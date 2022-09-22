Read full article on original website
Related
President Putin Suffering From 'Rapidly Progressing Cancer,' On Verge Of Losing Sight: Report
This article was originally published on May 31, 2022, and has been edited with updated news. On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged to send an additional 300,000 troops to Ukraine, which includes calling Russian military reservists into active service. In May, a report indicated that an anonymous Russian intelligence...
Hear what men leaving Russia say after Putin's 'partial mobilization'
Russian men arriving in airports and at border crossings share their views on President Vladimir Putin’s ‘partial mobilization’ announcement.
Trump Says Putin's Ukraine Invasion Will Result In World War 3: 'Watch What's Going To Happen With China And Taiwan'
Former U.S. President Donald Trump said Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine could "ultimately" be a "World War 3." What Happened: “Ultimately, (Russia-Ukraine) could be a World War 3,” Trump said in an interview with India’s NDTV, as he added that the Kremlin would have never invaded Ukraine if he was the President.
Russia warns US will be dragged into war if they give Ukraine more missiles as Putin, Xi & Iran meet in new Axis of Evil
RUSSIA has warned the United States it will be dragged into a war by arming Ukraine with better missiles. It comes as Vladimir Putin is meeting fellow tyrants Xi Jinping, the Chinese leader, and Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi at a "dictators' club" meeting. Putin and Xi met on the...
RELATED PEOPLE
nationalinterest.org
The West Won’t Like Russia’s Next Move in Ukraine
NATO leaders and the Western news media need to realize that they may be celebrating the prelude to a prolonged, extremely bloody war or even an impending nuclear catastrophe. NATO officials and the Western news media have not concealed their glee that Ukraine’s counteroffensive has forced a precipitous withdrawal of Russian troops from a sizable chunk of territory near the eastern city of Kharkiv. The attack did appear to catch the Kremlin by surprise. Russian leaders expected the main counteroffensive to come in the south, and the bulk of Kyiv’s efforts do appear to be focused on that region. Nevertheless, the loss in the east is a significant military setback—and an even greater embarrassment—to Russia’s military command and the Putin government.
Surrender Fever Sweeps Through Putin’s Troops After Russian Collapse in North
Picture this: You’re a Russian soldier, stuck in Kherson, waiting for a Ukrainian assault. Your supply route across the Dnipro River has been cut off by rocket attacks. Your ammunition dumps keep getting blown up. And you’ve watched thousands of your colleagues flee the battleground after a stunning Ukrainian offensive in the northeast of the country.
Top Russian General Filmed Lying to Putin’s Face in Awkward Briefing
The Director of Russia’s National Guard has begun a campaign to reassure Russian President Vladimir Putin that Ukrainians are supportive of Russia seizing territory in Ukraine when the reality couldn’t be further off. “I would like to emphasize that we can feel that the population of the liberated...
Putin's troops are performing 'so poorly' in Ukraine right now that many Russian volunteers are refusing to go into combat, US official says
A senior US defense official said Russian volunteers are refusing to go into combat. The official said this is because Russian forces are performing "so poorly" in Ukraine right now. Western intelligence said previously that Moscow has been hamstrung by personnel issues. Russia is struggling to find volunteers to fight...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Examiner
Ukraine may have Russian forces caught in 'beautifully defensible grave'
A major Russian military force could be destroyed by Ukraine following a gambit that baited Russia's commanders into sending their troops into a vulnerable position. “They are trapped between Ukrainians and the river,” a senior European official told the Washington Examiner. “They are all in range of Ukrainian artillery at the moment.”
Putin ally calls Russian retreat in Ukraine ‘astounding’
The leader of Chechnya is criticizing the Russian army as it loses occupied territory to a Ukrainian counteroffensive. “It’s a very interesting situation. It’s astounding, I would say,” Ramzan Kadyrov said Sunday in an audio message on the platform Telegram, according to translations from The Guardian. An...
Former US ambassador to Russia says he doesn't see Putin recovering from his mistakes in the Ukraine war
Michael McFaul, a former US ambassador to Russia, said Putin has "failed" in his Ukraine objectives. Six months into the war, Putin has faced too many failures to come back from them, he said. McFaul also referenced how Putin now lacks the troops required to achieve any substantial goals. Michael...
Biden sent a clear message to Putin — and to China — in his UN General Assembly speech
Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. Russian president Vladimir Putin will not attend the UN General Assembly in New York this week, instead choosing to send a foreign minister. But he has managed to cast a long shadow over the proceedings nevertheless. In an address to the nation earlier today, Putin told Russian citizens that he would be “partially mobilizing” people on reserve lists and with prior military experience to help with the war in Ukraine. Considering this was supposed to be a two-week venture with few military losses, it’s hard to read this as anything less than an admission of failure. Putin also ramped up the rhetoric on nuclear weapons, saying that he would use “all means” to defend his citizens and adding that “those who try to blackmail us with nuclear weapons should know that the prevailing winds can turn in their direction”.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ukrainian collaborators who sided with Russian occupation were given top jobs and fancy titles. Now they're being hunted down.
In occupied Melitopol, a once-obscure local politican became mayor, but, Galina Danilchenko now lives in fear both of Russia and her neighbors.
Ex-Putin Ally Returns Medal to Him, Says He's Leading Russia 'to the Abyss'
A Russian journalist has returned the medals she was awarded by President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of "leading the country to the abyss." Zhanna Agalakova had worked for the state-run TV network Channel One for more than 20 years, but quit her job in March in protest at the invasion of Ukraine.
CNBC
Russia could be like 'North Korea on steroids' when Putin is replaced, former Kremlin advisor says
Economist Sergei Guriev on Friday warned that Russia could become like "North Korea on steroids" when President Vladimir Putin is replaced. "It's very hard to predict what will come after Putin. The reason for that is Putin has built his regime in a way nobody can replace him," Guriev said.
The army Putin spent 2 decades building has been largely destroyed in Ukraine, and Russia's 'strategic defeat' could threaten his grip on power
Russia's military will have to be rebuilt because of the war in Ukraine, experts say. The war has dramatically altered perceptions of Russia's military strength, one expert told Insider. Putin's grip on power may now be in jeopardy as he faces rare instances of dissent. Over the roughly two decades...
Russia's reliance on Wagner Group in Ukraine is wearing down Putin's favorite mercenary group, the British military says
As Russia's military struggles in Ukraine, Moscow has relied more on private military contractors. Chief among them are the fighters of Wagner Group, a shadowy network with close ties to the Kremlin. The intensity of the fighting against Ukraine's military has in turn taken a heavy toll on Wagner. Russian...
Defected Russian soldier describes life inside Putin's war in Ukraine
Pavel Filatyev was on the front lines on the first day of Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, invading the currently occupied southern city of Kherson. Now, he has defected from the Russian military and is speaking out about the lies Russian soldiers were told and the way they were treated by their leaders.
Jailed Putin critic Alexey Navalny says recruiting prisoners as mercenaries for war in Ukraine makes him question if the Russian army even exists anymore
Imprisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny questioned the state of the Russian military amid the war in Ukraine as he offered his thoughts on a video that appeared to show an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin attempting to recruit prisoners. "As an inmate of a maximum-security prison, I too would...
Ukraine is using working Russian tanks abandoned by retreating troops to solidify its counteroffensive, think tank says
Ukraine is solidifying its counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region, a think tank said Monday. Their soldiers are using working T-72 tanks that were abandoned by Russian forces, it said. The equipment is higher quality than the broken weaponry Russian troops left earlier in the war, it said. Ukraine is using...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
87K+
Followers
168K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0