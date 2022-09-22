Letters to the Editor: The people of Michigan deserve better from our elected officials.

From rising costs to threats to reproductive health care, Michiganders face many pressing issues they expect elected officials to address. But instead of taking action, the Michigan House Republican-led majority — which sets the agenda — has put us on an extended summer break.

That means no legislation is being debated. No bills are being passed. It even means that basic civic duties aren’t being observed: The House’s annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony didn’t take place for the first time in 11 years because the legislature wasn’t in session.

Even though Republicans don’t want to be in session and voting on bills that matter, Democrats are still working hard to meet with constituents, craft legislation, and advocate for solutions to meet the needs of Michiganders. Solutions like repealing the retirement tax and issuing a $500 tax rebate to put money back into people’s pockets. And solutions like restoring Roe v. Wade so that women can make reproductive health care decisions with the doctors they trust.

The people of Michigan deserve better from our elected officials. It’s time to get back to work.

State Rep. Carol GlanvilleWalker

Whitmer shows strong support for education

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer consistently supports strong Public Schools for Michigan children. She views education as crucial for an individual’s success and for the future of this state. Some of Whitmer’s accomplishments in promoting education include the following actions:

Whitmer has restored RESPECT for public school children and staff and welcomed input from educators in decision making for schools.

The governor’s 2022 School Aid Budget equalized funding for all school districts, invested in preschool-graduation education, expanded early childhood education and provided resources for counselors, nurses and social workers.

This year’s School Aid Budget boasts of record-breaking funding: $19.6 billion for PreK-12 schools, $530 million for community colleges and $3.5 billion for universities.

Without raising taxes, the current budget shows $9,150 per student for the Foundation Allowance, $150 million for Mental Health Resources and $150 million for School Safety. Special Ed and At-Risk funding are also greatly increased.

$55 million is budgeted to continue the governor’s tuition-free programs for skill training and higher education for 25-year-old and older Michigan residents with high school degrees. Already, 170,000 have eagerly applied. Whitmer knows an associate’s or technical degree will guide thousands into living wages.

Gretchen Whitmer’s statewide post-secondary education goal is to have 60% of Michigan residents complete a post-secondary certificate or degree by 2030 in order to prosper.

Re-elect a strong proponent of public education in November! Re-elect Gretchen Whitmer for governor!

Bob BirdHolland