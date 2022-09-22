ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Florida Lottery’s “Fantasy 5” game were:

13-20-22-33-36

(thirteen, twenty, twenty-two, thirty-three, thirty-six)

