MACARTHUR, WV (WVNS) — A recent indictment in the area seems to be causing confusion for one EMS company. According to Bryan Hylton with Best Ambulance Service, operated out of MacArthur, WV, the confusion comes from the indictment of Christopher J Smyth, of Pineville on September 21, 2022. Smyth was indicted on charges of four counts of willful failure to pay over employment taxes and three counts obstructing the IRS’s collection efforts.

WYOMING COUNTY, WV ・ 21 HOURS AGO