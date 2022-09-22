ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonita Springs, FL

Mysterious siren noise at Bonita Springs Dog Park continues to confuse visitors

By Alexia Tsiropoulos
 2 days ago
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Many regulars at Bonita Springs Dog Park have noticed something weird for the past few months.

There has been a mysterious siren noise that has everyone scratching their heads.

“I come twice a day, yea, morning and evening,” dog park visitor Kimberly Amos said.

That is the case for many pups and their owners at Bonita Springs Dog Park. Which means they notice when things are unusual.

“It’s a very strange high pitched noise,” Connie Walters said.

A sound that has been going on for months.

“It was kind of freaking everybody out,” Susan Wilson said.

And it has everybody’s attention.

“It’s kind of like a siren,” Lou Sala said. “It’s high-pitched and it’s a little bit unusual but again, I hear it enough where I don’t even think about it.”

But nobody knows exactly what it is.

“It sounds like something from outer space, it sounds like something is going to land on us,” Wilson said.

They are wondering if it’s aliens, or even a dog deterrent.

“That comes from over on the side of the yards over here and we were trying to figure out exactly what it is,” Walters said.

Dog park visitors said the sound is coming from the neighborhood behind the park, but some living at Spanish Gardens behind the park said it is not coming from them.

“Anytime right before it’s going to rain it’s not unusual to hear something like that,” Sala said.

That’s why Sala thinks the sound is from a nearby golf course.

“We live by a golf course too so we hear something very similar so, you know, that’s my guess,” he said.

A nearby golf course said they have a siren that sounds similar when there is severe weather.

But regardless of the sound, the dogs do not seem to notice.

