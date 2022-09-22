ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleburne, TX

Woman and 5-month-old child killed in Wednesday morning car crash south of Cleburne

By James Hartley
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 5 days ago

A 23-year-old woman and a 5-month-old boy from Cleburne were killed Wednesday morning when authorities said the woman’s vehicle was hit by another at an intersection in Johnson County.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the woman who died as Darisa Hernandez. The crash happened sometime around 10 a.m.

According to a preliminary report from the Texas Department of Public Safety, the woman failed to yield the right of way at the intersection of Texas 171 and County Road 310A. The woman and the baby died at the scene.

Authorities said the woman was not wearing a seat belt but the 5-month-old was in a child’s safety seat.

A 55-year-old woman also in the car received what authorities described in the report as incapacitating injuries. She was taken to a hospital in Fort Worth.

A 2-year-old child received minor injuries and was taken to Cook Children’s Medical Center, while the driver of the other vehicle and his passenger both received minor injuries and were released at the scene, according to the report.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas.

