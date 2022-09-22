Read full article on original website
shorttrackscene.com
McCarty fastest, 12 drivers sent to rear in Martinsville qualifying
MARTINSVILLE, VA – Bobby McCarty was fastest in qualifying on Friday night at Martinsville Speedway and will lead the first heat race to the green flag. McCarty’s 19.748 was a new track record for the Late Model Stock Cars at Martinsville Speedway. He beat out Chase Burrow, who also eclipsed the old track record and Mike Looney for the pole.
WSLS
1st and 10: Salem shuts out Blacksburg, 76-0
The River Ridge District still goes through Salem, and the Spartans were on the march tonight. Blacksburg in the house and Salem hosting, looking to extend a three-game win streak. Salem shut out Blacksburg and got the win, 76-0.
WSLS
1st and 10: Lord Botetourt gets tight win over Princeton, 28-27
Tonight, the Cavs welcome the 4th ranked class 3A team in West Virginia. Princeton to Daleville. Princeton had some athletes and put up a good fight, but if you know anything about the Cavaliers, you know they’re not going away. This was the LB coach’s 100th victory as head...
Roanoke Valley Senior Golf Tour Wrapping Up Another Successful Season
Golf continues to hold its own in terms of popularity among amateur players. While the PGA, LPGA, European and LIV Tours continue to shatter records monthly in terms of heretofore unheard-of monetary purses and the Golf Channel is bringing most TOURS to the airwaves each week, amateur golf still has its place with the diehards […]
WSLS
1st and 10: Roanoke Catholic defeats Fishburne Military, 46-16
Fishburne Military at the Celtics, and it’s Senior Night. Early charge and the Celtics lead early, 2-0. Fishburne gets on the board but Roanoke Catholic secures the win, 46-16.
WSLS
Game of the Week: Radford gets narrow win over Christiansburg, 21-20
Your neighbors are your friends, until you gotta compete — then it’s a matter of pride. Christiansburg and Radford are in different districts and different classifications, but they are 10 miles apart and they are both undefeated coming in. 10 Sports Brooke Leonard was there as they squared...
WSLS
Hokie fans keep traditions alive, tailgate before rivalry game kickoff
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Thursday was a perfect night for football, and people had been looking forward to the Hokies versus Mountaineers faceoff for a while. The Clubhouse Tailgate, one that started with just “four dudes” was thriving on Thursday night. Those four dudes turned into hundreds of...
WSLS
1st and 10: Franklin County takes down Hidden Valley, 47-14
Both teams entered tonight 2-2. Aside from LB, the Franklin County Eagles look like the biggest threat in the Blue Ridge District. And tonight, they proved that. They looked like the epitome of complimentary style football. Every first-half possession yielded points for Franklin County and the Eagles could not be...
WSLS
1st and 10: Patrick Henry shuts out Northside, 49-0
Tonight was homecoming for PH, and the spirit was alive and well. They came out of the gates strong and kept it coming. PH secured a win at 49-0.
WSLS
John Carlin’s Outdoors: Cycling with Olympic Gold Medalist Kristin Armstrong
In September 2022, three-time Olympic gold medalist Kristin Armstrong spent a week in Roanoke as part of her ongoing role in Virginia’s Blue Ridge Team Twenty-24, and to be the keynote speaker at the annual Visit VBR dinner. 10 News anchor John Carlin also had the chance to go...
WSLS
Halftime update: West Virginia University leads Virginia Tech 13-7 at halftime
Now it’s halftime in Blacksburg where the West Virginia Mountaineers lead the Virginia Tech Hokies 13-7 on the Hokies’ home turf. WVU had a late first-quarter lead of 3-0 thanks to a successful field goal by the Moutaineers’ Casey Legg. But that lead was short-lived – just...
Augusta Free Press
UVA AD Carla Williams needs to start taking the business part of football seriously
Virginia Tech entered Thursday’s game with West Virginia as a home ‘dog, with a 2-1 record that included a humbling loss to ODU, a struggling offense, not a lot of reason for optimism – and yet Lane Stadium was a rollicking sellout with 65,632 on hand minutes before kickoff, ready to serenade the team, as has been the case for years, to the strains of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman.”
WSLS
Downtown Blacksburg booming ahead of Hokies Thursday night clash against West Virginia
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Game day in Blacksburg means downtown is busy. “It’s always super exciting, we always love when fans come to town. It’s always super busy, just like throughout the summer we’re waiting for game days to come back. Like, fall’s almost here, let’s go,” said David Copeland, the General Manager of Hokie House.
Are you the winner? There’s an unclaimed $1 million lottery ticket somewhere in Virginia
There is a $1 million ticket floating around somewhere in the state after Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing.
WSLS
Tropical Storm Ian forms; impacts possible to Virginia late next week
ROANOKE, Va. – Tropical Storm Ian formed in the Caribbean late Friday night, and it is now a focal point for the U.S. Specifically, the National Hurricane Center’s track takes the storm toward Florida’s Gulf Coast (centered near Tampa) by mid-to-late next week. That said, the forecast...
WSLS
1st and 10: Magna Vista takes down Tunstall, 50-14
Big crowd on tap for this one. Magna Vista gets on the board first and leads 8-0. Tunstall comes right back and it’s 8-6. Magna Vista gets the big win, 50-14.
WSLS
Att. Gen. Miyares, Virginia Tech’s Frank Beamer to announce Virginia child ID program
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Attorney General Jason Miyares and Virginia Tech football coach Frank Beamer are joining forces to promote child safety. On Thursday just before the Virginia Tech football game, Miyares and Beamer will announce a partnership with the National Child ID program, according to the Office of the Attorney General.
WDBJ7.com
MORNIN’ MOTIVATIONS: Conditions for Success
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sometimes our frustrations in life are actually about the tools or resources we lack. “It isn’t our attitude that’s the problem, but a lack of conditions we need to succeed,” says blogger Cailyn Scaggs. She shared her own story that many of us...
thecarrollnews.com
Land of the free, home of the brave
A helicopter awaits its spray applicator tanks being filled. Project Mountain Pride is seeking input, be it for or against aerial spraying in Carroll. Pollster Katie Gwinn, a tiny farm owner in Laurel Fork, launched the effort in part out of concern about the fate of small farms here in Carroll County after seeing scores of farmers in the last five years shut down and sell out, mostly to big out-of-state corporations.
WSLS
41st Annual Centerfest returns to downtown Bedford this Saturday
BEDFORD, Va. – Still looking for weekend plans? Well, the 41st Annual Centerfest returns to downtown Bedford this weekend and event leaders say it’s going to be bigger than ever. This Saturday (Sept. 24) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., attendees can enjoy live entertainment, a beer garden,...
