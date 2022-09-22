ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Walmart reveals huge new addition to stores that will drastically improve customers’ orders

WALMART has revealed a new system for consumers that will improve orders by introducing modular warehousing units that can be added to stores. Walmart customers can reportedly now expect a faster delivery time after online purchases, as the Market Fulfillment Centers will use automated bots to retrieve order items instead of an associate walking within the warehouse.
960 The Ref

Walmart, Target to start holiday sales earlier this year

Both Walmart and Target announced Thursday that holiday sales that normally begin in November will begin earlier, a plan that the retailers say they hope will help Americans deal with higher prices due to inflation. Walmart announced it will be offering a wider assortment of items this holiday season, according...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Target, Walmart, Amazon All Have the Same Big Idea

You might think you are crazy if you are seeing holiday items at a retailer already. Don't worry you aren’t crazy. Retailers have jumped over Halloween right into the holiday season. After multiple retailers struggled with excess inventory, they are now pushing to get a taste of the holiday shopping frenzy early.
RETAIL
The Verge

Instacart’s grocery ‘smart cart’ shows how it’s about more than just deliveries

Instacart gig workers have a smartphone app with scanning tools at their disposal to fulfill delivery orders — but what if regular shoppers could also use them? The grocery delivery service plans to get regular everyday shoppers into “Connected Stores,” where they’d use a rolling smart cart with built-in support for lists, order deli meats or baked goods, finding items, and self-checkout.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
WWD

Walmart Plans to Hire Just 40,000 Workers This Holiday

Walmart Inc. is bringing fewer associates into the family for the holiday season — looking to hire just 40,000 U.S. workers as opposed to the 150,000 it sought last year. The sharp reduction highlights just how rampant inflation and the threat of a recession are hurting discount consumers and the retailers that cater to them.
ECONOMY

