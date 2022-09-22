Read full article on original website
Bryce Young Soon To Have Some Help as Alabama Receiver Close To Making Return
The Alabama Crimson Tide is opening SEC play this week in Bryant-Denny Stadium against the Vanderbilt Commodores. The Tide is 3-0 to open the year but question marks remain on the offensive side of the football. Alabama has seen seven receivers make a reception through the first three weeks but...
Alabama football recruiting: Four-star WR Jalen Hale commits to Crimson Tide over Georgia, Texas, USC
Jalen Hale, a four-star wide receiver from Longview (Texas) High School, committed to Alabama on Wednesday over multiple Power Five offers, including ones from Georgia, Texas, Texas A&M and USC. Hale, a 6-foot-1, 185-pounder, will follow in a long line of blue-chip receivers to make their way to Tuscaloosa to join the Crimson Tide and head coach Nick Saban, who has transformed the program into one that consistently produces star pass-catchers.
How to watch Tide target Davin Cosby announce decision on Saturday
Four-star shooting guard Davin Cosby will announce his college decision on Saturday afternoon. Here's everything you need to know. Who: Davin Cosby, 4-star SG, Raleigh (N.C.) Word of God Christian Academy. Rated the No. 16 shooting guard and the No. 114 overall player in the country, per the industry-generated 247Sports...
Preview: Trio of five-stars highlight Alabama vs. Vanderbilt visitors list
This upcoming weekend marks the start of conference play for Alabama’s football program. The Crimson Tide will kick off their 2022 SEC slate with a game against Vanderbilt on Saturday, with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. Central. **Alabama/Vanderbilt Game Week Central***. Bama’s home matchup with the Commodores precedes a...
Saturday College Football Selections: Vanderbilt at No. 2 Alabama
Chip Patterson and Barrett Sallee join Hakem Dermish to give their best bets for the matchup between Vanderbilt and No. 2 Alabama.
Alabama vs. Vanderbilt: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday
The 2022 SEC opener has arrived for Nick Saban and the Alabama football team. Tonight the Crimson Tide will host the 3-1 Vanderbilt Commodores inside Bryant-Denny Stadium in the Week 4 matchup. Alabama fans have been a little skeptical over this year’s team for its lack of consistency early on....
Former Alabama Defensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal
Former Crimson Tide defensive lineman Braylen Ingraham has opted to enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, according to On3 Sports reporter Matt Zenitz. Ingraham was not listed on the Alabama roster in its summer update ahead of fall camp. He was considered a 4-star recruit out of St. Thomas Aquinas in the 2019 recruiting class.
Alabama Football vs. Vandy: How to watch, live stream, game time and more
Alabama Football returns to Bryant-Denny for its fourth game of the 2022 season. The early evening contest is scheduled for a 6:39 PM CST kickoff. The primary TV broadcast will be on the SEC Network. The broadcast team is Tom Hart, Jordan Rogers and Cole Cubelic. The live stream of...
Alabama Football: Vanderbilt Commodores defensive preview
Alabama football takes on the Vanderbilt Commodores this weekend, and looks to continue smoothing out some offensive wrinkles. The Tide appear to have finally established a rhythm in the running game, but it remains to be seen if they can do so consistently and against SEC competition. Jase McClellan and Jahmyr Gibbs are explosive play threats on the ground, while Roydell Williams and freshman Jamarion Miller bring the muscle between the tackles.
Pregame social media buzz ahead of Auburn's SEC opener with Missouri
The SEC opener is here, and Auburn fans are up bright and early to celebrate. The Tigers look to bounce back from last week’s tough loss to Penn State inside Jordan-Hare Stadium. This week, the slate has a great chance to be wiped clean as they host Missouri to open conference play.
2 Minute Drill: Keys for Auburn as Tigers prepare for SEC opener
AUBURN, Alabama—Coming off a disappointing 41-12 loss to Penn State last weekend, the Auburn Tigers (2-1) open SEC play this weekend with the Missouri Tigers (2-1) coming to Jordan-Hare Stadium for an 11 a.m. start on ESPN. With starting quarterback T.J. Finley expected to be out for a few weeks because of a shoulder injury, Auburn will likely turn to Oregon transfer Robby Ashford in a starting role with true freshman Holden Geriner a possibility to get some snaps against Missouri on Saturday as well.
