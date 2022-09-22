Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis GrizzliesAdrian HolmanMemphis, TN
Top Things to Do in Memphis, Tennessee (Opinion)Terry MansfieldMemphis, TN
Tennessee Man Loses $80,000 USD in Cryptocurrency Investment Scam, Wiping out his Entire Life SavingsZack LoveMemphis, TN
The revival of the famous Tennessee CastleRooted ExpeditionsMemphis, TN
The rudest cities in the U.S. ranked, according to studyInna DinkinsNew York City, NY
Memphis Woman Files Lawsuit, Claims Police Didn’t Investigate Her Rapist Until White Woman Was Raped
A 22-year-old woman is suing her local police department after she said it failed to properly investigate her alleged rapist, Cleotha “Abston” Henderson. Alicia Franklin filed her lawsuit against the Memphis Police Department on Sept. 20 in Memphis, Tenn. Franklin said that Henderson raped her at gunpoint on...
actionnews5.com
Shots fired at Southwest Memphis daycare
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police say shots were fired at Horn Lake Learning Center on Friday afternoon. One adult was reportedly grazed by a bullet. Police received the call at 2:06 p.m. Not 15 minutes before, another shooting was reported less than a half mile away on Dearborn Street. There,...
Police: Shots fired at Whitehaven daycare
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shots were fired at Horn Lake Learning Center in Whitehaven Friday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department. According to Memphis police, nobody was hurt. This comes after an earlier shooting at 3915 Dearborn St. about a half a mile from the daycare. Police responded to...
actionnews5.com
Man arrested after Collierville officer injured during hit-and-run
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Deputies arrested the man wanted for a hit-and-run that injured an officer. Keith Houston Jr., 32-year-old, was captured by Shelby County Sherriff’s Office Saturday morning. He was wanted by Collierville Police Department and TBI for aggravated assault on a police officer, said TBI.
actionnews5.com
Family hopes to clear name of MFD’s person of interest in arson string investigation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire investigators are searching for 22-year-old Catilena “DC” Collier to question her about a string of fires in South Memphis. Her stepdad tells me although her family hasn’t spoken to her in a year, he wishes she would come home or clear her name.
Woman injured in Midtown shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was injured in a shooting in Midtown, Memphis Police say. Officers responded to a shooting at the Belvedere Garden Apartments on North Belvedere near Madison Avenue at around 5 p.m. Thursday evening. Police say a woman was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. Sources tell WREG the woman […]
actionnews5.com
TBI issues Blue Alert on suspect wanted for injuring officer after hit-and-run
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Mid-South law enforcement and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are working together to find a suspect wanted for a hit-and-run that injured an officer. Keith Houston Jr., 32-year-old, is wanted by Collierville Police Department and TBI for aggravated assault on a police officer. TBI issued a...
Nine burglars break into Memphis shoe store, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nine men ransacked a Midtown shoe store, according to Memphis Police. Police said the burglars broke into Snkrr Bar on Madison Avenue during the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 20, police said. The burglars parked outside the store, leaving a silver Infiniti sedan and two...
actionnews5.com
Police investigate several Midtown shootings believed to be connected
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a series of shootings in Midtown that are believed to be connected. The first incident happened Wednesday night just after 11 p.m. on N Belvedere Boulevard where a man had been shot. The victim said he and his brother were inside a...
Collierville officer hit by car; suspect in custody
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A man is in custody after a Collierville Police officer was run over by a Corvette at a hotel early Saturday. Police set up a crime scene at the Fairfield Inn and Suites at Highway 385 and Houston Levee in Collierville overnight. The officer was taken to Regional One hospital in critical […]
Families of Memphis homicide victims gather for night of remembrance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Music, prayer, and moments of silence for the families of Memphis homicide victims : it’s an annual event that families say they need. “I feel like I have found my people. They know exactly what I’m feeling, where I’ve walked, where I’m going to be walking, they’re my people,” said Heather Edwards, whose 18-year-old son was killed in January of this year.
Judge grants Brandon Isabelle defense more time to review evidence
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and throwing their two-day old baby in the Mississippi River made a brief court appearance Friday. Brandon Isabelle, his hair much shorter, said little as he entered court Friday, only responding when the judge asked his name. His arraignment took only minutes as his attorney, […]
actionnews5.com
Three men arrested after police chase, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The police arrested three men in Southaven after a police chase, police said. On September 22, 2022, at 1:48 p.m., officers, while patrolling, ran the tag number on a black Nissan Maxima on 4145 Neely Rd. at a Marathon Gas station. The tag came back stolen,...
actionnews5.com
3 teens shot in separate incidents, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department says three teenagers were shot in two separate incidents Wednesday night. The first shooting happened in North Memphis on Chelsea Avenue and North McLean Boulevard around 9 p.m, according to MPD. When officers arrived on the scene, they did not find any victims....
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg teen arrested on aggravated assault charges
A Vicksburg teenager is facing aggravated assault charges after he reportedly fired a weapon and shot another in the leg. Vicksburg Police Department reports that on Sunday, Sep. 18, at 5:18 p.m., officers took a report of a shooting that occurred on Grove Street. The juvenile victim stated a passenger...
actionnews5.com
Person of interest identified in string of arsons in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Fire Department developed a person of interest in a series of arsons in the 38109 area. Memphis Fire Department is searching for Delana Collier as the person of interest in the eight arsons in Westwood Shores. The estimated value of damages is $289,500. She...
actionnews5.com
Collierville Strong: Mid-South remembers victims of Kroger mass shooting 1 year later
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - One year ago, on Sept. 23, 2021, a gunman walked inside a Kroger on New Byhalia Road in Collierville and opened fire. The suspect killed one person and injured 14 others. Today, the community and Action News 5 are remembering the victims of the tragic incident...
WLBT
Man arrested for murdering girlfriend in Yazoo City
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was murdered by her boyfriend on Saturday around midnight in Yazoo City. According to the Yazoo City Police Department, police were called out to Windsor Court Apartments. When officers arrived, 33-year-old Margaret Harris was unresponsive, her boyfriend, 23-year-old Levontaye Ellington, along with her...
Covington Leader
Covington Police charge 12-year-old with threatening violence at schools Thursday
The Covington Police Department announced Friday night it had charged a 12-year-old with making threats of mass violence on school property. Chief Donna Turner said the charge was related to recent social media posts threatening violence at Covington High School and Crestview Middle School on Thursday. CPD increased its presence at schools but many parents checked their students out because they didn’t feel comfortable with them being in attendance.
thelesabre.com
34 year old kindergarten teacher kidnapped on morning run
Elizabeth Fletcher was kidnapped and killed while she was on a run early in the morning. Elizabeth Fletcher was competing on a trail run in Memphis, Tennessee, at 4:20 am last Friday. She was last seen around 4:20 wearing a pink top and purple shorts. On Sept 2, surveillance footage...
