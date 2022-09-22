WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) -- Have some old tech lying around you've been meaning to get rid of? The City of Westland is holding its first-ever recycling drop-off event to help residents clear out aging electronics on Saturday.From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., residents can drop off an assortment of electronics at the parking lot of the Westland Recycle Center. The center is located at 37137 Marquette Avenue, just east of Newburgh Road. The city partnered with Dedicated Recycling Company to host the four-hour event. Residents can drop off the following items at no cost:Computers/LaptopsTabletsProjectorsPhones (cell, landline, office phones)Monitors (EXCEPT...

WESTLAND, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO