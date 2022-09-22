ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsville, VA

shorttrackscene.com

McCarty fastest, 12 drivers sent to rear in Martinsville qualifying

MARTINSVILLE, VA – Bobby McCarty was fastest in qualifying on Friday night at Martinsville Speedway and will lead the first heat race to the green flag. McCarty’s 19.748 was a new track record for the Late Model Stock Cars at Martinsville Speedway. He beat out Chase Burrow, who also eclipsed the old track record and Mike Looney for the pole.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WSLS

1st and 10: Salem shuts out Blacksburg, 76-0

The River Ridge District still goes through Salem, and the Spartans were on the march tonight. Blacksburg in the house and Salem hosting, looking to extend a three-game win streak. Salem shut out Blacksburg and got the win, 76-0.
SALEM, VA
WSLS

1st and 10: Lord Botetourt gets tight win over Princeton, 28-27

Tonight, the Cavs welcome the 4th ranked class 3A team in West Virginia. Princeton to Daleville. Princeton had some athletes and put up a good fight, but if you know anything about the Cavaliers, you know they’re not going away. This was the LB coach’s 100th victory as head...
PRINCETON, WV
WSLS

Game of the Week: Radford gets narrow win over Christiansburg, 21-20

Your neighbors are your friends, until you gotta compete — then it’s a matter of pride. Christiansburg and Radford are in different districts and different classifications, but they are 10 miles apart and they are both undefeated coming in. 10 Sports Brooke Leonard was there as they squared...
RADFORD, VA
WSLS

1st and 10: Franklin County takes down Hidden Valley, 47-14

Both teams entered tonight 2-2. Aside from LB, the Franklin County Eagles look like the biggest threat in the Blue Ridge District. And tonight, they proved that. They looked like the epitome of complimentary style football. Every first-half possession yielded points for Franklin County and the Eagles could not be...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
#Nascar Cup Series#Hickory Motor Speedway
Augusta Free Press

UVA AD Carla Williams needs to start taking the business part of football seriously

Virginia Tech entered Thursday’s game with West Virginia as a home ‘dog, with a 2-1 record that included a humbling loss to ODU, a struggling offense, not a lot of reason for optimism – and yet Lane Stadium was a rollicking sellout with 65,632 on hand minutes before kickoff, ready to serenade the team, as has been the case for years, to the strains of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman.”
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

Tropical Storm Ian forms; impacts possible to Virginia late next week

ROANOKE, Va. – Tropical Storm Ian formed in the Caribbean late Friday night, and it is now a focal point for the U.S. Specifically, the National Hurricane Center’s track takes the storm toward Florida’s Gulf Coast (centered near Tampa) by mid-to-late next week. That said, the forecast...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

MORNIN’ MOTIVATIONS: Conditions for Success

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sometimes our frustrations in life are actually about the tools or resources we lack. “It isn’t our attitude that’s the problem, but a lack of conditions we need to succeed,” says blogger Cailyn Scaggs. She shared her own story that many of us...
ROANOKE, VA
thecarrollnews.com

Land of the free, home of the brave

A helicopter awaits its spray applicator tanks being filled. Project Mountain Pride is seeking input, be it for or against aerial spraying in Carroll. Pollster Katie Gwinn, a tiny farm owner in Laurel Fork, launched the effort in part out of concern about the fate of small farms here in Carroll County after seeing scores of farmers in the last five years shut down and sell out, mostly to big out-of-state corporations.
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
WSLS

41st Annual Centerfest returns to downtown Bedford this Saturday

BEDFORD, Va. – Still looking for weekend plans? Well, the 41st Annual Centerfest returns to downtown Bedford this weekend and event leaders say it’s going to be bigger than ever. This Saturday (Sept. 24) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., attendees can enjoy live entertainment, a beer garden,...
BEDFORD, VA

