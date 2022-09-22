ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Kansas City Chiefs: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Colts

Patrick Mahomes and company are 2-0 heading into the Kansas City Chiefs Week 3 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. This game is between two teams heading in opposite directions, which could make for a lopsided Chiefs-Colts matchup. That said, you never know what can happen on any given Sunday, so we’ll be making some bold Chiefs Week 3 predictions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broadcast map for Bears vs. Texans in Week 3

The Chicago Bears (1-1) will battle the Houston Texans (0-1-1) on Sunday, where they’re looking to rebound with a victory in Week 3. The Bears and Texans have two of the worst offenses in the NFL, as well as two of the worst run defenses. Following a brutal loss to the Green Bay Packers (1-1), this is the perfect opportunity for Chicago to get back on track.
CHICAGO, IL
NFL Analysis Network

This Colts-Giants Trade Sends Intriguing WR To Indianapolis

The 2022 season has not gone according to plan thus far for the Indianapolis Colts. They were given what many would perceive as a soft opening two weeks, facing off with divisional foes in the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars. They were both expected to be in the cellar of the AFC South, but the Colts had ugly performances in both games.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

The Colts talked up RB Nyheim Hines for most of the offseason as someone they needed to get the ball to more in 2022. In Week 2, it seemed like a perfect game to feature Hines given Indianapolis was missing both starting WR Michael Pittman and second-rounder Alec Pierce. Instead, Hines played just 15 of the team’s 48 snaps. Colts HC Frank Reich said the low number of plays made it harder to get Hines in the game.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

The Astros Remain A Holdout For 1 Frustrating Trend

This season, we’ve seen a lot of ballclubs resort to bringing in a position player to pitch when the game is far out of reach, whether they’re ahead or behind. We’ve seen the Chicago Cubs use Franmil Reyes for an inning. We also saw the St. Louis...
HOUSTON, TX

