ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Douglas Neckers: Elections have consequences

By Douglas Neckers
The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
 2 days ago

As you probably know, we are headed to another election on Nov. 8 — something that happens every two years. Though the ones that don’t have a presidential race are often called “midterm” or “off-year” elections, this is a misnomer. Every member of the House must stand for election every other year, and a third of all the Senate seats are always up too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25xUNF_0i5LpEC700

Candidates always vary in quality and zaniness, but this year’s crew of potentials is offering an abundance of crazies in both houses of Congress. A candidate for Senate in Georgia seemingly can’t count how many children he has, and a U.S. Senate nominee from Pennsylvania lived and voted in New Jersey until after the last presidential election ... a possible case of “electile dysfunction.”

But while it is tempting to make fun of oddball candidates, something far more important to realize is that elections have consequences. Whoever we elect to the House or the Senate will gain power just by virtue of the office. A member of Congress’ mere comments carry weight, in many cases, well beyond their worth — sometimes for generations.

I was reminded of this when I got an email about a recent column in which I briefly mentioned the college professor who had inspired me to become interested in I.G. Farben, the German chemical cartel, whose products, research and development fueled — literally — much of the Nazi aggression during World War II. There were 13 trials of Nazi leadership in Nuremberg after the war, the best known being the International Military Tribunal held at Nuremberg from

Nov. 22, 1945, to Oct. 1, 1946. This international tribunal is usually known as the Nuremberg trial.

That was the one that convicted Hermann Goering, Rudolf Hess and other surviving top Nazis. But there were many other Nuremberg trials as well, and some dealt with the industrialists and scientists who enabled Hitler’s Germany.

The sixth of these, the Farben trial, brought 22 members of the chemical leadership elite to the dock. After a trial in which all the evidence of their and their companies’ bad behavior were displayed, 11 were sentenced to prison.

The presidents of BASF, Bayer and many other major German companies served terms of up to eight years for aiding and abetting the Nazi war machine. Though Supreme Court Justice Robert Jackson was the lead prosecutor in the first trial, those in the others were mostly young lawyers near the start of their careers. In fact, three women lawyers were among the prosecutors of the Farben leadership. The associate chief prosecutor was Josiah DuBois, a young lawyer with a degree from the University of Pennsylvania. Dubois, in a book he wrote after the trial, The Devil’s Chemists, said the judge’s sentences were “light enough to please a chicken thief.”

By that, he meant that he and his fellow prosecutors thought the sentences meted out to these men who enabled mass murders and those who committed crimes against humanity were no harsher than a chicken thief might have gotten.

And while it may be hard to believe, some of those running the chemical industry in the United States weren’t happy about trying their German counterparts. In specific cases, American companies had contractual relationships with their German counterparts during the Nazi era. John D. Rockefeller’s Standard Oil Corporation had sold tons of tetraethyl lead to the German Luftwaffe, enabling them to make 100 octane aviation fuel from coal. Because of that their planes could terrorize Rotterdam, and London.

Another such case involved Dow Chemical Co., which had a murky but troubling connection with Farben. And these corporations had friends in high places: George Dondero was a long-term Republican congressman from suburban Detroit, not too far from Dow Chemical’s headquarters in Midland. And he took on the Dow cause, becoming one of just two vigorous critics of the Farben trial — the other being U.S. Sen.Robert Taft of Ohio.

Dondero’s efforts, however, reached a new low during the reign of terror of Sen. Joseph McCarthy of Wisconsin, who ruined the lives of many with his reckless accusations of Communism — though he never turned up a single case of an actual Communist in government.

Dondero, who was sympathetic to McCarthy, claimed that American liberals were "whitewashing" Communism. In 1947, when Republicans had a majority in Congress, Dondero tried to block the I.G. Farben trial by withholding funding for the prosecution team before indictments could be handed down.

He attacked U.S. Secretary of war Robert P. Patterson for failing to ferret out alleged communist infiltrators. He said Patterson was unable to "fathom the wiles of the international Communist conspiracy." Dondero also cited 10 government personnel in the War Department who had communist backgrounds or leanings — including Dubois.

DuBois died in 1983. But while his career deserves more study by skilled historians, it seems clear that his only ‘communist’ affiliation comes because he worked at treasury for secretary, Henry Morgenthau, who happened to be Jewish. Dondero is long since dead and mostly forgotten, but he did long standing damage to people who are authentic heroes.

Elections have consequences. Some candidates are honorable — and others have no honor whatsoever. Which means, citizens, make sure you know what you are voting for. You person just might get elected.

— Douglas Neckers is an organic chemist, the McMaster distinguished professor emeritus and the founder of the Center for Photochemical Sciences at Bowling Green State University, and a former chair of the Robert H. Jackson Center in Jamestown, N.Y.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Election chief on mounting threats to poll workers ahead of midterms

The nation's top election security official broke down as she recounted the vitriol targeting election officials, including those in her home state of Washington. "It's unnerving," said Kim Wyman, now the senior election lead at the nation's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). "Threats like 'we're going to hang you.'...
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Ohio State
State
Georgia State
The Guardian

Republicans won’t commit to honoring vote results this fall. That’s troubling

One of the most horrific legacies of Trump is the unwillingness of Republican candidates to commit to being bound by election results. Among Republican candidates for US Senate, Ted Budd in North Carolina, Blake Masters in Arizona, Kelly Tshibaka in Alaska, and JD Vance in Ohio have all refused to commit to accepting the election results this November, according to news reports.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Colorado secretary of state claims Americans could 'lose right to vote within months' if GOP wins election

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold says Republicans plan to attack Americans' right to vote if they are able to win this year's midterm elections. "What we can expect from the extreme Republicans running across this country is to undermine free and fair elections for the American people, strip Americans of the right to vote, refuse to address security breaches and, unfortunately, be more beholden to Mar-a-Lago than the American people," the Colorado Democrat said during an interview with the Guardian.
COLORADO STATE
The Hill

Election forecaster moves two Senate races toward Democrats

Election forecaster Sabato’s Crystal Ball on Wednesday shifted closely watched Senate races in Arizona and Pennsylvania from “toss ups” to “lean Democratic.”. Sabato’s Crystal Ball editors Kyle Kondik and J. Miles Coleman said they made the changes based on an improving political environment for Democrats and weaknesses of the Republican candidates in both races.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

203 Republicans try to vote down bill to make it harder to overthrow election

All but 11 Republicans voted down a measure in the House of Representatives to reform the Electoral Count Act to make sure that the presidential election results cannot be overthrown. Republican Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming co-sponsored the legislation with Democratic Representative Zoe Lofgren. Both members sit on the House select committee to investigate riot at the US Capitol on January 6.The Electoral Count Act of 1887 came into focus on 6 January of last year after former president Donald Trump pressured then-vice president Mike Pence to overthrow the results of the 2020 presidential election, which Mr Pence then...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Mccarthy
Person
Rudolf Hess
Person
Hermann Goering
Business Insider

An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line

A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Republicans Losing the Midterms Would Be a Political Chokejob for the Ages

United they stand, divided they fall. That seems to be the normal midterm election mantra, where the president’s party (having governed and predictably overreached) is divided and on defense, while the “out” party is united with jaws slavering to rip apart the presidency.But as the 2022 midterms approach, President Joe Biden’s party isn’t the one engaged in the most bitter backbiting (for a change).“Sen. [Mitch] McConnell and I clearly have a strategic disagreement here,” Sen. Rick Scott, chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, told Politico this week, adding: “If you trash talk our candidates… you hurt our chances of...
ELECTIONS
WashingtonExaminer

'She was 12 — I was 30': Biden goes off script to acknowledge audience member

President Joe Biden surprised viewers Friday when pausing his speech to acknowledge a woman in the crowd he said he knew when she was 12. “You gotta say hi to me,” Biden said during a speech at the National Education Association headquarters in Washington, D.C. “We go back a long way. She was 12 — I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.”
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Dow Chemical Co#Detroit#House#U S Senate#I G Farben#German#Nazi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Germany
creators.com

They're All Open-Borders Hypocrites

All the world's a stage, especially two heated months before Election Day. So you'll have to forgive me for not joining the theatrical media frenzy over Martha's Vineyard being overrun by illegal aliens. It's just another naked open-borders exhibition by both political parties that makes a miserable mockery of our country's immigration policies.
IMMIGRATION
TheDailyBeast

‘Hopeless’ Migrants Left Stranded at a Motel After Canceled Flight to Delaware

Just days after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis flew nearly 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard in a sick political stunt that left officials scrambling, another group of asylum-seekers in Texas that were promised a better life—this time in Delaware—were stranded at a motel Tuesday after their flight was abruptly canceled.Instead of boarding a plane, a bus was sent on Tuesday to the La Quinta where Florida operatives tied to DeSantis had stuck the group from Venezuela as they waited for their flight that never was. The bus arrived without warning, whisking some of the asylum-seekers back to a San Antonio migrant...
FLORIDA STATE
The Holland Sentinel

The Holland Sentinel

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
614K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Holland, MI from hollandsentinel.com.

 http://hollandsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy