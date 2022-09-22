Read full article on original website
Longtime KELOLAND employee to enter local bowling hall of fame
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A longtime KELOLAND Media Group employee will be inducted this weekend into a local hall of fame. In his 20 year career, Mark Olen has worked as both a camera operator and video editor. He’s a mainstay both behind the scenes of local television and in local bowling.
September 21st Plays of the Week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Hitchcock-Tulare was firing on all cylinders on the gridiron against Avon, as Landon Puffer fields the punt and takes it 70 yards to the house. South Dakota State’s CeCe Limongi showed off her fancy footwork, dribbling by the Kansas State defense and burying her...
10pm Sportscast Thursday, September 22nd
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Bowden Field’s makeover is complete for the Augustana softball team. Augie and Northern have a big football game in Sioux Falls on Saturday. 2 Summit League volleyball matches and 4 HS volleyball matches including Roosevelt’s upset of O’Gorman.
SDSU falls to Denver and USD edges Omaha in Summit League thriller in volleyball Thursday
BROOKINGS and VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The SDSU volleyball team got 13 kills from Crystal Burk and 9 from Ella Thompson Thursday night at Frost Arena in Brookings. But the Pioneers of Denver proved to be too strong in a 3-1 win. Crystal Burk led the Jacks with 13 kills and Ella Thompson had 9. SDSU is now 6-7 for the season.
Wild night in Girls volleyball including Roosevelt’s upset of #1 OG and wins by Lincoln, Jefferson and SFC in battle of Class “A” powerhouses
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The SF Christian Chargers maintained their top spot in Class “A” volleyball with an impressive 3-0 sweep of #2 Dakota Valley as Ellie Lems led a balanced attack with 11 kills. In Class “AA” the top-ranked O’Gorman Knights are no longer unbeaten...
Football Friday action on KELOLAND SportsZone
High school football players will take to the field on Friday evening across KELOLAND.
SDSU football team is on a business trip at Missouri State
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The high-powered SDSU offense finally got un-tracked in last Saturday’s win over Butler with several big plays in addition to scoring 45 points. That had been lacking in the loss at Iowa and a narrow win over Cal-Davis. And before the season, John Stiegelmeier had said this might be his best offensive unit ever, which is a bold statement.
LIVE at 4:45 p.m.: Metro Sports TV broadcasts Harrisburg vs. Roosevelt football game
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Harrisburg football team will take on Roosevelt Friday night, and Metro Sports TV is broadcasting the game live. The livestream is available in the video player below. The game begins at 5 p.m. Metro Sports TV’s broadcast will begin 15 minutes before with their pregame show.
Friday Scoreboard- September 23
It was a busy night in local sports. You can view scores from around the area here:
Janitor Bob band among SD Rock and Rollers inductees
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From bands to venues to music stores, many people and places have helped shape South Dakota’s music history. This weekend, more names will be inducted into the South Dakota Rock and Rollers Hall of Fame. Local rock fans jammed out to a familiar...
A Hall Of Fame Venue
The Varsity Pub in Vermillion will be inducted into the South Dakota Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this weekend along with eight bands and nearly a dozen other musicians, venues and individuals who made an impact on the history of Rock and Roll in South Dakota. The Induction event...
Augustana moves historic Berdahl-Rolvaag House to Iowa
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Part of Augustana University’s vision for the future includes making bold transformations to its physical campus. On Thursday morning, the historic Berdahl-Rolvaag House will make its way to the Granite Threshing Grounds at Granite, Iowa, as part of Augustana’s Viking Bold: The Journey to 2030 plan to evolve with the changing times.
Sioux Falls mom advocates for families affected by suicide
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A South Dakota mother has had a far-reaching impact in bringing hope to brokenhearted families dealing with suicide. Angela Drake became an advocate for suicide awareness and prevention after her daughter took her own life more than six years ago. Brittany Corcoran played goalie...
Sioux Falls iron company visible all across the country
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new industrial park broke ground in Sioux Falls this week for the future new headquarters of Maguire Iron. It’s a company with a long local history. “Our family and our company has been based in Sioux Falls for over 60 years,” Maguire...
Feeling like fall
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Frost Advisory has been issued for northern South Dakota, including in Aberdeen, until 10 a.m. Make sure to cover your plants!. Clouds will begin to slowly increase throughout the day from west to east as highs only get into the lower to mid 60s. Rain will arrive Thursday night and continue into Friday morning. Right now, we’ll just see a few hundredths of an inch of rain to maybe a tenth of an inch. We’ll be clearing much quicker in western South Dakota so in places like Pierre, you’ll be dry for Friday, but in places like Sioux Falls, some showers will still linger Friday morning. The football games Friday night look to be dry as the rain will clear out by then.
Sioux Falls woman loses over 93 pounds through non-profit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rhonda Dangel continues to be an example of success when it comes to weight loss. Rhonda lost 93.5 pounds through the non-profit TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a non–commercial weight loss, education, and support organization. Her success story was recognized as “royalty” in 2021 by TOPS by recording the largest weight loss from starting weight regardless of the time it took to reach their goal. Dangel was consequently named the 2021 South Dakota Queen. Dangel was accompanied on Dakota News Now by TOPS Chapter Leader and the previous year’s South Dakota Queen runner-up Donna Rearick.
Flashback Friday: Stockyard escapees of 1993
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From a moose at SDSU to a bear west of Aberdeen, some unexpected animals have shown up in some unexpected areas in KELOLAND throughout the years. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1993 with Chief Meteorologist Jay Trobec and show you the cows that “mooooved” into one Sioux Falls neighborhood.
Saturday Boredom Busters: September 24th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The South Dakota Festival of Books connects readers in the state with the best of regional and national writers in Brookings this weekend. Activities include presentations on South Dakota True Crime starting at 9 a.m. in the Children’s Museum of South Dakota; the authors of City of Hustle: Writing Sioux Falls will host a session in the Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center starting at 9 a.m.; book signing sessions by various writers take place at noon and again at 4 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center; author and illustrator Hector Curriel will discuss his book on aviator and Governor Joe Foss at 1 p.m. in the Children’s Museum, and a panel discuss on Great Reads from Indigenous Communities at 3 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center.
Mercy rule enacted by visiting Orioles
By the third play of last Friday evening’s football game against the visiting Lennox Orioles what was likely already going to be an extremely difficult proposition for the Custer High School football team became next to impossible. That’s because on the second play of the game the Wildcats lost...
Semi rollover on I-29 in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — First responders were called to a semi rollover on an I-29 exit near I-90 Thursday morning. Troopers say the semi was headed south on Interstate 29 and sped up to pass a car before getting on the exit to head west on I-90. The speed and the weight of the truck caused it to tip on its side.
