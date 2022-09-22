ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parsippany-troy Hills, NJ

NJ.com

QuickChek opens another N.J. location, more to come

Convenience store chain QuickChek has opened another store in New Jersey. QuickChek opened in Parlin (Sayreville) on Sept. 20. The 4,542 square-foot store is located at 3101 Bordentown Ave. at the intersection of Bordentown Ave. and Cheesequake Rd. The new QuickChek replaces an older, smaller format of the store. “Our...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
parsippanyfocus.com

Parsippany Remembers Former Mayor Frank B. Priore

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor Jamie Barberio presented a plaque and proclamation to the widow of Frank Priore at Tuesday’s Council meeting. The current Mayor honored the former Mayor appreciating his past service to the Township which dates back to January 1982 when Priore first became Mayor. Priore went on to serve two more terms in that capacity.
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
parsippanyfocus.com

Project Labor Agreements will Hurt Parsippany Taxpayers and Businesses

It may come as a shock for the taxpayers of Morris County to learn that Mayor James Barberio and some of the Parsippany Council are seeking to raise the cost of public works projects and discriminate against local Parsippany businesses and workers. However, their recent ordinance that mandates costly Project Labor Agreements (PLA’s) will do just that.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Iconic NJ pizzeria closes its doors

I know what you're thinking. One pizzeria closing in New Jersey is no big deal. You can get pizza on almost every street corner of New Jersey, but some places are just different. One of these places has always been Montclair’s Bivio Pizzeria, which has been serving authentic Neapolitan pizza...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Beach Radio

Ocean County, NJ State Lawmakers call on New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy to fund remainder of beach replenishment projects

There is several million dollars worth of combined bills that will need to be covered in order for beach replenishment projects to be completed in several Jersey Shore towns. In January of 2022, U.S. Congressman Chris Smith (R) -- who represents portions of Monmouth County and Ocean County -- was able to secure $30.2-million in federal funds through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act so that these projects could get underway.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
CBS News

Terminal at major New York area airport evacuated after security breach

NEW YORK -- A terminal at one of the New York metropolitan area's three major airports was evacuated Thursday night following a security breach, CBS New York reports. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said that at around 9:15 p.m., someone waiting in a Transportation Security Administration line in Newark Liberty International Airport's Terminal B entered a security door, so the entire terminal had to be cleared while a K-9 unit swept the area and found the person.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newjerseyisntboring.com

Is this Napa? Nope, it’s New Jersey! A Trip to Alba Vineyard

Located in the picturesque Warren County you’ll find Alba Vineyard, a 93-acre estate that dates back to the late 1700s. The motto at Alba Vineyards is “Quietly changing the reputation of New Jersey wines, one taster at a time.”. This winery was founded in 1982 and was originally...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
parsippanyfocus.com

Hazardous Waste Drop Off Scheduled for this Weekend

PARSIPPANY — The Morris County Municipal Utilities Authority (MCMUA) will conduct a Household Hazardous Waste Disposal event on Saturday, September 24, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Morris County Public Safety Training Academy, 500 West Hanover Avenue, Parsippany. Morris County residents will be able to drop off...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Ex-wrestler from N.J. high school fatally shot on city street

A former wrestler from Montclair High School died Thursday after authorities said he was shot on a street in Orange. Katon Washington, 28, of Montclair, was found by police officers responding to a shooting about 1 a.m. in the area of Aldine and Cleveland streets in Orange, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II.
MONTCLAIR, NJ

