arkansasrazorbacks.com
Isabel van Camp leads No. 9 Arkansas to 9th in Jamboree
STILLWATER, Okla. – No. 9 Arkansas finished ninth in the Oklahoma State Jamboree on Saturday morning with a team score of 232 points. The Razorbacks, one of 13 nationally ranked teams in the meet, were led by Isabel van Camp, who finished 10th among the elite field of 223 runners.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Host Rebs for SEC Home Opener
The No. 20 Arkansas volleyball team returns home this weekend for the Hogs’ first SEC match-up at Barnhill in 2022 on Saturday afternoon. The Hogs take on the Ole Miss Rebels on Sept. 24 at 3 p.m. for both teams’ second conference match of the year. Arkansas and Ole Miss went to five sets with their respective SEC opponents on Wednesday, and each will be looking to even their league record as the Hogs fell to the LSU Tigers on the road and the Rebels were defeated by Texas A&M in Oxford.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Hogs Storm Past Moccasins
LAKELAND, Fla. – The Arkansas Swimming and Diving team completed the day with a 121-71 win over the Florida Southern Moccasins. The Razorbacks totaled 10 wins in the dual meet against Florida Southern. “The team achieved some more goals today. We enjoyed swimming fast, outdoors and the second day...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Fall in Doubles Final
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The duo of juniors Adrien Burdet and Melvin Manuel came up short in the doubles final at the ITF 15K Fayetteville Futures on Saturday. The doubles final featured the Razorback duo against, Alessio Basile of Oklahoma State and American Cooper Williams. The Arkansas pair got off to a hot start, staying right with their opponents tied 4-4, but dropped the next two games and fell behind 4-6. In the second set, the Hogs couldn’t get their offense going while their opponents took the title and win with a 6-3 second set.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
10 Things to Know - Texas A&M
No. 10 Arkansas hits the road for the first time this year to take on SEC west foe No. 23 Texas A&M in the 79th edition of the Southwest Classic. Kickoff between the Razorbacks and Aggies from inside AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, is set for 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 on ESPN.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
No. 20 Soccer Wins Ninth Straight Over Auburn; Podojil Breaks Points Record
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – No. 20 Arkansas soccer (6-2-1, 1-1-0 SEC) notched its first SEC win of the season and shut out Auburn (5-2-4, 0-2-0 SEC), 1-0, for the program’s ninth straight victory over the Tigers. Forward Anna Podojil assisted in the match’s lone goal, which bumped her career...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Doubles Duo in Final at ITF Fayetteville Futures
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The duo of juniors Adrien Burdet and Melvin Manuel won their third match of the tournament to advance to the doubles final at the ITF 15K Fayetteville Futures on Friday. In the semifinals, it was a tough matchup between the Razorback pair and USF’s Chase Ferguson...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Channel Finder: Hogs vs. Texas A&M
ARLINGTON, Texas — The 10th-ranked Razorbacks take on No. 23 Texas A&M for the 79th time in history on Saturday night. Kickoff from AT&T Stadium in Arlington is at 6:00pm on ESPN. How to watch: Fans can watch the Southwest Classic matchup on ESPN through their standard cable package...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Arkansas Gears Up for First SEC Meet
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Razorbacks travel to Gainesville, Fla. to compete in a SEC matchup against the Gators and Nova Southeastern on Friday, Sept. 23. Arkansas will also travel down to Lakeland, Fla. to face the Florida Southern Moccasins on Saturday, Sept. 24. Opponents: Florida Gators, Nova Southeastern Sharks,...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorback Doubles Advance to Semis in ITF Fayetteville Futures
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Arkansas men’s tennis team finished its fourth day at the ITF Fayetteville Futures with singles and doubles main draw both in action. Junior Adrien Burdet got the day started with his Round of 16 singles match against Radu Mihai Papoe. Burdet dropped the first set 2-6, keeping it close in the second but falling 4-6.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Unlimited Game Times Adjusted
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – First pitch for the remaining Razorbacks Unlimited dates (Sept. 23, Sept. 30 and Oct. 14) has been moved to 6 p.m. Razorbacks Unlimited, a series of intrasquad scrimmages held every fall, were adopted in 2020 and follow a similar scoring format to Athletes Unlimited, where individuals earn points. The final three Razorbacks Unlimited dates will feature five-inning doubleheaders.
