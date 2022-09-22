Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Oscar Valdez Says Stevenson's Defense is on Another Level, Will Beat Conceicao
Former two-division champion Oscar Valdez was in Las Vegas last weekend to catch the Canelo Alvarez-Gennadiy Golovkin trilogy bout. Canelo got off to a strong start and closed the books on the rivalry with a decisive unanimous decision victory at the T-Mobile Arena. After the fight, speculation began on who...
Boxing Scene
Mayweather Wants 'Real Fight' With McGregor, Demands At Least $100 Million
Floyd Mayweather Jr. is in the legalized bank robbing phase of his career, frequently appearing in insanely lucrative exhibition matches. Mayweather last fought in a professional boxing match in 2017 and knocked out UFC star Conor McGregor. Since then, the now 45-year-old Mayweather has only engaged in exhibitions. In 2018,...
NFL・
SkySports
Frank Sanchez says he is 'best heavyweight in the world' and could target Joyce vs Parker winner
Frank Sanchez believes he is the 'best heavyweight in the world' and could be lying in wait for the Joe Joyce vs Joseph Parker winner. The unbeaten Cuban sits at No 3 in the WBO rankings, just behind Joyce and Parker, and will be watching closely as his heavyweight rivals battle for the WBO interim title this weekend.
Boxing Scene
Conceicao Would’ve Received Full Purse Had He Decided Not To Fight Overweight Stevenson
Robson Conceicao could’ve walked away from his fight against an overweight Shakur Stevenson on Thursday and still received his entire purse. In accordance with New Jersey State Athletic Control Board guidelines, Conceicao would’ve been entitled to his full purse, $250,000, because he fulfilled his contractual obligation by making weight for their 12-round, 130-pound title fight Friday night at Prudential Center in Newark, Stevenson’s hometown. Most commissions in the United States don’t ensure that a boxer receives his or her complete purse if he or she withdraws from a fight because an opponent is overweight.
ESPN
Oleksandr Usyk eyes Tyson Fury, Canelo Alvarez fights before retirement
Oleksandr Usyk said he wants to face Britain's Tyson Fury in a bout to unify the world heavyweight titles, as well as a "freak" fight with super middleweight champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, before he retires from the sport. The 35-year-old Ukrainian retained his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles...
CBS Sports
Shakur Stevenson misses weight for title bout with Robson Conceicao, loses WBC and WBO titles on the scale
Shakur Stevenson is done a junior lightweight. The unified champion at 130 pounds no longer holds that title after missing weight by 1.6 pounds for his matchup with Robson Conceicao on Thursday. Stevenson had the chance to cut the last bit of weight after hitting the scale but chose not to.
Boxing Scene
Anthony Cacace Edges Michael Magnesi By Split Decision To Win IBO Title
Anthony Cacace has had so much bad luck over the last couple of years, but things might just be turning his way after he lifted the IBO super-featherweight title with a split decision over Michael Magnesi on the Joyce-Parker bill in Manchester. It is nearly three years since Cacace won...
Boxing Scene
Hearn on Joshua-Fury Talks: Contract Was All Over the Place; Gut Feeling is Fury Fights Charr
Eddie Hearn’s confidence in a proposed fight between Anthony Joshua and WBC titlist Tyson Fury is waning fast. Hearn, the head of Matchroom Boxing, has been reviewing a contract for the pivotal all-British heavyweight showdown since he received it from Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions last week — but Hearn, while still somewhat positive that the fight can happen, has been dismayed by Fury’s recent outburst on social media and the fact that the contract was “all over the place.”
Boxing Scene
Joyce-Parker, Serrano-Mahfoud, Undercard Weigh-In Results From Manchester
Joe Joyce and Joseph Parker will both enter the ring on Saturday at the heaviest weight of their respective careers. London’s Joyce tipped the scales at 271.6 pounds. He will outweigh his opponent by more than sixteen pounds, even as New Zealand’s Parker checked in at a career-high 255.4 pounds for their scheduled 12-round interim WBO heavyweight title fight Saturday evening at AO Arena in Manchester, England.
Boxing Scene
Robson Conceicao: I Should've Won Against Valdez; I'm Just A Champion Without A Crown
NEWARK, New Jersey – Robson Conceicao believes he did enough to take the WBC super featherweight title from Oscar Valdez a year ago in Tucson, Arizona. Conceicao (17-1, 8 KOs) officially lost a unanimous decision to Valdez (30-1, 23 KOs), who surrendered his WBC belt to Stevenson in his subsequent bout April 30 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
Boxing Scene
Benn to Eubank: You Underachieved; What Have You Actually Done at the Age of 33?
Conor Benn thinks there is an element of pretense to Chris Eubank Jr.’s record. In a recent interview, Benn, the rising welterweight, said he is not sold on Eubank’s accomplishments in the sport and believes the middleweight contender has long sold a bill of goods to the public that he has never been able to deliver.
Oleksandr Usyk makes joke about watching Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua
Oleksandr Usyk has joked that he will not watch a heavyweight clash between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua if the fight comes to fruition.Usyk retained the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight belts last month by outpointing Joshua for the second time in 11 months, also staying unbeaten in the process. The Ukrainian was expected to face WBC title holder Fury next to crown an undisputed champion, but the Briton’s desired fight date will come too soon for Usyk.As such, Fury has now turned his attention to compatriot Joshua, with a long-awaited, all-British bout between the pair on the...
BoxingNews24.com
Edgar Berlanga wants Ryder & Munguia
By Craig Page: Unbeaten super middleweight contender Edgar Berlanga says he’s targeting John Ryder for his next fight and Jaime Munguia for a clash in 2023. Munguia would be a risky fight for Berlanga (20-0, 16 KOs) to take at this point because he’s got better skills, and he’s been in with better opposition. If Berlanga fights Munguia next year, he could live to regret it.
Boxing Scene
Daily Bread Mailbag: Canelo-Golovkin, Charlo-Tszyu, Spence-Crawford, More
The Daily Bread Mailbag returns with Stephen 'Breadman' Edwards tackling topics such as Jermell Charlo vs. Tim Tszyu, the trilogy bout between Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin, Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence, and more. Look, GGG lost to a very good fighter and he was the smaller guy going...
Yardbarker
Eddie Hearn on possibility of Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol rematch
Eddie Hearn has revealed that he has initiated talks for a rematch between Canelo Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol. At a time when it looked as though no fighter on the planet, irrespective of weight division, could beat Canelo Alvarez, Dmitry Bivol taught the Mexican a lesson. Canelo moved up in...
Boxing Scene
Euro News: Gill-Martinez, Bregeon-Glowacki, Leon Bauer, Oscar Ahlin, More
As previously reported, EBU featherweight champion Jordan Gill (27-1-1) defends the title against veteran Kiko Martinez (43-11-2) on October 29 at the Wembley Arena in London on a Matchroom promotion. This is also an IBF eliminator, writes Espabox and if Martinez wins he might get a rematch against Josh Warrington, who stopped Martinez under controversial circumstances using his head more than his fists.
Boxing Scene
Cyrus Pattinson Floors Jorick Luisetto Twice in 6th Round Stoppage On Hughes-Galahad Undercard
Cyrus Pattinson was scheduled for his first career ten-round fight but only needed six to post his latest win. The former amateur standout and current welterweight prospect offered his most complete performance to date in a sixth-round knockout of France’s Jorick Luisetto. Pattison sent Luisetto to the canvas twice, the latter producing an immediate stoppage at 1:59 of the sixth round in the opening bout of a five-fight DAZN show Saturday evening at Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England.
Boxing Scene
Photos: Hughes vs. Galahad, Rankin vs. Harper - Face-Offs at Final Presser
Maxi Hughes is ready to collide with Kid Galahad in a battle for the IBO world lightweight title at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham on Saturday night, live worldwide on DAZN (excluding Australia and New Zealand). Hughes (25-2-2, 5 KOs) defends his title for the second time, after widely outpointing...
Boxing Scene
Parker: I'm Gonna Be The First To Beat Joyce; He Can Come Back From That And I'll Beat Him Again In December
Joseph Parker is supremely confident of his third consecutive trip to Manchester once again ending with his arm raised in victory. The former WBO heavyweight titlist hits the road once again, this time as the underdog in a crossroads bout with unbeaten Joe Joyce (14-0, 13KOs). The two meet this Saturday for the interim WBO heavyweight title, atop a BT Sport Box Office show from AO Arena in Manchester, England. BetMGM sportsbook has Joyce as a -190 favorite to preserve his perfect record while ending Parker’s six-fight win streak, including two in a row at this very venue.
Boxing Scene
Bostan, Dixon, Sameer Claim Wins On Hughes-Galahad Undercard In Nottingham
Junaid Bostan was determined to not allow Anas Isarti to go the distance. It was was a race against the clock, but the 20-year-old junior middleweight remained a knockout every time out after scoring a sixth-round stoppage in their battle of unbeaten pro rookies. Bostan had Isarti in trouble along the ropes, forcing referee Kevin Parker to stop the contest at 2:38 of round six in their DAZN ‘Before The Bell’ preliminary undercard headliner Saturday evening at Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England.
