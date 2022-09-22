ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Trick-or-treat from the water at this fun annual event in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Hop in a kayak or canoe at the annual family-friendly trick-or-treat paddle on the Huron River on Sunday, Oct. 16 for a spooky experience like no other. Creatures, witches, pirates and swamp monsters will be waiting for you at treat stations along the river. Maps will be handed out to participants to guide them to each of the stations in and around Gallup Pond.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Explore Indian culture by celebrating Navaratri in Livonia this weekend

LIVONIA, Mich. – Explore the rich culture of India as the Resham Singh Foundation hosts a celebration for Navaratri. On Sunday, the Burton Manor in Livonia will be filled with Indian flavors, shopping, authentic fashion and entertainment. The event starts at 12 p.m. and lasts till 9 p.m. There...
LIVONIA, MI
Ypsilanti, MI
Ypsilanti, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
fox2detroit.com

Former prisoner uses Ypsilanti Township farm to break cycle of incarceration

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Nestled in a neighborhood in Ypsilanti Township is a farm you may miss if you don't know it's there. We The People Opportunity Farm (WTPOF) provides people getting out of prison with a nine-month paid internship. When they are done, they get help continuing their education and finding work.
YPSILANTI, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

City clears problematic blight next to Southwest Detroit church

The city of Detroit cleared blight next to Holy Cross Hungarian Church on the Southwest side this week. The collection of trash, dirt, and debris of a burned down house was finally hauled away. Holy Cross officials reached out to Help Me Hank for assistance to remove the eyesore that neighbored their place of worship.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Westland to hold first ever electronics recycling drop off event

WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) -- Have some old tech lying around you've been meaning to get rid of? The City of Westland is holding its first-ever recycling drop-off event to help residents clear out aging electronics on Saturday.From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., residents can drop off an assortment of electronics at the parking lot of the Westland Recycle Center. The center is located at 37137 Marquette Avenue, just east of Newburgh Road. The city partnered with Dedicated Recycling Company to host the four-hour event. Residents can drop off the following items at no cost:Computers/LaptopsTabletsProjectorsPhones (cell, landline, office phones)Monitors (EXCEPT...
WESTLAND, MI
The Oakland Press

Bed Bath & Beyond closing 5 stores in Detroit area

Bed Bath & Beyond is closing five stores in the Detroit area and one in west Michigan. The home goods retailer based in New Jersey said liquidation sales are underway. Some employees will be offered positions at other locations.. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. said 150 stores nationwide are closing....
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Greater Grace Temple hopes to bridge the digital divide in Detroit

DETROIT – Community members are coming together to help bridge the digital divide in the city of Detroit. Black church leaders are hosting an educational event at the Greater Grace Temple that’ll offer a $30 monthly subsidy for families needing internet service. According to a press release, 29%...
DETROIT, MI
abc12.com

Flint police looking for two adults reported missing

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Police Department is asking for the public's help to find two adults reported missing two weeks ago. Taliyah Bridges, who goes by the name Bear, was last seen on Sept. 8 in the 400 block of West Jackson Avenue in Flint. Investigators don't have a description of what the 19-year-old was last seen wearing.
FLINT, MI

