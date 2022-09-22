Read full article on original website
FOX 21 Online
Prep Football: Cloquet Holds Off Duluth East, Hermantown Handles Denfeld, Northwestern Stays Unbeaten
DULUTH, Minn.- The Cloquet football team would pick up their 3rd win of the season on Friday, defeating Duluth East 14 to 8. In other football action, Hermantown would improve to 2-2 after topping Duluth Denfeld 54 to 13. And in Wisconsin, Northwestern stays unbeaten with a 50 to 0...
WDIO-TV
Prep Volleyball: Cloquet, Esko pick up home wins in four sets
In prep volleyball action on Thursday Cloquet and Esko pick up home wins in four sets. Cloquet would down Greenway 3-1 (21-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-21) at home to improve to 6-2. The Raiders were led by Kyra Williams with 17 kills and 21 digs, followed by Lexi Hammer with 35 set assists.
WDIO-TV
Hibbing’s Minnesota North College offering new officiating courses to battle referee shortage
A shortage of referees continues to impact Northland sports across all levels. In just the past week Ashland football had to move a game from last Friday up to Thursday, and a Duluth Marshall volleyball game against Lakeview Christian Academy on Tuesday turned into a scrimmage, both due to a lack of officials.
WDIO-TV
Frosty Ridge celebrates National Alpaca Farm Days
Saturday and Sunday, Frosty Ridge Alpacas is hoping the people of the Northland will join them for National Alpaca Farm Days. It’s just two miles west of Midway Road in Duluth you can experience the fun, fleece, and fun for yourself from September 24th and 25th. Loni Blumerich and...
rejournals.com
Kraus-Anderson converting former Duluth school into apartment building
Kraus-Anderson Duluth has begun an extensive $29.7 million renovation that will convert Historic Old Central High School in Duluth, Minnesota, into a mixed-use residential apartment building. The building at 215 North First Avenue East in downtown Duluth was built in 1892 as Duluth Central High School. It is listed on...
cbs3duluth.com
Golfing in Duluth could look different in 2024
DULUTH, MN -- Tuesday night, Duluth’s Parks and Recreation Department presented two plans for the 2024 golf season. The city’s remaining public golf course, Enger Park, will need to undergo renovations, but for 2023, will stay open. “In 2023, Enger Park golf course will be our sole course...
WDIO-TV
Getting the lead out of water
Duluth began working on a pilot project to replace lead water service lines along a six block stretch of East Eighth Street at a cost of nearly $1.3 million. Duluth will be using the American Rescue Plan Act Money to pay consultants and develop a detailed action plan in hopes the city is successful in applying for state funds. The city is hoping to rid its municipal water system of lead, both in city-owned infrastructure and on private property.
Take A Trip To See Where Elvis Stayed & Played While In Duluth
With the new Elvis movie streaming, I decided to see what it was like when Elvis Presley was in Duluth, Minnesota back in the 70s. The movie which you can find on HBO Max or Amazon Prime is about the rise to fame of the rock n' roll king himself, Elvis. I saw the movie and though Austin Butler did an outstanding job as "The King". Tom Hanks also did well as his manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Check out the trailer below:
cbs3duluth.com
City by City: Ashland, Superior, Iron Range
Ashland, WI- Kreher Park is getting a new playground! The 25-year-old playground has been removed and installation of the new set-up could start as early as next week. The Ashland Parks and Recreation Department hopes to have the playground open by October 1. The playground was funded in part by the Chequamegon Bay Area Community Fund of the Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation. Local elementary students picked the design last spring.
North Of Duluth Is An Old Youth Camp On 150 Acres For Under $3 Million
Ever wanted to own your own campground? This one-of-a-kind opportunity is less than a two-hour drive from Duluth. This campground has a lot to offer: over 150 acres of land, shorelines on bodies of water including McDougal Lake, the Stony River, and the channel frontage. 34 buildings include a dining hall, a 3-story office building, 16 bunkhouses, and a rec. center, a riverside cabin, a health center, garages, a shop, and more.
WDIO-TV
Duluth to be lit in shades of teal for ovarian cancer awareness
It’s almost time to Light Duluth Teal! And the Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance is adding splashes of teal to Canal Park. Kris Greer, MOCA’s board chair and ovarian cancer survivor herself, spent time tying teal ribbons on the carriages that take people on horse-drawn rides. Several Duluth area...
WDIO-TV
Northland Strong: Blake Conklin
A section of Superior street was blocked off in downtown Duluth Wednesday for an event called, Bags and Brews. It was a bag tournament with live music, drinks and food all for a good cause, to help find a cure for childhood cancer. Cancer doesn’t discriminate and unfortunately for the...
WDIO-TV
UMD men’s hockey lands 3rd in NCHC preseason poll
The preseason polls have been released for the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey team and they’ve been tabbed to finish third in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC). The defending NCHC Frozen Faceoff champion Bulldogs tied for fourth in the conference last year. Denver University took...
Two New Roundabouts Announced For Busy Duluth Road
Love them or hate them, they're here to stay in the Northland. Another set of roundabouts - two specifically - have been announced as part of the plans to reconstruct a busy Duluth roadway. The St. Louis County HIghway Department has announced plans for a reconstruction project along Rice Lake...
WDIO-TV
Apartments taking shape inside Historic Old Central High School
Every day, and every hour, crews are changing the Historic Old Central High School more and more. The project and future building will be known as the Zenith DCHS, a nod to the name of the yearbook at the original school. It’s been being converted into 122 apartments. Kraus-Anderson...
WDIO-TV
Around Town – Sept. 23, 2022
Rangers love to ride, and this weekend the Run-a-Muck ATV Club is having its second annual Fall Fest. Bring your four-wheelers to Pengilly on Saturday morning for games, music, a raffle, and of course an ATV ride. Proceeds will support building trails to connect Iron Range communities. Across the Range...
WDIO-TV
UMD volleyball stays undefeated
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) volleyball team was at home Friday taking on Augustana, riding a 12 game winning streak. The Bulldogs lead the game with 47 total kills and eight blocks. Cianna Selbitschka lead the team with 12 kills of her own, as UMD won their 13th straight...
Loop Road Closed At Highway 61 North Of Duluth Until Mid October
That ongoing bridge replacement project up the North Shore has resulted in a temporary road closure to allow for the necessary road alignment. Loop Road - also known as Silver Creek Township Road 613 - has been closed at its connection to Highway 61. As mentioned, the closure will allow for the eventual road realignment that's tied to the Silver Creek Bridge that's located to the north of Two Harbors.
KEYC
‘Swatting’ to blame for Cloquet school threats
The Minnesota State women’s soccer team is rolling with a five-game unbeaten streak after taking down Crookston 7-0 on Sunday. St. Peter Public Schools has announced a new addition to its faculty by filling the education equity coordinator position. Mankato man sentenced for role in overdose death. Updated: 5...
WDIO-TV
Leaders celebrate new meat processing facility at NERCC
A celebration at the Northeast Regional Corrections Center included meat processed right on-site. After all, the event marks the completion of the new meat processing facility. It’s been in the works for years, and was funded through bonding money requested over several sessions. Leaders from Arrowhead Regional Corrections joined...
