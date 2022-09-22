Read full article on original website
SDSU men’s basketball unveils 2022-23 schedule
The South Dakota State men's basketball team has put together a non-conference schedule that features several first-time matchups and intriguing series histories as the Jackrabbits announced the remainder of their 2022-23 slate on Friday.
dakotanewsnow.com
10pm Sportscast Thursday, September 22nd
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Bowden Field’s makeover is complete for the Augustana softball team. Augie and Northern have a big football game in Sioux Falls on Saturday. 2 Summit League volleyball matches and 4 HS volleyball matches including Roosevelt’s upset of O’Gorman.
KELOLAND TV
Longtime KELOLAND employee to enter local bowling hall of fame
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A longtime KELOLAND Media Group employee will be inducted this weekend into a local hall of fame. In his 20 year career, Mark Olen has worked as both a camera operator and video editor. He’s a mainstay both behind the scenes of local television and in local bowling.
dakotanewsnow.com
FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR-Castlewood!
CASTLEWOOD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A long time rivalry between Hamlin and Castlewood, recently renewed on the gridiron, gets a new twist inspired by the spirit and rebuilding effort of Castlewood following the May tornado. The Chargers and Warriors meet tonight for Hamlin County bragging rights and “The Brick”,...
dakotanewsnow.com
LIVE at 4:45 p.m.: Metro Sports TV broadcasts Harrisburg vs. Roosevelt football game
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Harrisburg football team will take on Roosevelt Friday night, and Metro Sports TV is broadcasting the game live. The livestream is available in the video player below. The game begins at 5 p.m. Metro Sports TV’s broadcast will begin 15 minutes before with their pregame show.
Football Friday action on KELOLAND SportsZone
High school football players will take to the field on Friday evening across KELOLAND.
Friday Scoreboard- September 23
It was a busy night in local sports. You can view scores from around the area here:
dakotanewsnow.com
Wild night in Girls volleyball including Roosevelt’s upset of #1 OG and wins by Lincoln, Jefferson and SFC in battle of Class “A” powerhouses
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The SF Christian Chargers maintained their top spot in Class “A” volleyball with an impressive 3-0 sweep of #2 Dakota Valley as Ellie Lems led a balanced attack with 11 kills. In Class “AA” the top-ranked O’Gorman Knights are no longer unbeaten...
dakotanewsnow.com
O’Gorman boys golf team has incredible depth and talent
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -To say that the O’Gorman boys golf team dominated the City Tournament that wrapped up yesterday at Willow Run would be a huge understatement. Their 6 players were the top 6 in the tournament. They finished at 24 over par as a team...
dakotanewsnow.com
Augustana moves historic Berdahl-Rolvaag House to Iowa
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Part of Augustana University’s vision for the future includes making bold transformations to its physical campus. On Thursday morning, the historic Berdahl-Rolvaag House will make its way to the Granite Threshing Grounds at Granite, Iowa, as part of Augustana’s Viking Bold: The Journey to 2030 plan to evolve with the changing times.
KELOLAND TV
Will we see 90 degrees again in 2022?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The week started with record highs in the 90s. We even found a 100-degree temperature in northwest Iowa. Now that we’ve cooled, what’s the chance of return to summer heat?. The recent cool air has been refreshing with highs falling to the...
Vermillion Plain Talk
A Hall Of Fame Venue
The Varsity Pub in Vermillion will be inducted into the South Dakota Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this weekend along with eight bands and nearly a dozen other musicians, venues and individuals who made an impact on the history of Rock and Roll in South Dakota. The Induction event...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls iron company visible all across the country
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new industrial park broke ground in Sioux Falls this week for the future new headquarters of Maguire Iron. It’s a company with a long local history. “Our family and our company has been based in Sioux Falls for over 60 years,” Maguire...
KELOLAND TV
Janitor Bob band among SD Rock and Rollers inductees
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From bands to venues to music stores, many people and places have helped shape South Dakota’s music history. This weekend, more names will be inducted into the South Dakota Rock and Rollers Hall of Fame. Local rock fans jammed out to a familiar...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls woman loses over 93 pounds through non-profit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rhonda Dangel continues to be an example of success when it comes to weight loss. Rhonda lost 93.5 pounds through the non-profit TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a non–commercial weight loss, education, and support organization. Her success story was recognized as “royalty” in 2021 by TOPS by recording the largest weight loss from starting weight regardless of the time it took to reach their goal. Dangel was consequently named the 2021 South Dakota Queen. Dangel was accompanied on Dakota News Now by TOPS Chapter Leader and the previous year’s South Dakota Queen runner-up Donna Rearick.
dakotanewsnow.com
Feeling like fall
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Frost Advisory has been issued for northern South Dakota, including in Aberdeen, until 10 a.m. Make sure to cover your plants!. Clouds will begin to slowly increase throughout the day from west to east as highs only get into the lower to mid 60s. Rain will arrive Thursday night and continue into Friday morning. Right now, we’ll just see a few hundredths of an inch of rain to maybe a tenth of an inch. We’ll be clearing much quicker in western South Dakota so in places like Pierre, you’ll be dry for Friday, but in places like Sioux Falls, some showers will still linger Friday morning. The football games Friday night look to be dry as the rain will clear out by then.
KELOLAND TV
Semi rollover on I-29 in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — First responders were called to a semi rollover on an I-29 exit near I-90 Thursday morning. Troopers say the semi was headed south on Interstate 29 and sped up to pass a car before getting on the exit to head west on I-90. The speed and the weight of the truck caused it to tip on its side.
dakotanewsnow.com
12 Sioux Falls leaders to run 437 miles for suicide prevention
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With a mission to bolster both physical and mental wellness, an inaugural event, The 437 Project, consists of a team of 12 runners who will run 437 miles relay-style across the state of South Dakota, raising funds and awareness for suicide prevention. Each...
KELOLAND TV
Stopped fake IDs; Louisiana officer arrested in Rapid City
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy first day of Fall! It’s Thursday, September 22. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A box of over 50 fake IDs was stopped by border patrol on its way to...
KELOLAND TV
Saturday Boredom Busters: September 24th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The South Dakota Festival of Books connects readers in the state with the best of regional and national writers in Brookings this weekend. Activities include presentations on South Dakota True Crime starting at 9 a.m. in the Children’s Museum of South Dakota; the authors of City of Hustle: Writing Sioux Falls will host a session in the Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center starting at 9 a.m.; book signing sessions by various writers take place at noon and again at 4 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center; author and illustrator Hector Curriel will discuss his book on aviator and Governor Joe Foss at 1 p.m. in the Children’s Museum, and a panel discuss on Great Reads from Indigenous Communities at 3 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center.
