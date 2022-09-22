Alabama football takes on the Vanderbilt Commodores this weekend, and looks to continue smoothing out some offensive wrinkles. The Tide appear to have finally established a rhythm in the running game, but it remains to be seen if they can do so consistently and against SEC competition. Jase McClellan and Jahmyr Gibbs are explosive play threats on the ground, while Roydell Williams and freshman Jamarion Miller bring the muscle between the tackles.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 7 HOURS AGO