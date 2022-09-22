ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

News19 WLTX

Columbia may see changes in the way help provided to homeless

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As of Wednesday, the Task Force to Prevent and End Homelessness will no longer be meeting, but Mayor Daniel Rickenmann says the work is not done yet. "We're going to get a written report, then start working in smaller groups so we can start to put the pieces together," Rickenmann explained. "At the end of the day I wish we could say that we can end homelessness but that's not realistic... I think we can massively reduce it."
abcnews4.com

Columbia task force talks strategies to tackle homelessness

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- The city of Columbia is taking the next steps to address homelessness just weeks after announcing a multi-million dollar plan to turn the Inclement Weather Center into year-round 'rapid shelters,' which would consist of 50 'mini-homes' for those with nowhere to go. Jamar Ogburn was at...
WIS-TV

Mold Hell at apartment complex in NE Columbia: ‘We’re practically homeless’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A single mother says she has failed her children for choosing to live at the Spring Gardens apartments on Percival Road in Columbia. This tenant, going under the pseudonym of Jenifer in fear of retaliation, says a building leak in March rendered two-thirds of her apartment unlivable. Her air conditioning stopped working within the same month.
Society
News19 WLTX

Friend responds to woman's death at Belk

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A childhood friend of an employee found dead inside the Belk bathroom at Columbiana Mall is now seeking justice and demanding action in her friend's name. Bessie Durham went into the restroom at Belk on September 15. Her body was found four days later. Her childhood friend, Valerie York, is stunned it took so long to find her.
abccolumbia.com

Student athletes to clean up site of former homeless camp

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff’s Department says student athletes from Palmetto Prep Academy will be assisting in the cleanup of a former homeless camp tomorrow. The athletes from Palmetto Prep will work to clean up left-over debris at the wooded piece of property from 9 am- 1...
News19 WLTX

Park upgrades underway in St. Matthews

ST MATTHEWS, S.C. — Several park upgrades are in the works throughout St. Matthews. Town administrator Rosyl Warren says funding from the capital project sales tax will support a pocket park being built next to town hall. At this park, a gazebo with staging will allow for events. Additional...
WIS-TV

Richland Co extends deadline for groups to apply for COVID-19 relief

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County is extending the deadline for organizations to apply for emergency funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The county is making $16 million in funding available to help small businesses, nonprofits, and other organizations impacted by the pandemic. The new deadline is Friday,...
abccolumbia.com

University of South Carolina increases minimum wage

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The University of South Carolina is raising its minimum wage for employees to $14 an hour. The United Campus Workers of South Carolina says it has been a long time effort to see this change. Bobbie Keitte is a part of the union and has worked for USC for 30 years. Even though Keitee makes more than $15 an hour, she has been fighting on behalf of her co-workers who are struggling to make ends meet.
News19 WLTX

How Newberry County plans to attract more grocery stores

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Newberry County Council Wednesday discussed extending its grocery store recruitment incentives for another two years in hopes of attracting more grocery stores to the area. County Council first passed the incentives after one of Newberry County's three grocery stores closed in 2017, but expired in 2020....
WLTX.com

THC edibles, vape pens possibly to blame for sick Lakewood High students in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is investigating multiple reports of students feeling ill and clearing up rumors concerning the cause. Sheriff Anthony Dennis said in a statement released on Friday that investigators are at Lakewood High School working with the administration to determine what led to reports of students suddenly not feeling well - with one even taken by ambulance for treatment.
abccolumbia.com

Lost or stolen firearms ordinance passed by City of Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia passed a major ordinance Tuesday on reporting lost or stolen firearms. The new ordinance gives gun owners 24 hours to report their missing firearms to Columbia police. Failure to do so will result in a fine of up to $500. City Council...
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

