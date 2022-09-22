Read full article on original website
Shae Sileci
1d ago
The problem is, these so-called "authorities" are doing this on purpose for their own entertainment, they're absolutely No better than the gang members with this barbaric mentality.
G Prado
2d ago
they've been doing this ..it's like hunger games for their own entertainment....foul
California Burgers And Deli Is Located Near Downtown Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Brigham Young University (BYU) Held Its World Of Dance Program On CampusS. F. MoriProvo, UT
The University of Utah College of Fine Arts Honored Outstanding AlumniS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Homestead Resort and Golf Course In Midway Is a Fun Place To GoS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Driving Along Guardsman Pass Is A Chance To Enjoy Scenic ViewsS. F. MoriMidway, UT
KSLTV
Tracking Transparency: Why prison surveillance videos are rarely released to the public
DRAPER, Utah – Videos obtained by the KSL Investigators offer the first look at the violence that erupted inside prison walls after a 2019 decision to house two rival gangs together. Utah prison officials aren’t willing to talk about that controversial decision, citing a pending lawsuit. And they never...
KUTV
Utah fugitive wanted with criminal history dating back to juvenile days
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — This week’s At Large: Utah’s Fugitives focuses on a parolee with a criminal history dating back to when he was a juvenile. Mario Ricky Fernandez, 40, has had a penchant for burglarizing homes and stealing cars for more than a decade and is on the Metro Gang Unit’s Ten Most Wanted list. The MGU has Fernandez listed as a top priority due to his extensive criminal history and gang affiliation.
kslnewsradio.com
What’s behind random acts of violence in Utah?
SALT LAKE CITY — In an act of random violence, a 15-year-old intruder opens an unlocked door and stabs a sleeping couple at 3:50 a.m. Tuesday in Taylorsville. Detectives said the boy was a stranger to the couple and entered the home with the intent to cause violence. In...
Weber Co. Crime Scene Investigator sent to prison
FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – A Weber County crime scene investigator who was charged on two separate occasions, first for the sexual exploitation of a minor and later for the sexual abuse of that same minor, was sentenced on Wednesday. Marc Swain was sentenced by Judge Michael Direda of the Second District Court on Sept. 21, […]
Gephardt Daily
Latest scam hits home with law enforcement, triggers angry response from Utah County Sheriff’s Office
SPANISH FORK, Utah, Sept. 22, 2022 — Police regularly issue scam alerts for the public, warning of phone and online scams, but the latest round of a familiar scam touched a nerve in the Utah County Sheriff’s Office. “Scammers are blood-sucking creeps who prey on people who want...
eastidahonews.com
Judge finds Utah man guilty of assaulting son for refusing to go on LDS mission
OGDEN, Utah (KSL.com) — A Clearfield, Utah man has been found guilty of assaulting his son during an argument that started when the son said he did not want to go on a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Scott Keith Warner, 51, was convicted...
School District finds ‘no evidence’ of SLC teacher accused of discrimination
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Representatives of Granite School District have reportedly found no legal violations in an investigation of a fourth grade teacher at William Penn Elementary who allegedly posted a social media video where she expressed “very disconcerting” information regarding her classroom and students. Sometime before or during Aug. of 2022, the teacher […]
Police: 15-year-old attacked couple asleep in bed in ‘random act of violence’
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A couple is recovering from injuries they suffered during a brutal and violent attack in their home which police called “random.”. Taylorsville police told The Salt Lake Tribune that a 15-year-old boy was in custody for the attack early Tuesday morning, which they termed a “random act of violence.”
ksl.com
Teen who tried to take school officer's gun last year arrested in new gun case, police say
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Cottonwood Heights police have arrested a 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man they say gave the boy a gun. That same boy was arrested a year ago and accused of attacking a school resource officer at Brighton High School and trying to take her gun, according to a police booking affidavit. The investigation into what the 16-year-old intended to do with the gun he obtained, or whether he had made any threats on social media, was underway Friday, according to Cottonwood Heights police.
upr.org
Salt Lake man arrested after firing a gun at 3 minors
Salt Lake City police say 21-year-old Siupapa Muliaga shot at a group of juveniles near 170 West and 200 North on Thursday around 1:30am. Muliaga was booked into the Salt Lake County jail and charged with felony discharge of a firearm and illegal discharge of a firearm. According to police,...
A 21-year old University of Utah student was arrested after she threatened to detonate a nuclear reactor that is located on campus if the college lost to San Diego State
A student at the University of Utah was taken into custody Wednesday after she allegedly threatened to detonate a nuclear reactor kept inside one of the campus' science buildings - if the school's football team didn't win its game last week. The 21-year-old female suspect, identified as Meredith Miller, was...
kslnewsradio.com
“The Letter” – A Utah family weighs the death penalty
SALT LAKE CITY — It was the way the medical examiner described how bullets from a stranger’s gun ended her son’s life that sent Sy Snarr into a tailspin. “The day the medical examiner testified I think was the worst day of my life,” she said. “Because she did show a drawing of Zach and talked about where he shot him and … after he’d shot him twice, he actually held the gun point blank to his head.
kslnewsradio.com
Former U.S. Attorney for Utah talks about what FBI can take off your cellphone
SALT LAKE CITY — What can the FBI or law enforcement remove from your personal cellphone? A legal expert talks about how law enforcement is legally allowed to gather evidence of a crime from a personal cellphone and what frustrates police in finding that information. Mike Lindell, CEO of...
KSLTV
New stained-glass window shows Lehi won’t forget its fallen officer
LEHI, Utah — A new stained-glass window at Lehi City’s public safety building honors the legacy of the police department and its only officer killed in the line of duty. From the start of his service with the Lehi Police Department, the parents of Officer Joseph Adams say he never took his oath to protect and serve lightly.
KSLTV
Fake locksmiths take advantage of Orem woman needing help
OREM. Utah — Workers claiming to be locksmiths left an Orem woman with a damaged door knob and out $179. Ashley Thomas’ mom went out to run a few errands one day when she locked herself out of her condo. “Thank goodness she had really great neighbors, and...
KSLTV
Rape case moved to juvenile court after documents show refugee was 3 years younger
SALT LAKE CITY — Prosecutors filed criminal charges against a refugee from Ethiopia in January, accusing the 21-year-old of raping a 12-year-old girl in Sandy when he was 19. Except the refugee isn’t 21 and he was actually only 16 when the alleged crime occurred. Now, prosecutors have...
herrimantelegraph.org
The Salt Lake Serial Killer
When most people think of murder or violent crime, their first thought isn’t the “safe” and “friendly” state of Utah. Unfortunately, here in Utah, crime is much more common than we realize. Recently, there has been a series of murders in downtown Salt Lake City. These murders, mainly targetting people known as shadow people, are going unnoticed and ignored by the press and society as a whole.
KSLTV
Utah’s domesticated elk program at ‘critical juncture’ due to disease, state says
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s domesticated elk program is in peril because of a growing threat of chronic wasting disease traced to an outbreak in Utah and Canada, state agriculture officials warn. The situation is severe enough that Craig Buttars, commissioner of the Utah Department of Agriculture and...
Fire continues to burn at southeastern Utah coal mine
Smoke is still coming out of an underground mine in southeastern Utah from a fire that has been burning since Tuesday.
kslnewsradio.com
New fire breaks out on Y Mountain in Provo
PROVO, Utah — A new fire was reported Friday evening on Y Mountain in Provo. Jeanie Atherton, of the Provo Fire Department, says her department has received a report of a fire on U.S. Forest Property. Provo fire crews have gotten a visual of the fire and have notified the U.S. Forest Service, which is sending in crews.
