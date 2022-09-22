Read full article on original website
Related
White Lung Announce Final Album Premonition, Share Videos for New Songs: Watch
White Lung will return with a new album later this year: Premonition is due out December 2 via Domino. The follow-up to 2016’s Paradise was produced by longtime collaborator Jesse Gander and recorded in their hometown of Vancouver. The album will include two singles—“Date Night” and “Tomorrow”—both of which arrive with new music videos. Find the clips below.
Soulside Announce First Album in 33 Years, Share New Songs: Listen
Post-hardcore outfit Soulside have a new album on the way, their first full-length since 1989’s Hot Bodi-Gram. It’s titled A Brief Moment in the Sun and it arrives November 18 via Dischord. They’ve shared two songs from the project: “Reconstruction,” and “Runner,” which comes with a video by the band’s drummer, Alexis Fleisig. Check them out with the album’s tracklist and a handful of upcoming tour dates below.
Ariel Zetina Announces Debut Album, Shares New Song “Have You Ever”: Listen
Ariel Zetina—the Chicago-based DJ, producr, and writer—has announced her debut album, Cyclorama, with a new song called “Have You Ever” (featuring Cae Monāe). The album is due out October 21 via Local Action. Check out the full tracklist, album art, and “Have You Ever” below.
Are LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian Still Together? Inside Their Marriage Since Falling in Love on Set
Country singer LeAnn Rimes shot to fame as a teen with the song “Blue” and has remained in the spotlight ever since. In 2011, she married actor Eddie Cibrian after falling in love on the set of the film Northern Lights. Keep scrolling to find out if the pair are still together.
RELATED PEOPLE
Mosquito
Born in Brazil and based in the Netherlands, Lyzza got her start as a teenager, playing around with production software and uploading songs to SoundCloud while DJing ballroom sets around Amsterdam. She introduced her style of metallic electronic pop on an enigmatic trio of EPs that progressively brought her voice to the fore. Lyzza’s blasé flow and kinetic production style—jumping between rapid BPMs with a deep bass undertow pulling beneath—are confident and enticing, capable of stirring up delirium on the dancefloor before retreating into a more pensive comedown. On her new mixtape Mosquito, Lyzza presents a series of shapeshifting, pop-minded club tracks that constitute her most cohesive project yet. It includes some of her most approachable songs, yet they retain all the thrills of her dense production, here used in service of headstrong lyrics colored by a tumultuous love life.
Country star Jon Pardi reveals his wife Summer is expecting their first child early next year: 'I'm ready to start a new adventure'
Country music star Jon Pardi and his wife Summer Pardi told People they are expecting their first child early next year. 'I’m ready to start a new adventure with my wonderful wife Summer and our new little one - Pardi of three!’ the country star said on Wednesday. ‘I’m really excited to meet our baby and to have someone to ride around the ranch with.’
Kelsea Ballerini Reveals She No Longer Talks To Halsey On New Song ‘Doin’ My Best’
Kelsea Ballerini has a lot to say on her new album, Subject To Change, and it’s not just about her divorce from Morgan Evans. The song “Doin’ My Best” has a reference to Kelsea’s friendship with Halsey, who she says she doesn’t talk to anymore. “I was friends with a pop star, I put ’em on track four, but wish I could take it back, I woulda never asked, if I knew we wouldn’t talk anymore,” Kelsea sings in the song’s second verse.
Shania Twain releases new song 'Waking Up Dreaming' under Republic Nashville record label
Shania Twain has put out her new song, "Waking Up Dreaming;" the country sensations first new song in five years, and she has changed things up. She released her new song under a brand-new label, Republic Nashville, where she is the debut artist. Twain previously released music under Mercury Records/UMG...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kelsea Ballerini Breaks Down in Tears in Bathtub Amid Morgan Evans Divorce
Kelsea Ballerini filed for divorce from her husband Morgan Evans last week. In a new TikTok video, she’s experiencing a lot of emotions over the split. Check out the clip that she shared below. a complex time. “A complex time,” she captioned the post. It was soundtracked by “Complex”...
Wiki and Subjxct 5 Announce Cold Cuts Mixtape, Share New Song “My Life”: Listen
New York rapper Wiki and New Jersey producer Subjxct 5 have announced a new collaborative mixtape called Cold Cuts. It’s out October 21 via the rapper’s Wikset Enterprise. The mixtape is led by the new single “My Life.” Hear it below. Subjxct 5 is known for...
The Tallest Man on Earth Announces New Covers Album Too Late for Edelweiss
The Tallest Man on Earth has announced a new covers album. Too Late for Edelweiss is due out this Friday, September 23, via Anti-. The 10-track release includes covers of songs popularized by Bon Iver, Lucinda Williams, Yo La Tengo, the National, Hank Williams, and more. The album takes its...
Nilüfer Yanya Covers PJ Harvey’s “Rid of Me”: Listen
Nilüfer Yanya has shared her cover of PJ Harvey’s “Rid of Me,” the title track from the iconic English musician’s 1993 LP. Check it out below. Of the song, Yanya said in a statement:. “Rid of Me” haunted me for many years after I first...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Drake Milligan Releases Album of Songs Written During His ‘Time in Nashville’ Following ‘AGT’ Run
The country music world has a new star in the works with Drake Milligan. The young singer-songwriter finished in third place in this year’s season of America’s Got Talent. But he has a lot more than that to celebrate. This week also saw the release of his first full-length studio album, Dallas/Fort Worth.
Brittany Snow And Tyler Stanaland Announce Split After 2 Years Of Marriage
The "Pitch Perfect" actor and "Selling the OC" star announced on Instagram they were separating.
Snail Mail and Mac DeMarco Share New Song “A Cuckhold’s Refrain - Peppermint Patty”: Listen
Snail Mail and Mac DeMarco have shared a surprise new song. Their collaboration is called “A Cuckhold’s Refrain - Peppermint Patty.” The song features Lindsey Jordan singing the verses with DeMarco singing the chorus, and the title is not a red herring—this is a song about being cuckolded. “You and my wife, me in my shed,” Jordan sings. DeMarco adds, “If I had known just one night would cuck me out of my own home.” Hear it below.
Kelsea Ballerini releases new album 'Subject to Change' after divorce from Morgan Evans
Kelsea Ballerini released her fourth studio album, "Subject to Change" Sept. 23, shortly after the country superstar announced her split with fellow country singer Morgan Evans. The last album Ballerini released was her 2020 album "Kelsea." She posted on Instagram sharing her feelings about the album's release and how proud...
Mariah Carey Hints at Release for Secret 1995 Alt-Rock Album
Mariah Carey says she has unearthed the original version of her mythic 1995 alt-rock album—a version, believed lost, that features her own lead vocals. In a podcast interview with Rolling Stone’s Brian Hiatt, Carey hinted that she intends to release her version of Someone’s Ugly Daughter, and that she was also planning a related project, or perhaps an update of the album, with another artist.
Margo Price Announces New Album Strays, Shares Video for New Song “Change of Heart”: Watch
Margo Price has announced her new album: Strays arrives January 13 via Loma Vista. The follow-up to 2020’s That’s How Rumors Get Started features the new single “Change of Heart”—check out the song’s video below. Strays was produced by Price with Jonathan Wilson at...
Music for Animals
Nils Frahm’s work lives in the gray area between ambient, neoclassical, and other gossamer styles of experimental music. The Berlin-based composer and producer’s output tends to recall Philip Glass and Aphex Twin in equal measure, but he has released everything from dubby downtempo to theater scores. Though he performs on a battery of synthesizers, keyboards, and electronic gizmos, he’s most closely associated with the piano, both as a performer—last year’s Old Friends, New Friends was just the latest in a long line of solo piano recordings—and as the founder of Piano Day, an international celebration of the instrument. But his new album, Music for Animals, features no piano at all. Centered on a largely electronic palette, Frahm’s first collection of fresh material in four years is more evocative of Warp Records than it is of Erik Satie.
BBC’s Later… With Jools Holland to Stage 30th Anniversary Show
The stalwart BBC music series Later… With Jools Holland will celebrate its 30th anniversary in October with a live concert in London. A secret lineup will play the Hammersmith Apollo on October 5, before footage airs later in the year. Performers will span “different eras and musical worlds,” according to a press release, and will mix previous guests to the show with newer artists.
Pitchfork
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
The most trusted voice in musichttps://pitchfork.com/
Comments / 0