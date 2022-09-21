Read full article on original website
Quick Hits: Brown felt great about “complete win”
Neal Brown was in a much better mood on Thursday night than he was on Sept. 1. His football team fought back from a historic 0-2 start to claw back to an even 2-2 record after a dominating victory over Virginia Tech at Lane Stadium. Brown’s team defended the Black Diamond Trophy and brought it back to Morgantown for an indefinite period of time.
FINAL: West Virginia 33, Virginia Tech 10
The Black Diamond Trophy is up for grabs in Blacksburg, Virginia as the West Virginia Mountaineers make their first trip to Lane Stadium since 2004 to face Virginia Tech. Be sure to follow along right here for updates as the game unfolds. Click here for more information on the rivalry clash and here for a full game preview.
How to watch Mountaineer GameDay: Black Diamond Edition
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Another rivalry gameday begins with a special edition of Mountaineer GameDay. Before the Mountaineers and Hokies battle for the Black Diamond Trophy Thursday night, Gold and Blue Nation’s flagship pregame show will air from 4-6 p.m. throughout the region to get fans ready for the action.
USPS is looking to hire new team members in West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Morgantown Post Office held a job fair to fill openings in Morgantown and the surrounding areas on Thursday. Several positions are immediately available with starting pay at $19.62 per hour. All applicants must be 18 years old and have availability to work holidays and weekends.
Best Ambulance Service clarifies Wyoming County indictment confusion
MACARTHUR, WV (WVNS) — A recent indictment in the area seems to be causing confusion for one EMS company. According to Bryan Hylton with Best Ambulance Service, operated out of MacArthur, WV, the confusion comes from the indictment of Christopher J Smyth, of Pineville on September 21, 2022. Smyth was indicted on charges of four counts of willful failure to pay over employment taxes and three counts obstructing the IRS’s collection efforts.
