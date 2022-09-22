ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronson, MI

Bronson boys finish 2nd at Parchment XC Classic; Coldwater and Quincy also compete

 2 days ago
PARCHMENT, MI. — The Coldwater Cardinals, the Bronson Vikings and the Quincy Orioles took to the road Wednesday night looking for some cross country action, traveling to Parchment High School to compete in the Parchment XC Classic.In the men’s portion of the competition it was Bronson taking runner-up honors, finishing in second place with 93 points. Coldwater ended up in fifth place overall with a score of 129 points while Quincy was not able to field a full team to qualify for the team standings.Kalamazoo Christian finished in first place, besting the field with a solid score of 57 points. Bronson finished in second, followed by Delton Kellogg, Coloma, Coldwater, Constantine, Parchment, Allegan, Schoolcraft, Pennfield and Fennville.Bronson had one runner finish in the top 10 and another three finish in the top 25 overall to pace the Viking effort. Leading the way for Bronson was senior Aden Hathaway who finished in sixth place overall in a time of 18 minutes, 42.49 seconds.Also helping the Bronson scoring effort was Perry Lake in seventeenth place in a time of 19 minutes, 34.42 seconds; Tanner Norton in nineteenth place in a time of 19 minutes, 48.15 seconds; Tyler Wilber in twenty-fourth place in a time of 20 minutes, 8.21 seconds; and Nicholas Cranson in thirty-sixth place in a time of 20 minutes, 42.37 seconds.Rounding out the Bronson effort was Hugo Barajas, forty-third place; Jason Greenfield, forty-sixth place; Jacob Britten, forty-eighth place; Cesar Padilla, forty-ninth place; Phoenix Haviland, fifty-third place; and Derk Zitting, seventy-fourth place.Coldwater’s Haroon Omar led the local contingent of runners with his third place individual finish, crossing the line in a time of 17 minutes, 40.78 seconds. Junior teammate James DeWitt also earned a top 20 finish, crossing the line in thirteenth place in a time of 19 minutes, 4.43 seconds. Rounding out the Coldwater scoring effort was Ethan Woodcox in thirty-ninth place in a time of 20 minutes, 51.03 seconds; Ethan Parker in forty-second place in a time of 21 minutes, 4.93 seconds; and Aiden Parker in forty-fourth place in a time of 21 minutes, 11.53 seconds.Also running well for Coldwater was Hunter Barnett, eighty-fourth place; Skiler Horn, eighty-seventh place; Kaleb Miller, ninety-sixth place; and Kazzier Lindblom, one hundred and first place.The Quincy Orioles had three runners make the trip on Thursday, with senior Rhett Reif leading the way with a spectacular finish, crossing the line in fourth place in a time of 18 minutes, 1.50 seconds. Also running well for Quincy was Caden Troxtle in fifty-sixth place in a time of 21 minutes, 48.38 seconds and Nathan Richer in eighty-ninth place in a time of 25 minutes, 18.92 seconds.Taking the individual gold medal in the men’s race was Parchment senior William Winter who finished the 3.1 mile course in a time of 16 minutes, 58.07 seconds.

In the women’s portion of the meet it was Bronson leading the local trio of teams, finishing in third place with a score of 120 points. Coldwater finished in sixth place overall with a score of 150 points while Quincy came in eighth place with a score of 161 points.Kalamazoo Christian made it a clean sweep atop the standings, also winning the women’s championship with a score of 34 points. Schoolcraft finished in second place with 55 points, followed by Bronson, Fennville, Delton Kellogg, Coldwater, Parchment, Quincy and Pennfield.Bronson’s third place finish was paced by two top 10 finishes, including overall runner up Ava Hathaway. Hathaway ran neck-and-neck with the eventual winner, Alaina Klooster of Kalamazoo Christian who won the race in a time of 20 minutes, 40.64 seconds. Hathaway was not far behind in second place, taking the very respectable runner-up finish in a time of 20 minutes, 48.67 seconds. Also running inside the top 10 for Bronson was freshman Ashlynn Harris who finished in eighth place in a time of 22 minutes, 12.04 seconds. Rounding out the Bronson scoring was Aubrey Mace in twenty-sixth place in a time of 24 minutes, 0.53 seconds; Abbi Ferry in forty-ninth place in a time of 27 minutes, 0.57 seconds; and Kiera Kiser in sixty-fifth place in a time of 28 minutes, 54.35 seconds. Also running well for Bronson was Mackenna Webster who finished in eighty-seventh place in a time of 33 minutes, 31.03 seconds.Pacing the Coldwater effort on the day was one top 20 finish as sophomore Lainey Yearling finished in twelfth place overall in a time of 22 minutes, 32.09 seconds. Wrapping up the scoring for the Cardinals was Abigail Robison in twenty-eighth place in a time of 24 minutes, 34.80 seconds; Eysha Chavez in thirty-seventh place in a time of 26 minutes, 9.99 seconds; Macy Stout in fifty-third place in a time of 27 minutes, 22.27 seconds; and Heidi Katz in fifty-ninth place in a time of 27 minutes, 58.32 seconds. Rounding out the Coldwater effort was Taylor West in seventy-second place and Michaylee Croy in seventy-sixth place.Leading the Quincy effort in the women’s race was sophomore Charlotte Crabbs who finished in twenty-first place in a time of 23 minutes, 30.06 seconds. Also taking a top 30 finish was Sadie Miller who finished in twenty-second place in a time of 23 minutes, 45.98 seconds. Rounding out the Quincy scoring was Taylor Cole in forty-sixth place in a time of 26 minutes, 52.79 seconds; Elizabeth Craig in fifty-fifth place in a time of 27 minutes, 30.62 seconds; and Kaylyn Brenner in sixtieth place in a time of 28 minutes, 4.00 seconds. Wrapping up the Quincy effort was Brooke McVicker in sixty-third place; Kailey Allman in seventy-fifth place; and Abby Miller in eighty-eighth place.

