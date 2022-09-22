ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Draper, UT

Comments / 14

Shae Sileci
1d ago

The problem is, these so-called "authorities" are doing this on purpose for their own entertainment, they're absolutely No better than the gang members with this barbaric mentality.

Reply
2
G Prado
2d ago

they've been doing this ..it's like hunger games for their own entertainment....foul

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KUTV

Utah fugitive wanted with criminal history dating back to juvenile days

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — This week’s At Large: Utah’s Fugitives focuses on a parolee with a criminal history dating back to when he was a juvenile. Mario Ricky Fernandez, 40, has had a penchant for burglarizing homes and stealing cars for more than a decade and is on the Metro Gang Unit’s Ten Most Wanted list. The MGU has Fernandez listed as a top priority due to his extensive criminal history and gang affiliation.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

What’s behind random acts of violence in Utah?

SALT LAKE CITY — In an act of random violence, a 15-year-old intruder opens an unlocked door and stabs a sleeping couple at 3:50 a.m. Tuesday in Taylorsville. Detectives said the boy was a stranger to the couple and entered the home with the intent to cause violence. In...
ABC4

Weber Co. Crime Scene Investigator sent to prison

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – A Weber County crime scene investigator who was charged on two separate occasions, first for the sexual exploitation of a minor and later for the sexual abuse of that same minor, was sentenced on Wednesday.  Marc Swain was sentenced by Judge Michael Direda of the Second District Court on Sept. 21, […]
WEBER COUNTY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Draper, UT
Crime & Safety
City
Draper, UT
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
ABC4

School District finds ‘no evidence’ of SLC teacher accused of discrimination

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Representatives of Granite School District have reportedly found no legal violations in an investigation of a fourth grade teacher at William Penn Elementary who allegedly posted a social media video where she expressed “very disconcerting” information regarding her classroom and students.  Sometime before or during Aug. of 2022, the teacher […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gang Violence#Street Gang#Prison Gang#Violent Crime#Department Of Corrections#Ksl
ksl.com

Teen who tried to take school officer's gun last year arrested in new gun case, police say

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Cottonwood Heights police have arrested a 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man they say gave the boy a gun. That same boy was arrested a year ago and accused of attacking a school resource officer at Brighton High School and trying to take her gun, according to a police booking affidavit. The investigation into what the 16-year-old intended to do with the gun he obtained, or whether he had made any threats on social media, was underway Friday, according to Cottonwood Heights police.
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT
upr.org

Salt Lake man arrested after firing a gun at 3 minors

Salt Lake City police say 21-year-old Siupapa Muliaga shot at a group of juveniles near 170 West and 200 North on Thursday around 1:30am. Muliaga was booked into the Salt Lake County jail and charged with felony discharge of a firearm and illegal discharge of a firearm. According to police,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Daily Mail

A 21-year old University of Utah student was arrested after she threatened to detonate a nuclear reactor that is located on campus if the college lost to San Diego State

A student at the University of Utah was taken into custody Wednesday after she allegedly threatened to detonate a nuclear reactor kept inside one of the campus' science buildings - if the school's football team didn't win its game last week. The 21-year-old female suspect, identified as Meredith Miller, was...
kslnewsradio.com

“The Letter” – A Utah family weighs the death penalty

SALT LAKE CITY — It was the way the medical examiner described how bullets from a stranger’s gun ended her son’s life that sent Sy Snarr into a tailspin. “The day the medical examiner testified I think was the worst day of my life,” she said. “Because she did show a drawing of Zach and talked about where he shot him and … after he’d shot him twice, he actually held the gun point blank to his head.
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kslnewsradio.com

Former U.S. Attorney for Utah talks about what FBI can take off your cellphone

SALT LAKE CITY — What can the FBI or law enforcement remove from your personal cellphone? A legal expert talks about how law enforcement is legally allowed to gather evidence of a crime from a personal cellphone and what frustrates police in finding that information. Mike Lindell, CEO of...
KSLTV

New stained-glass window shows Lehi won’t forget its fallen officer

LEHI, Utah — A new stained-glass window at Lehi City’s public safety building honors the legacy of the police department and its only officer killed in the line of duty. From the start of his service with the Lehi Police Department, the parents of Officer Joseph Adams say he never took his oath to protect and serve lightly.
LEHI, UT
KSLTV

Fake locksmiths take advantage of Orem woman needing help

OREM. Utah — Workers claiming to be locksmiths left an Orem woman with a damaged door knob and out $179. Ashley Thomas’ mom went out to run a few errands one day when she locked herself out of her condo. “Thank goodness she had really great neighbors, and...
OREM, UT
herrimantelegraph.org

The Salt Lake Serial Killer

When most people think of murder or violent crime, their first thought isn’t the “safe” and “friendly” state of Utah. Unfortunately, here in Utah, crime is much more common than we realize. Recently, there has been a series of murders in downtown Salt Lake City. These murders, mainly targetting people known as shadow people, are going unnoticed and ignored by the press and society as a whole.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

New fire breaks out on Y Mountain in Provo

PROVO, Utah — A new fire was reported Friday evening on Y Mountain in Provo. Jeanie Atherton, of the Provo Fire Department, says her department has received a report of a fire on U.S. Forest Property. Provo fire crews have gotten a visual of the fire and have notified the U.S. Forest Service, which is sending in crews.
PROVO, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy