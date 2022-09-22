Read full article on original website
Triple shooting on Richmond in southwest Houston leaves one woman deadhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Gun waiving man frightens people shopping in Cinco RanchCovering KatyCinco Ranch, TX
Harris County Sheriff's Office seeks public's help solving Greenhouse area cold case murderCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Katy Mills adds two stores and a well known restaurantCovering KatyKaty, TX
O'Rourke Blames Abbott For These Issues in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Yardbarker
Kansas City Chiefs: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Colts
Patrick Mahomes and company are 2-0 heading into the Kansas City Chiefs Week 3 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. This game is between two teams heading in opposite directions, which could make for a lopsided Chiefs-Colts matchup. That said, you never know what can happen on any given Sunday, so we’ll be making some bold Chiefs Week 3 predictions.
Former Giants running back wins $28.5M verdict in medical case
A former New York Giants running back who filed suit against his medical team won a $28.5 million verdict, the
Frank Reich Is Already on the Hot Seat Following the Colts’ Winless Start to the 2022 Season
The 2022 NFL season has just begun, but Frank Reich is already staring down the barrel of an ugly situation in Indy. The post Frank Reich Is Already on the Hot Seat Following the Colts’ Winless Start to the 2022 Season appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Three-time Pro Bowl LT Taylor Lewan may have played his last game for the Titans
The 31-year-old has one season remaining on a five-year, $80 million contract. However, the Titans can release or trade Lewan before June 1 next year without a dead cap hit. If Lewan is on the roster post-June 1, the Titans would be on the hook for $14.8 million in 2023.
Bears vs. Texans game picks: Will Chicago get back in the win column in Week 3?
The Chicago Bears (1-1) will battle the Houston Texans (0-1-1) on Sunday, where they’ll be looking to rebound following a brutal loss in Week 2. Following Sunday’s loss to the Green Bay Packers (1-1), the Bears have concerns with their passing offense and run defense. But they’ll look to get back on track against a winless Texans team.
Hawks Sign Former Rockets And Raptors Player
According to Brad Rowland, the Atlanta Hawks have signed Armoni Brooks to a training camp deal. Brooks previously played for the Toronto Raptors and Houston Rockets.
Rockets About to Trade KJ Martin?
KJ Martin has been the subject of trade rumors all offseason long. But will the Houston Rockets make a move before the start of the season?
NBC Sports
Could Jacoby Brissett keep the starting job after Deshaun Watson returns?
If Cowboys owner Jerry Jones can muse about Cooper Rush possibly playing well enough to keep Dak Prescott on the sidelines, why can’t the Browns ponder a similar possibility?. Jacoby Brissett is playing well, through three games. The Browns have compiled a 2-1 record. (They’d be 3-0 if they’d...
Broadcast map for Bears vs. Texans in Week 3
The Chicago Bears (1-1) will battle the Houston Texans (0-1-1) on Sunday, where they’re looking to rebound with a victory in Week 3. The Bears and Texans have two of the worst offenses in the NFL, as well as two of the worst run defenses. Following a brutal loss to the Green Bay Packers (1-1), this is the perfect opportunity for Chicago to get back on track.
NFL Analysis Network
This Colts-Giants Trade Sends Intriguing WR To Indianapolis
The 2022 season has not gone according to plan thus far for the Indianapolis Colts. They were given what many would perceive as a soft opening two weeks, facing off with divisional foes in the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars. They were both expected to be in the cellar of the AFC South, but the Colts had ugly performances in both games.
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans
The Colts talked up RB Nyheim Hines for most of the offseason as someone they needed to get the ball to more in 2022. In Week 2, it seemed like a perfect game to feature Hines given Indianapolis was missing both starting WR Michael Pittman and second-rounder Alec Pierce. Instead, Hines played just 15 of the team’s 48 snaps. Colts HC Frank Reich said the low number of plays made it harder to get Hines in the game.
McClain: Texans-Bears could end quickly, both teams should keep running
Considering how second-year quarterbacks Davis Mills and Justin Fields are struggling and coming off poor performances in losses, both teams should run, run and then run some more.
NFL Odds: Texans vs. Bears prediction, odds and pick – 9/25/2022
The Houston Texans will travel to take on the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup in Chicago. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Texans-Bears prediction and pick, laid out below. Houston rid themselves...
Clemson football earned its doughnuts vs Wake Forest – and yes it was sweet
The doughnuts were in doubt for Clemson football until the final result Saturday against Wake Forest. But they maybe never tasted sweeter.
Yardbarker
The Astros Remain A Holdout For 1 Frustrating Trend
This season, we’ve seen a lot of ballclubs resort to bringing in a position player to pitch when the game is far out of reach, whether they’re ahead or behind. We’ve seen the Chicago Cubs use Franmil Reyes for an inning. We also saw the St. Louis...
How to Watch Astros at Orioles: TV Channel, Streaming Links
The Houston Astros are fresh off their sweep of the Rays as they look to continue their dominance against a series with the Orioles. Here is how to watch all the action.
