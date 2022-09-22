ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peabody, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner: Quincy man wins $700,000 after playing same numbers for 30 years

George Morano played the same lottery numbers for the last 30 years, and earlier this week, it finally paid off, according to the state lottery. Morano, a Quincy resident, won $600,000 Monday after playing those same numbers on six “Mass Cash” tickets bought at a Super Petroleum in the city, a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Lottery said. He won an additional $100,000 through the same numbers on his “Mass Cash” season ticket, the lottery added, winning $700,000 overall.
QUINCY, MA
whdh.com

Lightning strikes Wilmington garage

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Lightning has ignited a fire at the garage of a Wilmington home. The homeowner said that after hearing thunder and seeing lightning around 10 a.m. Thursday, they smelled smoke. When Wilmington firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke inside the two-car garage. Tewksbury firefighters assisted,...
WILMINGTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peabody, MA
City
Haverhill, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Local
Massachusetts Education
Gloucester, MA
Sports
Peabody, MA
Education
City
Gloucester, MA
Gloucester, MA
Education
Peabody, MA
Sports
manchesterinklink.com

Red Arrow inviting community to October centennial celebration

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Red Arrow Diner is turning 100 years old and they want to share their party with everybody. On Saturday, Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the stretch of Lowell Street from Kosciuszko to Chestnut Streets where the original Red Arrow Diner is located will be closed to traffic for a block party to celebrate the restaurant’s anniversary.
MANCHESTER, NH
Boston

Archaeologists unearth relics of slavery in Roxbury

"This dig will answer a ton of questions... Either way, we will learn more about this important place in Boston’s Black history." Last Tuesday, as most of Boston sheltered from gloomy rain indoors, a small team of archaeologists and volunteers were getting their hands dirty in Roxbury. It was the first day of a new dig the team hoped would unearth valuable artifacts and information about the city’s history — and the enslaved people that were an inextricable part of it.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Highschoolsports#Remember For Peabody
WUPE

What Is The Deepest Lake In Massachusetts?

For those that don't have the time and money to drive all the way to The Cape to go to the ocean (even though I think it's well worth it), we spend a lot of time in Berkshires or Massachusetts in general at what we call "The Lake." Whether you swim and fish at Windsor Lake in North Adams or enjoy live music at Onota Lake in Pittsfield where LIVE 95.9 presents the Live on The Lake concert series during the summer months.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
Martha's Vineyard Times

Moped accident survivor to appear on ‘Survivor’

Noelle Lambert, the young woman whose leg was severed in a moped crash on Barnes Road in Oak Bluffs in 2016, is a member of the cast of the CBS reality series “Survivor.”. Lambert, who returned to the Island in 2017 to thank the first responders in Oak Bluffs, came back to play lacrosse for UMass Lowell, and also competed as a Paralympian in track in the Tokyo Games.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
bostonchefs.com

La Gallina Opens in Lynnfield

MarketStreet is about to get a major taste of the Mediterranean as the hospitality power duo Matthias Kiehm and James Wierzelewski are set to open La Gallina (the hen), a relaxed, farmhouse-style restaurant on September 22nd. The newest addition to the restaurant lineup at Lynnfield’s upscale open-air marketplace will feature...
LYNNFIELD, MA
CBS Boston

To Do List: Harvest Day, Film Festival, Classic Car Show

BOSTON – It is a perfect weekend to celebrate fall in a very New England way with events at a cranberry bog and activities that include harvest demonstrations and wagon rides. It's all part of our To Do List!AUTUMN HARVEST DAY AT THE BOGS Kick off fall with wagon rides around the cranberry bogs, live music, face painting and a host of other activities for the whole family during the Autumn Harvest Day at the Bogs in Middleboro.https://bensonspond.square.site/product/autumn-harvest-day-at-the-bogs-sept-24th/77When: September 24 Where: The Barn on Bensons Pond Cost: $10, kids under 2 are freeBOSTON FILM FESTIVALThis year marks the 38th edition...
BOSTON, MA
Thrillist

6 Boston-Area Beach Towns That Are Actually Better in the Fall

Don’t get us wrong, Boston’s nearby beaches are great and all, but the sandy shores are not exactly a peaceful respite during the bustling summer months. There’s the traffic, the long lines, the tourists, and the stressed-out service industry folks. Fall, however, is really where it’s at. The ocean temps peak in September, the air is temperate, hotels start introducing cheaper rates, and crowds have thinned to manageable levels. Plus, you have more of an excuse to check out all those indoor attractions you avoid when the sun is out!
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Redwood trees will be planted in neighborhoods across Boston. Here’s why

BOSTON — Mayor Michelle Wu on Wednesday unveiled a plan to plant redwood trees in neighborhoods across Boston in an effort to fight climate change. While speaking at the Arnold Arboretum of Harvard University, Wu announced that the botanical research institution had gifted 10 dawn redwood trees to help the city bolster its tree canopy in a push to enhance livability and public health.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy