Thriving Petoskey: A business model of serving others

When looking for a business to feature for this month’s Thriving Petoskey article, one came to the top of my mind. I knew I had to sit down with Dave Kring after his dealership purchased yet another round of livestock from our local 4-H kids this August and donated the processed meat to food pantries.

I sat down with Dave to talk to him about Kring Chevrolet and how his every business operations mirror what the Petoskey Chamber’s Thriving Petoskey program is trying to promote: conscious business practices to enhance our area’s employees, community, environment, and way of life. His office is right next to the main desk and service area, and his door is almost always open. While we talked, customers and employees alike stopped to say hello. One visitor happened to be a life-long customer, loyal to the dealership since before it was Dave Kring Chevrolet, back when Bud Tallberg owned it.

Bud had been a leader in our community, known for being one of the founders of Manna Food Project, among other things. When Dave Kring started his career at Tallbergs in 1975, Bud became his mentor, showing him the joys and benefits of community service and how to treat your employees right. Dave took those insights to heart and made them a regular part of his business model.

For more than 25 years since, Dave has supported the 4-H auction at the Emmet-Charlevoix County Fair, purchasing steers and pigs to have processed and donated to Manna, Brother Dan’s Food Pantry, the Nehemiah Project, and the Women’s Resource Center Safe Home. He has also been involved with the Petoskey Chamber Board of Directors, the Petoskey-Harbor Springs Area Community Foundation, the Little Traverse Conservancy, and Harbor Hall. These are just a few examples he mentioned, but I know just from browsing the dealership’s website that they do so much more.

According to Dave, you have to be involved in a small town like ours, because your community members are your employees and customers. And when you’re out there in the community and giving back, people notice.

“I spend money on advertising, but word of mouth is the best,” Dave says.

Once they’re in the door, it’s important to keep these relationships strong, which is why he makes sure to walk around the business. This way, he keeps in touch with not just his customers but his employees. “My management style is MBWA: manage by walking around.”

With the challenges of seasonality, cost of living, and other obstacles for attracting young entrepreneurs to Northern Michigan, this same approach to communication goes a long way in retaining a dedicated workforce. They have staff meetings regularly, including an annual one where they review the prior year’s numbers and how the company performed. Dave Kring Chevrolet also offers competitive pay, bonuses, profit sharing, vacation time, and other benefits.

“It’s important to have longevity with your employees because they can provide better customer service,” he says.

Above all, Dave goes by the golden rule: Treat others how you would like to be treated. He makes sure his employees know he cares, and he encourages them to be involved in the community, help others, and continue paying that kindness forward.

That’s what Thriving Petoskey is all about.

Before I left, I asked him if he had any plans for retirement. He laughed. “I love working here but who knows, I may be driving a truck for Manna some day.”

— Sharon Schappacher is a member of the Petoskey Regional Chamber of Commerce's Thriving Petoskey committee and chair of the SCORE business mentoring organization's Tip of the Mitt chapter.