Pitchfork

White Lung Announce Final Album Premonition, Share Videos for New Songs: Watch

White Lung will return with a new album later this year: Premonition is due out December 2 via Domino. The follow-up to 2016’s Paradise was produced by longtime collaborator Jesse Gander and recorded in their hometown of Vancouver. The album will include two singles—“Date Night” and “Tomorrow”—both of which arrive with new music videos. Find the clips below.
Pitchfork

Soulside Announce First Album in 33 Years, Share New Songs: Listen

Post-hardcore outfit Soulside have a new album on the way, their first full-length since 1989’s Hot Bodi-Gram. It’s titled A Brief Moment in the Sun and it arrives November 18 via Dischord. They’ve shared two songs from the project: “Reconstruction,” and “Runner,” which comes with a video by the band’s drummer, Alexis Fleisig. Check them out with the album’s tracklist and a handful of upcoming tour dates below.
Pitchfork

Mosquito

Born in Brazil and based in the Netherlands, Lyzza got her start as a teenager, playing around with production software and uploading songs to SoundCloud while DJing ballroom sets around Amsterdam. She introduced her style of metallic electronic pop on an enigmatic trio of EPs that progressively brought her voice to the fore. Lyzza’s blasé flow and kinetic production style—jumping between rapid BPMs with a deep bass undertow pulling beneath—are confident and enticing, capable of stirring up delirium on the dancefloor before retreating into a more pensive comedown. On her new mixtape Mosquito, Lyzza presents a series of shapeshifting, pop-minded club tracks that constitute her most cohesive project yet. It includes some of her most approachable songs, yet they retain all the thrills of her dense production, here used in service of headstrong lyrics colored by a tumultuous love life.
Daily Mail

Country star Jon Pardi reveals his wife Summer is expecting their first child early next year: 'I'm ready to start a new adventure'

Country music star Jon Pardi and his wife Summer Pardi told People they are expecting their first child early next year. 'I’m ready to start a new adventure with my wonderful wife Summer and our new little one - Pardi of three!’ the country star said on Wednesday. ‘I’m really excited to meet our baby and to have someone to ride around the ranch with.’
HollywoodLife

Kelsea Ballerini Reveals She No Longer Talks To Halsey On New Song ‘Doin’ My Best’

Kelsea Ballerini has a lot to say on her new album, Subject To Change, and it’s not just about her divorce from Morgan Evans. The song “Doin’ My Best” has a reference to Kelsea’s friendship with Halsey, who she says she doesn’t talk to anymore. “I was friends with a pop star, I put ’em on track four, but wish I could take it back, I woulda never asked, if I knew we wouldn’t talk anymore,” Kelsea sings in the song’s second verse.
Pitchfork

Snail Mail and Mac DeMarco Share New Song “A Cuckhold’s Refrain - Peppermint Patty”: Listen

Snail Mail and Mac DeMarco have shared a surprise new song. Their collaboration is called “A Cuckhold’s Refrain - Peppermint Patty.” The song features Lindsey Jordan singing the verses with DeMarco singing the chorus, and the title is not a red herring—this is a song about being cuckolded. “You and my wife, me in my shed,” Jordan sings. DeMarco adds, “If I had known just one night would cuck me out of my own home.” Hear it below.
Pitchfork

Mariah Carey Hints at Release for Secret 1995 Alt-Rock Album

Mariah Carey says she has unearthed the original version of her mythic 1995 alt-rock album—a version, believed lost, that features her own lead vocals. In a podcast interview with Rolling Stone’s Brian Hiatt, Carey hinted that she intends to release her version of Someone’s Ugly Daughter, and that she was also planning a related project, or perhaps an update of the album, with another artist.
Pitchfork

Music for Animals

Nils Frahm’s work lives in the gray area between ambient, neoclassical, and other gossamer styles of experimental music. The Berlin-based composer and producer’s output tends to recall Philip Glass and Aphex Twin in equal measure, but he has released everything from dubby downtempo to theater scores. Though he performs on a battery of synthesizers, keyboards, and electronic gizmos, he’s most closely associated with the piano, both as a performer—last year’s Old Friends, New Friends was just the latest in a long line of solo piano recordings—and as the founder of Piano Day, an international celebration of the instrument. But his new album, Music for Animals, features no piano at all. Centered on a largely electronic palette, Frahm’s first collection of fresh material in four years is more evocative of Warp Records than it is of Erik Satie.
Pitchfork

BBC’s Later… With Jools Holland to Stage 30th Anniversary Show

The stalwart BBC music series Later… With Jools Holland will celebrate its 30th anniversary in October with a live concert in London. A secret lineup will play the Hammersmith Apollo on October 5, before footage airs later in the year. Performers will span “different eras and musical worlds,” according to a press release, and will mix previous guests to the show with newer artists.
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

