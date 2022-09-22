Effective: 2022-09-24 19:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-24 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Visit water.weather.gov for additional water level and flood impact information. Target Area: Charleston; Coastal Colleton COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected along shorelines and tidal waterways (6.9 to 7.1 feet Mean Lower Low Water at Charleston). * WHERE...Coastal Colleton and Charleston Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...This could result in some roads becoming impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide will occur around 7:46 PM today at Charleston. Saltwater inundation will be possible 1 to 2 hours before and after high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Charleston Harbor SC MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 7.5 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.7 ft, Major 2.2 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 24/08 PM 7.0 1.2 0.9 N/A Minor 25/08 AM 6.5 0.7 0.7 N/A None 25/08 PM 6.9 1.1 0.8 N/A None 26/09 AM 6.4 0.6 0.4 N/A None 26/09 PM 6.6 0.8 0.5 N/A None

