Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks
Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
Fashion Suppliers Boost Sustainability Profiles
Fashion suppliers are stepping up their efforts toward sustainability and manufacturing more environmentally sound materials. Milliken Milliken & Company has achieved a gold rating on its 2022 EcoVadis assessment. Milliken’s score places it in the top 7 percent of more than 90,000 organizations rated by EcoVadis, a provider of business sustainability ratings. “Milliken relies on our core values, including sustainability and integrity, to drive our purpose and growth,” said Halsey Cook, president and CEO of Milliken & Company. “The EcoVadis assessment benchmarks our work and guides our improvements to help us build a healthy future.” EcoVadis reviews sustainability policies, actions and results in four main...
When a Black CEO is appointed, it benefits the company’s stock, according to new research
Marvin Ellison, chairman and chief executive officer of Lowe's. “We think that the low representation of Black CEOs in corporate America today is just shocking,” Ann Mooney Murphy, an associate professor at the Stevens Institute of Technology School of Business, told me. Murphy is a co-author of the recent...
Essence
From Dorm Room to Boardroom: Joshua Aviv On Founding A Million-Dollar EV Charging Company While In College That's Poised To Disrupt CleanTech
What started as an idea in his Syracuse University dorm room back in 2014, turned into a solution for EV charging desserts. To look at electric vehicle charging maps for major US cities, you’d think Black neighborhoods were wholly uninterested in EVs. But Joshua Aviv knew that wasn’t the case. And it was only a matter of time before he did something about it.
Benzinga
Human Capital Management Market Report 2022-27: Size, Share, Growth, Opportunities and Demand
The global human capital management market size reached US$ 20.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 34.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.47% during 2022-2027. According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Human Capital Management Market: Global...
Expert: businesses should look into sustainable investments
Investing in the planet is something more businesses and financial advisers are taking a closer look at. Alix Lebec, CEO and founder of Lebec Consulting, told WBBM “sustainable investing” is part of the fight to save the planet.
Goodie Nation and Partner Companies To Give Bulk of $5.3 Million to Black Tech Companies
A nonprofit that helps diverse founders is teaming with its partner companies to help mostly Black tech businesses gain $5.3 million in funding. For the third time since August 2020, $5 million will come from the Google for Startups Black Founders Fund that is uniting with Goodie Nation. Fifty Black startups this year received $100,000 unconditionally. Efforts from the Atlanta-based Goodie Nation helped Black founders obtain capital.
McKinsey Announces Its 1B Business Accelerator For Black-Owned Retail Brands In the U.S.
McKinsey, a global management consulting firm, has announced its Next 1B business acceleration program for Black-owned consumer and retail brands. According to a McKinsey release, the program is eyeing the next Black Unicorn, startups with valuations of a billion dollars or more. The consulting firm reports in the last decade, less than five Black brands have reached the unicorn milestone.
etftrends.com
Renewable Energy Providing Catalyst for Utilities Sector
The utilities sector is usually vulnerable to rising interest rates and high inflation – the exact scenarios investors are contending with this year. Yet, the sector is a shining star in 2022. The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU), the largest exchange traded fund dedicated to utilities stocks, entered Monday down 4.04% year-to-date, which is something to behold when the S&P 500 is down 19%.
TechCrunch
Startups are building businesses out of DevOps tools for existing sales platforms
(Here, “DevOps,” refers to tools that automate processes between software development and IT teams.) It’s become a blossoming sector all its own, with vendors selling DevOps platforms for software including Salesforce purporting to make sales tech easier to integrate into a company’s existing workflows. But wait,...
These Two College Students Built a Company That Puts Startups In Front of Investors. Here's How to Get Involved.
Brett Perlmutter and Sam Segal are the founders of bulletpitch, a newsletter that highlights startups who are making big moves.
thefastmode.com
Lifemote at DTW 2022: Next20 Startup Leverages Cloud AI for Instant Wi-Fi Insights
In conjunction with Digital Transformation World 2022 taking place this week in Copenhagen, Ariana Lynn, Senior Editor at The Fast Mode spoke to Lifemote, an AI-driven Wi-Fi analytics solution provider on the company's participation at the event, annoucenments to expect and some of their key showcases and demos. Ariana: Which...
Death is anything but a dying business as private equity cashes in on the $23 billion funeral home industry
Consumer advocates worry that private equity firms will follow the lead of publicly traded companies that have built large chains of funeral homes and raised prices for consumers. Private equity firms are investing in health care from cradle to grave, and in that latter category quite literally. A small but...
Study Finds Digital Engagement of Consumers Worldwide Jumped 1.2% in Q2
Study Finds Digital Engagement of Consumers Worldwide Jumped 1.2% in Q2. The summer of 2022 was a watershed moment for the global digital economy. For millions of consumers in the Northern Hemisphere, this summer was the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic that they felt comfortable traveling and enjoying the outside world. Not only did 178 million consumers across 11 countries buy travel tickets online in summer 2022, but 635 million wound up transacting online, whether for retail items, lodging, groceries, concert and event tickets or other purchases.
3 Alternatives to Venture Capital Funding for Startups
Here are three alternatives to venture capital funding for your startup.
Games Industry, Entertainment and Metaverse Communications Guru Jacki Vause Joins ME Ventures Board
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2022-- Music investment fund for the creator economy, ME Ventures, has announced it has appointed Jacki Vause to its advisory board. Jacki’s role will be to advise on contributing to the fund’s mission to nurture and inspire the next generation of creators and innovators. She brings decades of experience across the entertainment and creative industries, and a natural eye for innovation talent. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220923005491/en/ Jacki Vause, CEO and Founder of Dimoso joins ME Ventures advisory board. (Photo: Business Wire)
Meet the Couple Whose New Platform Connects Black-Owned Businesses in Costa Rica
Successful communities are those united with common goals and visions. There are hundreds of Afro-Latino and Black businesses in Costa Rica; however, Ian and Dawn James noticed that a significant challenge has been locating them across the country. Most business owners solely rely on WhatsApp, 30% use social media platforms,...
retrofitmagazine.com
Green Building Initiative Partners with PACE Loan Group
The Green Building Initiative Inc. (GBI) is announcing its partnership with PACE Loan Group (PLG). PLG is a direct balance-sheet lender offering C-PACE financing for commercial real estate projects pursuing energy-efficient installations or upgrades. This partnership allows PACE Loan Group to finance Green Globes certification, supporting GBI’s vision to make sustainable, healthy, and resilient buildings accessible for all.
AspenTech Named a Leader in Asset Performance Management by Independent Analyst Firm
BEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2022-- Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN), a global leader in industrial software, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in the 2022 Verdantix Green Quadrant®: Asset Performance Management Solutions report. AspenTech’s asset performance management (APM) suite is acknowledged for its strengths in asset health monitoring and failure prediction, performance optimization, and asset lifecycle management. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220923005085/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
CoinTelegraph
Web3 technologies could be a game changer for the travel industry
Many companies and industries are incorporating Web3 technologies into their business structures, and the travel industry is no exception. On Wednesday, Flybondi, an Argentinian airline, announced a strategic alliance with TravelX, a blockchain technology company responsible for tokenizing flight tickets. The partnership intends to enable travelers to purchase airline tickets as nonfungible tokens through Binance Pay, using USD Coin (USDC) as payment for transactions.
