ClickOnDetroit.com
Trick-or-treat from the water at this fun annual event in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – Hop in a kayak or canoe at the annual family-friendly trick-or-treat paddle on the Huron River on Sunday, Oct. 16 for a spooky experience like no other. Creatures, witches, pirates and swamp monsters will be waiting for you at treat stations along the river. Maps will be handed out to participants to guide them to each of the stations in and around Gallup Pond.
ClickOnDetroit.com
After years of hard work Mama Shu’s Homework House to open in Highland Park
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – Mama Shu wanted to create a safe place for children to study in her Highland Park neighborhood and now that dream is becoming a reality with the opening of the Homework House. “Mama Shu” Harris lost both her sons -- one to a hit and...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Explore Indian culture by celebrating Navaratri in Livonia this weekend
LIVONIA, Mich. – Explore the rich culture of India as the Resham Singh Foundation hosts a celebration for Navaratri. On Sunday, the Burton Manor in Livonia will be filled with Indian flavors, shopping, authentic fashion and entertainment. The event starts at 12 p.m. and lasts till 9 p.m. There...
Local mom: 5-year-old's school bus drops him off over an hour late
Jasmine Bell lives in Pontiac and works as a pizza delivery driver. The 32-year-old has six kids, one of them is Amari, who was diagnosed with autism last year.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Bystanders honored for using CPR, saving man’s life after he collapsed at Ann Arbor park
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Jerry Parris’ life was saved by a pair of bystanders who knew just what to do when he fell into cardiac arrest. The two men and first responders who rescued Parris were recognized during Thursday’s event. It happened on April 10, 2022, around...
'Our saving grace': Neighbor saves couple from burning condo in Woodhaven
A Woodhaven couple is staying in a hotel after their condo burned to the ground Tuesday. The fire was so large it damaged multiple homes in the neighborhood.
fox2detroit.com
Former prisoner uses Ypsilanti Township farm to break cycle of incarceration
YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Nestled in a neighborhood in Ypsilanti Township is a farm you may miss if you don't know it's there. We The People Opportunity Farm (WTPOF) provides people getting out of prison with a nine-month paid internship. When they are done, they get help continuing their education and finding work.
ClickOnDetroit.com
City clears problematic blight next to Southwest Detroit church
The city of Detroit cleared blight next to Holy Cross Hungarian Church on the Southwest side this week. The collection of trash, dirt, and debris of a burned down house was finally hauled away. Holy Cross officials reached out to Help Me Hank for assistance to remove the eyesore that neighbored their place of worship.
Westland to hold first ever electronics recycling drop off event
WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) -- Have some old tech lying around you've been meaning to get rid of? The City of Westland is holding its first-ever recycling drop-off event to help residents clear out aging electronics on Saturday.From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., residents can drop off an assortment of electronics at the parking lot of the Westland Recycle Center. The center is located at 37137 Marquette Avenue, just east of Newburgh Road. The city partnered with Dedicated Recycling Company to host the four-hour event. Residents can drop off the following items at no cost:Computers/LaptopsTabletsProjectorsPhones (cell, landline, office phones)Monitors (EXCEPT...
The Oakland Press
Bed Bath & Beyond closing 5 stores in Detroit area
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing five stores in the Detroit area and one in west Michigan. The home goods retailer based in New Jersey said liquidation sales are underway. Some employees will be offered positions at other locations.. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. said 150 stores nationwide are closing....
ClickOnDetroit.com
State approves Missing Middle Housing Grant for families struggling with rent, mortgages in Detroit
DETROIT – The state of Michigan has approved the Missing Middle Housing Grant to help take some of the pressure off of Metro Detroit families struggling with the cost of rent or mortgages. It’s a first-of-its-kind investment to dent a significant problem in Detroit. “We’ve talked to people...
fox2detroit.com
Teens going to dinner with Detroit police get a scare when stranger pulls fake gun them
The teenagers headed over to the DPD 9th precinct as officers hosted them for dinner, even giving them a ride in a marked police van. Then, the suspect with a fake AR-15 pointed it at them at a red light.
13-year-old girl, bystanders honored for saving man’s life
ANN ARBOR, MI -- When Lily Schaffer, 13, turned around to tell Jerry Parris she was ready to restart the game, she thought it was strange he was on the ground. “And then I see that there’s a ton of bugs flying around his face, and he wasn’t blinking,” Schaffer said.
Financially struggling Detroit church robbed of donations ahead of charity event
An alleged thief made off with dozens of items from St. Hyacinth Roman Catholic Church in Detroit ahead of a fundraiser, churchgoers say. As reported by WXYZ, parishioners said various donated items, such a flat screen TV and other expensive items
ClickOnDetroit.com
Greater Grace Temple hopes to bridge the digital divide in Detroit
DETROIT – Community members are coming together to help bridge the digital divide in the city of Detroit. Black church leaders are hosting an educational event at the Greater Grace Temple that’ll offer a $30 monthly subsidy for families needing internet service. According to a press release, 29%...
Decomposed body falls out of trash bin during garbage truck pickup in Michigan
DETROIT — A decomposed body fell out of a trash bin during a garbage truck pickup in Detroit, Michigan. According to WJBK, a body was found by a garbage truck worker who was picking up trash Wednesday afternoon around 4 p.m. Police told WJBK that the worker was emptying...
WXYZ
Blast from the past: Boblo Boat, Ste. Claire, could be ready for public in a year
(WXYZ) — Generations of Detroiters have a soft spot in their hearts for Boblo Island and the Boblo Boats. Many thought the Detroit icons were a thing of the past following the fire on the Ste. Claire in 2018. However, renovations are ongoing, and the public might be able to visit a Boblo Boat again soon.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Where to find the best pizza in Metro Detroit, more stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Jason Carr: These are the 3 best pizza spots in Metro Detroit. Jason Carr ain’t messing around -- he’s ready to declare his favorite pizza...
abc12.com
Flint police looking for two adults reported missing
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Police Department is asking for the public's help to find two adults reported missing two weeks ago. Taliyah Bridges, who goes by the name Bear, was last seen on Sept. 8 in the 400 block of West Jackson Avenue in Flint. Investigators don't have a description of what the 19-year-old was last seen wearing.
downriversundaytimes.com
Wyandotte police officer helps man looking for returnable containers to buy food
WYANDOTTE – While the public often hears about the negative encounters police officers have with people, too often acts of kindness, as demonstrated by Officer Morgen Gardocki on Sept. 19, go unnoticed. Deputy Police Chief Archie Hamilton said that during a late-night patrol, at 12:35 a.m. Sept. 19, in...
