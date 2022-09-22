ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Georgia Lottery’s “Fantasy 5” game were:

01-06-17-21-35

(one, six, seventeen, twenty-one, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

