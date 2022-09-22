ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathews County Confederate statue could be given to Confederate group

By Leondra Head
 2 days ago
MATHEWS COUNTY, Va - Mathews County joins a national debate over Confederate monuments. The board of supervisors heard public comment on whether to give public land surrounding its confederate monument to private groups, such as the sons of confederate veterans.

Last year, Mathews County residents voted in a referendum on whether to preserve the confederate statue. 80 percent of voters chose to keep the statue in place, but some worried that the monument’s prominent public location still isn't safe.

There was a large turnout at the Board of Supervisors meeting. The historic courthouse reached capacity with many residents watching the meeting from outside the courthouse.

Members of the sons of Confederate veterans spoke inside vying for the public land.

"Our group is in favor of having public property deeded to a private entity such as ourselves. We have fought long and hard. We believe what we’re doing is right," Taylor said.

Joey Taylor, a member of the sons of confederate veterans believes the property should be in the hands of an organization that supports confederate statues.

"Everything was okay with this county until these White liberals got here and got involved with the NAACP. Then they started telling them what they should believe in, that this monument offends you," Taylor said.

The Mathews County NAACP sent a letter to the Mathews County Board of Supervisors threatening legal action of a lawsuit if the board of supervisors gave away the ownership of the monument.

"It's public property, it should stay public property and be used for all of the community," Edith Turner, the president of the Mathews County NAACP said.

Some residents even went as far as to call the NAACP a hate group.

"The NAACP is a racist organization. Suppose the White people had the national association of white people, how would that go about," one speaker said to the Board of Supervisors.

Not all residents are in support of giving the public land to a private group, and some are concerned.

"You have asked us to tell you whether it's alright to sell public land. My answer and my feeling is that public land is a sacred trust held for the good in the whole community, not for the majority," one speaker said.

Others say the statue brings pain.

"It is not a celebration, it was a declaration and daily reminder of who holds power and who doesn’t," another speaker said.

News 3 reached out to the Board of Supervisors to find out when they will vote on the matter and have not heard back.

independent patriot
1d ago

the ppl behind the removal are so racist they don't want the statue to exist. giving it to someone who appreciates the sacrifices is best

Lisa Hazelwood
2d ago

They can just put the statue in a museum somewhere on the outskirts of town for anybody who want to honor those soldiers. After all it is some people's heritage. It offends poc however, and not seeing it in a public place daily is the best decision. But I don't want the statue destroyed. By destroying it, it will make people angry and keep the hate going. If these people want to honor their heritage they have a right to, just as black people have the right not to be reminded everyday what this Era did to our ancestors. By destroying it adds more fuel to the fire. Also there will never be NAAWP. Because white people are the majority. Poc are the minority. The NAACP IS NOT A RACIST ORGANIZATION. NEVER HAS BEEN AND NEVER WILL BE. For one blacks can be prejudice, or bigots, similar but different. But never racists. There are just as many white people in the NAACP as there are black people. So how is that a racist organization? 👍

