Pierce County, WA

Person arrested after stealing police cruiser in Lakewood

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 2 days ago
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A person was arrested after stealing an officer’s patrol vehicle on Wednesday night, Lakewood police said.

Authorities said that while officers were on a call in the 9800 block of Veterans Drive, a person got into an unlocked and running patrol vehicle and drove off.

Police tracked the patrol vehicle to northbound Interstate 5, just south of South 72nd Street in Tacoma, pulled it over and arrested the person.

Law enforcement said no weapons were inside the car, which was not damaged.

The suspect will be booked into jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

