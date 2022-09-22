Read full article on original website
QuickChek opens another N.J. location, more to come
Convenience store chain QuickChek has opened another store in New Jersey. QuickChek opened in Parlin (Sayreville) on Sept. 20. The 4,542 square-foot store is located at 3101 Bordentown Ave. at the intersection of Bordentown Ave. and Cheesequake Rd. The new QuickChek replaces an older, smaller format of the store. “Our...
parsippanyfocus.com
Video: Parsippany-Troy Hills Council Meeting – Tuesday, September 20
PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Council Meeting held a regular meeting Tuesday, September 20. Councilman Paul Carifi Jr.
ATV, dirt bikes are such a menace that NJ city adopts new gas station law
ATLANTIC CITY — Another New Jersey city is cracking down on ATVs and dirt bikes, this time cutting off a source of fuel. By law, all-terrain vehicles cannot be driven on paved surfaces in New Jersey. That hasn't stopped packs of rowdy riders from terrorizing neighborhoods and being a hazard on city streets as they pop wheelies and race, officials said.
parsippanyfocus.com
Parsippany Remembers Former Mayor Frank B. Priore
PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor Jamie Barberio presented a plaque and proclamation to the widow of Frank Priore at Tuesday’s Council meeting. The current Mayor honored the former Mayor appreciating his past service to the Township which dates back to January 1982 when Priore first became Mayor. Priore went on to serve two more terms in that capacity.
parsippanyfocus.com
Parsippany Welcomes Keshri Publishing with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
PARSIPPANY — On Saturday, September 10, 100 professionals, family and friends joined together to celebrate the office opening of Keshri Publishing Inc. and Book Signing of the Amazon #1 Best Selling Book – The Diamond Lifestyle, written by Shri Ajvalia and Dr. Kesha. Keshri Publishing specializes in helping...
parsippanyfocus.com
Project Labor Agreements will Hurt Parsippany Taxpayers and Businesses
It may come as a shock for the taxpayers of Morris County to learn that Mayor James Barberio and some of the Parsippany Council are seeking to raise the cost of public works projects and discriminate against local Parsippany businesses and workers. However, their recent ordinance that mandates costly Project Labor Agreements (PLA’s) will do just that.
Iconic NJ pizzeria closes its doors
I know what you're thinking. One pizzeria closing in New Jersey is no big deal. You can get pizza on almost every street corner of New Jersey, but some places are just different. One of these places has always been Montclair’s Bivio Pizzeria, which has been serving authentic Neapolitan pizza...
This Is The Restaurant With The Absolute Best View In New Jersey
There are so many great restaurant views in New Jersey, but a major publication has chosen one Garden State eatery as the restaurant with the best view in the whole state. When you have a state with amazing ocean views in every single beach town in the state, you know you're going to have restaurants with breathtaking surroundings.
Ocean County, NJ State Lawmakers call on New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy to fund remainder of beach replenishment projects
There is several million dollars worth of combined bills that will need to be covered in order for beach replenishment projects to be completed in several Jersey Shore towns. In January of 2022, U.S. Congressman Chris Smith (R) -- who represents portions of Monmouth County and Ocean County -- was able to secure $30.2-million in federal funds through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act so that these projects could get underway.
Long-term repairs could mean big-time traffic at major South NJ bridge
Traffic backups at the Delaware Memorial Bridge can be wicked on a regular day. But what happens when the bridge is reduced from four lanes to three lanes in both directions around the clock?. Well, drivers, we are finding out now. Work on the Delaware Memorial Bridge. Construction and 24/7...
New Jersey should squash this unfair tax | Opinion
In 2014, I began a one-woman crusade to reform New Jersey’s two death taxes. The result?. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Pick 6 lottery ticket worth $7.1M sold at ShopRite in N.J.
A lucky New Jersey Lottery player who bought a Pick 6 ticket for Thursday’s drawing at a supermarket in Burlington County won the $7.1 million jackpot. The winning ticket was purchased at ShopRite on Route 38 east in Hainesport. Thursday’s winning numbers were 8, 15, 28, 31, 33 and 39.
Terminal at major New York area airport evacuated after security breach
NEW YORK -- A terminal at one of the New York metropolitan area's three major airports was evacuated Thursday night following a security breach, CBS New York reports. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said that at around 9:15 p.m., someone waiting in a Transportation Security Administration line in Newark Liberty International Airport's Terminal B entered a security door, so the entire terminal had to be cleared while a K-9 unit swept the area and found the person.
New Jersey, If You Hear This Emergency Code On An Airplane Brace Yourself
Have you ever noticed that society thinks we can’t handle ourselves? I already told you about codes used in shopping centers to communicate a “situation” without us knowing what is going on. Well, that’s not the only place they use a secret language. If you are ever flying on a plane and you hear this, brace yourself.
newjerseyisntboring.com
Is this Napa? Nope, it’s New Jersey! A Trip to Alba Vineyard
Located in the picturesque Warren County you’ll find Alba Vineyard, a 93-acre estate that dates back to the late 1700s. The motto at Alba Vineyards is “Quietly changing the reputation of New Jersey wines, one taster at a time.”. This winery was founded in 1982 and was originally...
New Jersey’s Absolute Best And Most Amazing Steakhouse Has Been Announced
New Jersey is home to some of the finest restaurants in the entire country, and that includes some really great steakhouses. The question is, which one of the many great steakhouses we have in the Garden State would be considered the top steakhouse in the entire state?. That is exactly...
Driver Hospitalized As Honda Rear-Ends Toyota, Flips On Rt. 287: State Police
A driver was taken to a nearby hospital after a Honda rear-ended a Toyota and flipped on Route 287 on Wednesday, Sept. 21, state police confirmed. A blue Honda rear-ended a white Toyota Camry and overturned in the southbound lanes near milepost 52 in Pequannock Township just after 9:30 p.m., NJSP Trooper Brandi Slota told DailyVoice.com.
parsippanyfocus.com
Hazardous Waste Drop Off Scheduled for this Weekend
PARSIPPANY — The Morris County Municipal Utilities Authority (MCMUA) will conduct a Household Hazardous Waste Disposal event on Saturday, September 24, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Morris County Public Safety Training Academy, 500 West Hanover Avenue, Parsippany. Morris County residents will be able to drop off...
Ex-wrestler from N.J. high school fatally shot on city street
A former wrestler from Montclair High School died Thursday after authorities said he was shot on a street in Orange. Katon Washington, 28, of Montclair, was found by police officers responding to a shooting about 1 a.m. in the area of Aldine and Cleveland streets in Orange, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II.
Barstool’s Dave Portnoy reviews more NJ pizzerias — and discovers ‘tomato pie’
Dave Portnoy, of Barstool’s One Bite Pizza Reviews, is loving himself some New Jersey lately. He’s out with a new set of reviews this time featuring four pizzerias from the Mercer County area. Palermo's in Bordentown. His first stop was at Palermo’s in Bordentown, a restaurant whose name...
