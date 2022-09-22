ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheboygan Main Street: Downtown abuzz (and not just from caffeine)

By Jane Marlow Cutter
Cheboygan Daily Tribune
 2 days ago

As a new business owner in downtown Cheboygan, it has been such a joy to connect with all kinds of people with so many interesting stories. Main Street is bustling as things continue to shift and move in a very encouraging direction.

People are really starting to take notice of our little town. And curiosity is high regarding all of the redevelopment they have been reading about.

Quite a few people have walked in our shop announcing that they were born and raised in Cheboygan but hadn’t been back in 20 years. They made the trek because they have heard about all of the wonderful changes happening downtown. It is fun for them to reminisce about what these buildings used to be and excited to see so much thought and energy going into all of the updating and new storefront designs.

Just the other day, I met a man who is making it a point to visit every old movie theater still in operation in Michigan. He was headed to a 3:30pm show at the Kingston. I met a couple biking the local trails for the first time. How wonderful to have a stop in Cheboygan be part of one’s bucket list.

In addition to the last wave of summer homeowners making their way through town for one last weekend or two before heading back to Chicago, North Carolina, Florida, and all points in between, I have met several people who have just relocated here as year-round residents. Some are newly retired, while others are younger and making the choice to move away from city life.

There are people stopping in for meetings; to work on their laptops; forming groups for weekly coffee chats; young moms meeting with babies in stroller; residents from Mackinac Island coming in for supplies. There is a real thriving pulse beating that doesn’t have to stop with the first snow fall. Each time a building is rehabilitated, and a store hangs out the “open for business” sign, a new reason is created to come downtown.

So many happy, smiling people have stopped into our shop to welcome me and my family, and thanking us for investing and believing in Cheboygan. It is an honor to be here and serve everyone freshly roasted coffee bearing Cheboygan’s name. We aim to make this town proud and create another reason to come visit and relocate to this fine northern town!

— Jane Marlow Cutter, along with husband, Jeff, are the owners of the newly opened Cheboygan Coffee Roasters. She calls both Cheboygan and Greenland, NH home. Their two grown sons work at the roastery and reside in Cheboygan as well.

UpNorthLive.com

Two people arrested after selling $1,400 worth of cocaine to SANE detectives

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two people were arrested in Gaylord On Wednesday for selling drugs after unknowingly selling $1,400 worth of cocaine to a Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement detective. The pair have been identified by SANE as a 44-year-old woman from Wolverine and a 42-year-old man from Epoufette. After...
GAYLORD, MI
Cheboygan Daily Tribune

Cheboygan Daily Tribune

