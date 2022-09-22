Read full article on original website
Woman hit by train while in police cruiser released from hospital
GREELEY, Colo. — The woman who was detained inside a police cruiser that was hit by a train while parked on railroad tracks earlier this month is now on a long path to recovery. The crash happened Sept. 17, after Platteville Police pulled over Yareni Rios-Gonzalez after someone called...
Man dies in hit-and-run crash on East Colfax Avenue, driver arrested
AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened in Aurora early Sunday morning. The crash happened at about 2:25 a.m. at the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and Peoria Street. When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the street with life-threatening injuries after...
Aurora police make an arrest in fatal hit-and-run
Aurora police arrested a 29-year-old man on Sunday in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead. Geyler Najera was being held on suspicion of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident after his 2009 Honda Pilot fatally struck a man who was crossing East Colfax Avenue around 2:25 a.m., police said.
Teenage girls crash into house after police chase, sheriff says
HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — No one was seriously hurt after an SUV driven by a teenage girl crashed into a house Friday night following a police chase involving Douglas County deputies, a department spokesperson said. The white Mercedes SUV hit speeds double the posted limit on winding roads lined...
Weld County Deputy Killed in Hit-&-Run Would Have Been 25 Today
Alexis Hein-Nutz, the off-duty Weld County Sheriff's Office deputy who was killed in a hit-and-run crash north of Greeley last weekend, would have celebrated her 25th birthday today. Born in Bismark, North Dakota, Sheriff Steve Reams says it was Alexis' "childhood dream to someday serve others as a peace officer."
Man fatally shot in Commerce City
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Police are searching for a suspect or suspects after a man was fatally shot in a Commerce City field Sunday evening, the Commerce City Police Department said. Police said the shooting happened in a field in the area of East 64th Avenue and Interstate 270....
Armed man arrested for entering Children’s Hospital employee entrance
AURORA | A man was arrested early Saturday morning after entering Children’s Hospital Colorado with a handgun, according to police. Aurora Police Agent Matthew Longshore said that around 12:20 a.m. on Saturday, the Aurora Police Department and the University of Colorado Police Department responded to the hospital on a report that an armed man had entered the hospital through an employee entrance.
Man arrested on suspicion of murder, domestic violence in woman's death in Broomfield
BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and domestic violence Sunday night after a woman was found dead, the Broomfield Police Department said. Officers responded just before 5:30 p.m. to a report of gunshots at the Stonegate Apartments, located in the 11800 block of...
Suspect in deadly Iliff and Chambers shooting still at large, 1 still hospitalized
A suspect is still at large Sunday morning after two men were found in a parking lot with gunshot wounds around 2:12 a.m., one of which has since died.
Greeley police recover stolen vehicles, shut down ‘chop shop’
Greeley police have shut down an auto theft operation after finding what they’re calling a “chop shop.” Detectives from the Colorado State Patrol’s Beat Auto Theft Through Law Enforcement North Team recovered two stolen Hyundais at separate locations in Greeley and said they shut down a “chop shop” on the 3500 block of 29th Street. Police said the “chop shop” contained five stolen motorcycles. Last year, Colorado was ranked first in the nation for stolen vehicles and continues to hold the infamous title this year.
Child custody dispute led to shooting of Arvada officer, affidavit says
ARVADA, Colo. — The fatal shooting of an Arvada Police officer this month started with a custody dispute between the suspect and the mother of his children that led to a family fight in the street outside the suspect's apartment, according to the arrest affidavit in the case. According...
Witness says police shot suspect in back while hands were up
It was Aurora Police who shot and killed a car theft suspect Saturday afternoon. Denver Police are now handling the investigation into whether that shooting was justified.Around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aurora Police approached two suspects in a stolen vehicle at a gas station on East Alameda Avenue and South Galena Way."As they were making contact with those individuals one of the suspects ran," says Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas.Denver Police say Aurora officers pursued that suspect North across Alameda."He got to a fence and turned and confronted the officers, produced a weapon and threatened the officers. At this time we...
Affidavit Custody dispute led to fatal police shooting
ARVADA, Colo. (AP) — A man accused of killing a suburban Denver police officer who was responding to a family disturbance says he did not know law enforcement was at the scene when he started shooting, according to an arrest affidavit released Monday. Sonny Almanza, 31, told investigators he...
Aurora police shoot, kill car-theft suspect Saturday afternoon; 2 unrelated shootings follow
AURORA | Police are investigating three shootings Saturday and early Sunday, one involving an Aurora police officer that left a car-theft suspect dead. The first shooting occurred Saturday afternoon when Aurora police shot and killed a car-theft suspect after the fleeing man threatened officers with a gun as officers chased him on foot across busy Denver intersection.
Motorcyclist dies after afternoon crash in Denver
A motorcyclist involved in a crash on Saturday afternoon has died, according to the Denver Police Department. The department announced it was investigating “a serious injury crash” between a motorcyclist and another motorist near East 46th Avenue and North Fairplay Way shortly before 1 p.m. Roughly four hours...
Three fatal overnight crashes include a motorcycle hitting a pedestrian
A call came into Colorado State Patrol dispatchers Friday night, just after 10 p.m. saying a motorcycle hit a pedestrian just north of Federal Boulevard and West 64th Avenue in Berkley.A Westminster man on a Harley Davidson was driving northbound on Federal. He laid the bike down trying to avoid a pedestrian, who was crossing eastbound, but failed to avoid him. Investigators say the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk.The pedestrian, a still-unidentified man, was pronounced at a hospital. The motorcycle driver suffered serious injuries and was also transported to a hospital. Speed was not believed to be a factor, according...
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Montbello neighborhood
The Denver Police Department was investigating a crash between a motorcyclist and a motorist on East 46th Avenue and North Fairplay Way just before 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Deadly hit-and-run suspect vehicle identified
Police have identified the alleged vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run that happened Wednesday night.
Car theft suspect dead after confrontation with Aurora police
AURORA, Colo. — A suspect in a vehicle theft has died after a confrontation with Aurora police Saturday afternoon. According to Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas, it started when Aurora officers tried to contact two suspects in a stolen vehicle at a Circle K store at East Alameda Avenue and South Galena Way.
24-year-old dies in crash in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A 24-year-old man from Lakewood is dead after a crash on U.S. Highway 285 on Saturday morning. Around 2:03 a.m. Colorado State Patrol (CSP) received a call about a crash on U.S. Highway 285 at mile marker 239. When troopers arrived on scene they found...
