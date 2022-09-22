ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9NEWS

Man dies in hit-and-run crash on East Colfax Avenue, driver arrested

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened in Aurora early Sunday morning. The crash happened at about 2:25 a.m. at the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and Peoria Street. When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the street with life-threatening injuries after...
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

Aurora police make an arrest in fatal hit-and-run

Aurora police arrested a 29-year-old man on Sunday in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead. Geyler Najera was being held on suspicion of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident after his 2009 Honda Pilot fatally struck a man who was crossing East Colfax Avenue around 2:25 a.m., police said.
AURORA, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Aurora, CO
Accidents
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Accidents
City
Aurora, CO
Aurora, CO
Crime & Safety
9NEWS

Man fatally shot in Commerce City

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Police are searching for a suspect or suspects after a man was fatally shot in a Commerce City field Sunday evening, the Commerce City Police Department said. Police said the shooting happened in a field in the area of East 64th Avenue and Interstate 270....
COMMERCE CITY, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Armed man arrested for entering Children’s Hospital employee entrance

AURORA | A man was arrested early Saturday morning after entering Children’s Hospital Colorado with a handgun, according to police. Aurora Police Agent Matthew Longshore said that around 12:20 a.m. on Saturday, the Aurora Police Department and the University of Colorado Police Department responded to the hospital on a report that an armed man had entered the hospital through an employee entrance.
AURORA, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#Denver Police#Aurora Police#Traffic Accident#East 12th Avenue#Hinkley High School#Gmc
1310kfka.com

Greeley police recover stolen vehicles, shut down ‘chop shop’

Greeley police have shut down an auto theft operation after finding what they’re calling a “chop shop.” Detectives from the Colorado State Patrol’s Beat Auto Theft Through Law Enforcement North Team recovered two stolen Hyundais at separate locations in Greeley and said they shut down a “chop shop” on the 3500 block of 29th Street. Police said the “chop shop” contained five stolen motorcycles. Last year, Colorado was ranked first in the nation for stolen vehicles and continues to hold the infamous title this year.
GREELEY, CO
CBS Denver

Witness says police shot suspect in back while hands were up

It was Aurora Police who shot and killed a car theft suspect Saturday afternoon. Denver Police are now handling the investigation into whether that shooting was justified.Around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aurora Police approached two suspects in a stolen vehicle at a gas station on East Alameda Avenue and South Galena Way."As they were making contact with those individuals one of the suspects ran," says Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas.Denver Police say Aurora officers pursued that suspect North across Alameda."He got to a fence and turned and confronted the officers, produced a weapon and threatened the officers. At this time we...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
KJCT8

Affidavit Custody dispute led to fatal police shooting

ARVADA, Colo. (AP) — A man accused of killing a suburban Denver police officer who was responding to a family disturbance says he did not know law enforcement was at the scene when he started shooting, according to an arrest affidavit released Monday. Sonny Almanza, 31, told investigators he...
ARVADA, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Aurora police shoot, kill car-theft suspect Saturday afternoon; 2 unrelated shootings follow

AURORA | Police are investigating three shootings Saturday and early Sunday, one involving an Aurora police officer that left a car-theft suspect dead. The first shooting occurred Saturday afternoon when Aurora police shot and killed a car-theft suspect after the fleeing man threatened officers with a gun as officers chased him on foot across busy Denver intersection.
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

Motorcyclist dies after afternoon crash in Denver

A motorcyclist involved in a crash on Saturday afternoon has died, according to the Denver Police Department. The department announced it was investigating “a serious injury crash” between a motorcyclist and another motorist near East 46th Avenue and North Fairplay Way shortly before 1 p.m. Roughly four hours...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Three fatal overnight crashes include a motorcycle hitting a pedestrian

A call came into Colorado State Patrol dispatchers Friday night, just after 10 p.m. saying a motorcycle hit a pedestrian just north of Federal Boulevard and West 64th Avenue in Berkley.A Westminster man on a Harley Davidson was driving northbound on Federal. He laid the bike down trying to avoid a pedestrian, who was crossing eastbound, but failed to avoid him. Investigators say the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk.The pedestrian, a still-unidentified man, was pronounced at a hospital. The motorcycle driver suffered serious injuries and was also transported to a hospital. Speed was not believed to be a factor, according...
BERKLEY, CO
9NEWS

Car theft suspect dead after confrontation with Aurora police

AURORA, Colo. — A suspect in a vehicle theft has died after a confrontation with Aurora police Saturday afternoon. According to Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas, it started when Aurora officers tried to contact two suspects in a stolen vehicle at a Circle K store at East Alameda Avenue and South Galena Way.
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

24-year-old dies in crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A 24-year-old man from Lakewood is dead after a crash on U.S. Highway 285 on Saturday morning. Around 2:03 a.m. Colorado State Patrol (CSP) received a call about a crash on U.S. Highway 285 at mile marker 239. When troopers arrived on scene they found...
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
30K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy