ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Alabama football recruiting: Four-star WR Jalen Hale commits to Crimson Tide over Georgia, Texas, USC

Jalen Hale, a four-star wide receiver from Longview (Texas) High School, committed to Alabama on Wednesday over multiple Power Five offers, including ones from Georgia, Texas, Texas A&M and USC. Hale, a 6-foot-1, 185-pounder, will follow in a long line of blue-chip receivers to make their way to Tuscaloosa to join the Crimson Tide and head coach Nick Saban, who has transformed the program into one that consistently produces star pass-catchers.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa Thread

Former Alabama Defensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal

Former Crimson Tide defensive lineman Braylen Ingraham has opted to enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, according to On3 Sports reporter Matt Zenitz. Ingraham was not listed on the Alabama roster in its summer update ahead of fall camp. He was considered a 4-star recruit out of St. Thomas Aquinas in the 2019 recruiting class.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimbo Fisher
Person
Lane Kiffin
FanSided

Alabama Football: Vanderbilt Commodores defensive preview

Alabama football takes on the Vanderbilt Commodores this weekend, and looks to continue smoothing out some offensive wrinkles. The Tide appear to have finally established a rhythm in the running game, but it remains to be seen if they can do so consistently and against SEC competition. Jase McClellan and Jahmyr Gibbs are explosive play threats on the ground, while Roydell Williams and freshman Jamarion Miller bring the muscle between the tackles.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

2 Minute Drill: Keys for Auburn as Tigers prepare for SEC opener

AUBURN, Alabama—Coming off a disappointing 41-12 loss to Penn State last weekend, the Auburn Tigers (2-1) open SEC play this weekend with the Missouri Tigers (2-1) coming to Jordan-Hare Stadium for an 11 a.m. start on ESPN. With starting quarterback T.J. Finley expected to be out for a few weeks because of a shoulder injury, Auburn will likely turn to Oregon transfer Robby Ashford in a starting role with true freshman Holden Geriner a possibility to get some snaps against Missouri on Saturday as well.
AUBURN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy