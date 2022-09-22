ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Letters to the Editor: The people of Michigan deserve better from our elected officials.

By The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VqcKA_0i5LpDJO00

From rising costs to threats to reproductive health care, Michiganders face many pressing issues they expect elected officials to address. But instead of taking action, the Michigan House Republican-led majority — which sets the agenda — has put us on an extended summer break.

That means no legislation is being debated. No bills are being passed. It even means that basic civic duties aren’t being observed: The House’s annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony didn’t take place for the first time in 11 years because the legislature wasn’t in session.

Even though Republicans don’t want to be in session and voting on bills that matter, Democrats are still working hard to meet with constituents, craft legislation, and advocate for solutions to meet the needs of Michiganders. Solutions like repealing the retirement tax and issuing a $500 tax rebate to put money back into people’s pockets. And solutions like restoring Roe v. Wade so that women can make reproductive health care decisions with the doctors they trust.

The people of Michigan deserve better from our elected officials. It’s time to get back to work.

State Rep. Carol GlanvilleWalker

Whitmer shows strong support for education

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer consistently supports strong Public Schools for Michigan children. She views education as crucial for an individual’s success and for the future of this state. Some of Whitmer’s accomplishments in promoting education include the following actions:

  • Whitmer has restored RESPECT for public school children and staff and welcomed input from educators in decision making for schools.
  • The governor’s 2022 School Aid Budget equalized funding for all school districts, invested in preschool-graduation education, expanded early childhood education and provided resources for counselors, nurses and social workers.
  • This year’s School Aid Budget boasts of record-breaking funding: $19.6 billion for PreK-12 schools, $530 million for community colleges and $3.5 billion for universities.
  • Without raising taxes, the current budget shows $9,150 per student for the Foundation Allowance, $150 million for Mental Health Resources and $150 million for School Safety. Special Ed and At-Risk funding are also greatly increased.
  • $55 million is budgeted to continue the governor’s tuition-free programs for skill training and higher education for 25-year-old and older Michigan residents with high school degrees. Already, 170,000 have eagerly applied. Whitmer knows an associate’s or technical degree will guide thousands into living wages.

Gretchen Whitmer’s statewide post-secondary education goal is to have 60% of Michigan residents complete a post-secondary certificate or degree by 2030 in order to prosper.

Re-elect a strong proponent of public education in November! Re-elect Gretchen Whitmer for governor!

Bob BirdHolland

Comments / 26

AMERICA FIRST@??
2d ago

Funny how this article leaves out EVERY SINGLE PROPOSED LEGISLATION BY REPUBLICANS HAS BEEN VETO BY BIG GRETCH. She has ZERO interest in helping ALL MICHIGANDERS.. her plan for ending retirement tax was for STATE EMPLOYEES ONLY.. republicans objected. She veto a pause on gas tax. She vetoed a reduction in sales tax. This states SURPLUS 1.97 BILLION is her COVID CASH COW.. it’s certainly NOT because she’s “ fiscally responsible.” She cares nothing about working class Michiganders.. catering to the ELITES & COLLEGE INDOCTRINATION CENTERS… billions to colleges peanuts to K-12? She shut down SMALL BUSINESSES while BIG BOX CORPORATIONS REMAINED UNFAZED. My Aunt died alone in her senior center bc SHE LOCKED FAMILY OUT. Yea Michigan deserves better and MICHIGANDERS well hand her a well deserved GET OUT. Along with BENSON & NESSEL..

Reply(2)
26
SuzzzyQ
2d ago

Whitmer is a joke. She shutdown schools, for a year and a half, masked the kids, deprived them of a normal childhood, no sports, no friends, no activities. Now, at election time, she's Wonder-woman, a hero , on the pretense of caring about children and schools! Vote this horrid Governor out ! Tudor Dixon 🇺🇸

Reply
28
Jacopo Dantes
2d ago

Holland Sentinel is free to publish this Whitmer bootlicking piece, and I am free to block them from my newsfeed for doing so. I am going to enjoy that small freedom while it yet still exists. Goodbye Holland Sentinel, while Whitmer appreciates your support, you will no longer receive mine.

Reply(2)
14
Related
hillsdalecollegian.com

Proposition 1: Voting yes solves nothing

Term limits are not the answer to Michigan’s problems: they are the cause. Michigan voters will decide whether to enact stricter term limits for representatives and financial reporting requirements for state-elected officials on the ballot this November. Michigan legislators can serve six years in the state house of representatives...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

More than 500 Michigan doctors agree to support lawsuit challenging abortion ban

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan voters will decide the future of abortion care in November, but until then there are still multiple court cases playing out. Abortion remains a top issue for voters and with less than 50 days to the election, there are still a lot of moving parts. On Thursday, a group representing 514 doctors from around Michigan filed in support of a lawsuit from Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the Michigan Supreme Court.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
etxview.com

Friday quick hits: Michigan House approves bill to stop deer harvesting rule

(The Center Square) – Here are a few quick hits of what happened in Lansing this week. Michigan House approves bill to change new deer harvesting rule regulations. The Michigan House voted to eliminate a new rule, effective this year, from the Natural Resources Commission that could result in a misdemeanor charge for deer hunters who fail to report information to the Department of Natural Resources within 72 hours of harvesting a deer.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Hill

Whitmer opens up 16-point lead in Michigan governor’s race

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) expanded her lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon to 16 points in a poll from the Detroit Free Press released on Thursday. Fifty-five percent of likely voters said they would support the current governor, compared to the 39 percent who said they would back the Trump-endorsed GOP candidate, the poll found. Six percent were undecided.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
The Detroit Free Press

New Whitmer-Dixon poll numbers released

Good morning, welcome to Thursday. Here's the news in the political atmosphere. Poll results are in. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's lead over Republican Tudor Dixon ahead of the Nov. 8 general election has grown to 16 percentage points — up from 11 points one month ago — according to a new Free Press poll.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Tudor Dixon's stance on education, gender identity in push to attract female vote for Michigan Governor

Dixon pushes education, gender issues in effort for more female voters in Governor's race. As there are growing predictions in Michigan that the female vote will determine who will win the race for Governor, both women involved are implementing different strategies to attract those votes. Tudor Dixon says the state's education is being treated like labs and objects to allowing biological boys to join a female sports team.
MICHIGAN STATE
wdet.org

What does the term limits ballot measure mean for Michigan?

The federal government has done a lot of legislating recently. Between the Infrastructure bill, the CHIPS Act and the Inflation Reduction Act, Congressional lawmakers have been active. But so many of our laws are determined state and local representatives, not congressional representatives. Though less encompassing, these individuals have a lot...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Post Secondary Education#Legislature#School Children#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The Michigan House#Republicans#Democrats#Public Schools
bridgemi.com

Michigan State Police hand off Lee Chatfield probe to Attorney General

State Police have turned over its criminal probe of former House Speaker Lee Chatfield to Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office. The probe stems from allegations that Chatfield sexual assaulted his sister-in-law beginning when she was teen student where he taught. Ethics reforms on political spending linked to the Chatfield...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Feds find Michigan firm workers owed $352K in back pay

More than 650 workers at a Dearborn staffing agency will be repaid more than $352,000 after the agency illegally classified them as independent contractors, federal authorities announced Friday. The U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division found that Leo Staffing and Management, operating as LTL Staffing and Business Solutions,...
DEARBORN, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WJR

Tudor Dixon Calls for Michigan Superintendent’s Resignation After LGBTQ+ Training Surfaces

LANSING, September 21, 2022 ~ Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Tudor Dixon called for the resignation of Michigan Superintendent of Public Instruction Michael Rice on Tuesday, on the grounds that he backed Department of Education training sessions that coached teachers to hide information on student gender identity and transitional choices from parents.
The Holland Sentinel

The Holland Sentinel

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
614K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Holland, MI from hollandsentinel.com.

 http://hollandsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy