject from...
CELL PHONES
CNET

iOS 16 Cheat Sheet: The Only Guide You'll Need for the New iPhone OS

Apple released iOS 16 less than a week after its Far Out event where the company announced the next line of iPhones, Apple Watches -- including the Apple Watch Ultra -- and AirPods Pro. We put together this roundup to help you learn about iOS 16 and how to use the new features it brings to your iPhone.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Got an iPhone? Lock Down These 3 Security Settings Now

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. As your iPhone becomes increasingly integral to your life and identity, so does the need to keep your data stored on the phone safe. While you're locking down your Gmail account, your Facebook page and your browser, don't neglect your iPhone just because you already have Face ID or Touch ID setup.
CELL PHONES
Motley Fool

Should You Really Buy Apple Stock?

The iPhone makes up the biggest portion of Apple's revenue. Its base models are usually the best-selling iPhones in the yearly lineup. However, this year it's the Pro models that are selling like hotcakes. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
TECHNOLOGY
Phone Arena

Samsung 2022 Android 13 update list includes a surprise mention

Google officially released Android 13 in mid-August and three days ago, OnePlus became the first Android vendor to roll out the latest version of Google's operating system to a non-Pixel phone. An earlier report had said that Samsung could start pushing Android 13-based One UI 5.0 sometime in October and now, a leak has listed the phones that will get the update before the end of the year.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Apple's Latest iOS 16 Update Fixes More Annoying Bugs

Apple on Thursday released the iOS 16.0.2. The update, which comes about two weeks after the launch of iOS 16, fixes a handful of bugs and issues iPhone users have reported. The update fixes a camera shake issue some iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max users have experienced when they accessed third-party apps like Snapchat or TikTok. Apple originally said an update to fix this issue would be made available next week.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

iPhone 14 Pro line will dominate Apple's shipments for the rest of 2022

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — TheiPhone 14 Pro models will command more of Apple's manufacturing attention through 2022 than previously thought, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Apple’s new iPhone 15 Ultra details may have just leaked

Three iPhone 14 models were released this past Friday, with a fourth (the Plus) will hit store shelves in a few days. Therefore, it might be too early to get excited about the iPhone 15 series. However, we already have major iPhone 15 rumors that detail some of the features of Apple’s 2023 series. One of the most interesting ones claims the “iPhone 15 Ultra” will replace the iPhone 15 Pro Max next year.
CELL PHONES
TechCrunch

Apple Watch Ultra first impressions

After several years of relative stasis, however, the category appears destined for a shakeup, as the No. 2 manufacturer, Samsung (which currently controls roughly 10% of the market), has again embraced wearOS in a bid to expand its reach. We’re also mere weeks away from Google’s long-awaited entry into the category, with the launch of the Pixel Watch, fueled — in part — by its Fitbit acquisition.
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

Deals: M1 MacBook Air hits $850 low, Apple Watch Series 7 cellular styles $200 off, more

All of Thursday’s best deals are now live with an all-time low discount on M1 MacBook Air to $850. Speaking of clearing out previous-generation releases, Apple Watch Series 7 cellular styles have also fallen to new all-time lows from $379 to join a rare price cut on Eve’s new HomeKit Outdoor Cam. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
ELECTRONICS

