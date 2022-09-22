Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
63-year-old Belk Employee Lay Dead for 4 Days in Company Bathroomjustpene50Columbia, SC
The South Carolina State Fair Hosts Sensory-Friendly Morning on October 13thPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Antischism: Anarcho-punk Band of South CarolinaTyler Mc.Columbia, SC
Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Columbia may see changes in the way help provided to homeless
COLUMBIA, S.C. — As of Wednesday, the Task Force to Prevent and End Homelessness will no longer be meeting, but Mayor Daniel Rickenmann says the work is not done yet. "We're going to get a written report, then start working in smaller groups so we can start to put the pieces together," Rickenmann explained. "At the end of the day I wish we could say that we can end homelessness but that's not realistic... I think we can massively reduce it."
Some Bethune residents frustrated with permit, inspection delays
BETHUNE, S.C. — Some residents in the Town of Bethune are becoming frustrated as they are running into roadblocks regarding inspections and permits for homes and businesses. Several viewers reached out to News19 about the issue so we spoke with one who is being impacted. "We have a rental...
abcnews4.com
Columbia task force talks strategies to tackle homelessness
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- The city of Columbia is taking the next steps to address homelessness just weeks after announcing a multi-million dollar plan to turn the Inclement Weather Center into year-round 'rapid shelters,' which would consist of 50 'mini-homes' for those with nowhere to go. Jamar Ogburn was at...
WIS-TV
Mold Hell at apartment complex in NE Columbia: ‘We’re practically homeless’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A single mother says she has failed her children for choosing to live at the Spring Gardens apartments on Percival Road in Columbia. This tenant, going under the pseudonym of Jenifer in fear of retaliation, says a building leak in March rendered two-thirds of her apartment unlivable. Her air conditioning stopped working within the same month.
Friend responds to woman's death at Belk
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A childhood friend of an employee found dead inside the Belk bathroom at Columbiana Mall is now seeking justice and demanding action in her friend's name. Bessie Durham went into the restroom at Belk on September 15. Her body was found four days later. Her childhood friend, Valerie York, is stunned it took so long to find her.
abccolumbia.com
Student athletes to clean up site of former homeless camp
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff’s Department says student athletes from Palmetto Prep Academy will be assisting in the cleanup of a former homeless camp tomorrow. The athletes from Palmetto Prep will work to clean up left-over debris at the wooded piece of property from 9 am- 1...
Sumter church group that teaches English to Hispanic parents hits financial wall, requests donations
SUMTER, S.C. — An organization that teaches English to Hispanic parents in Sumter says that, for the first time, they don't have the funding they need. Marilyn Morgan Sein helped create the Hispanic Parents Workshop in 2019 to help parents with important language skills. "We assist families in being...
Park upgrades underway in St. Matthews
ST MATTHEWS, S.C. — Several park upgrades are in the works throughout St. Matthews. Town administrator Rosyl Warren says funding from the capital project sales tax will support a pocket park being built next to town hall. At this park, a gazebo with staging will allow for events. Additional...
WIS-TV
Richland Co extends deadline for groups to apply for COVID-19 relief
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County is extending the deadline for organizations to apply for emergency funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The county is making $16 million in funding available to help small businesses, nonprofits, and other organizations impacted by the pandemic. The new deadline is Friday,...
Columbia City Council to vote on funding for GANGS in Peace pilot program
COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Tuesday, Columbia City Council will vote on whether to give nearly $29,000 to a local organization known as G.A.N.G.S in Peace for a three month pilot program. The organization, formed earlier this year by former gang members, aims to reduce youth violence through various programming.
Check on suspicious vehicle at Cayce park ends with suspect's deadly fall outside Columbia Convention Center
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man who authorities say ran from police in Cayce is dead after falling from a balcony outside the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center early Saturday morning. According to the Cayce Police Department, the incident began with an officer checking on a vehicle at Guignard Park around...
abccolumbia.com
University of South Carolina increases minimum wage
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The University of South Carolina is raising its minimum wage for employees to $14 an hour. The United Campus Workers of South Carolina says it has been a long time effort to see this change. Bobbie Keitte is a part of the union and has worked for USC for 30 years. Even though Keitee makes more than $15 an hour, she has been fighting on behalf of her co-workers who are struggling to make ends meet.
How Newberry County plans to attract more grocery stores
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Newberry County Council Wednesday discussed extending its grocery store recruitment incentives for another two years in hopes of attracting more grocery stores to the area. County Council first passed the incentives after one of Newberry County's three grocery stores closed in 2017, but expired in 2020....
Shagging in South Carolina, a little history behind the state dance
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolinians know it well. In fact, they teach it in our schools. The designated state dance. The Shag. "We can come toward each other as I bring her in and we can go away from each other as I send her out and we finish with a rock step," said Jim Williamson, owner and instructor at Blue Moon Ballroom.
‘20 is plenty’: Columbia leaders consider lowering neighborhood speed limits to 20 mph
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia city leaders are looking at ways to bump speed limits down in neighborhood streets to 20 mph. Residents living in the Earlewood neighborhood like Rebecca Haynes said they are fed up with speeders . "I have a three and a half year old. He desperately...
SC interstate widening projects ahead of schedule due to additional funding
State leaders said they have been able to accelerate some transportation projects in South Carolina thanks to additional federal and state funding.
Prisma offering drive-thru COVID vaccines Saturday as Richland, Lexington remain at high levels
COLUMBIA, S.C. — As the latest data from South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) shows Richland and Lexington counties remain at a high COVID-19 Community Level, Prisma Health will be hosting a drive-through clinic Saturday morning on the Prisma Health Richland Hospital Campus. No appointment is...
WLTX.com
THC edibles, vape pens possibly to blame for sick Lakewood High students in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is investigating multiple reports of students feeling ill and clearing up rumors concerning the cause. Sheriff Anthony Dennis said in a statement released on Friday that investigators are at Lakewood High School working with the administration to determine what led to reports of students suddenly not feeling well - with one even taken by ambulance for treatment.
abccolumbia.com
Lost or stolen firearms ordinance passed by City of Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia passed a major ordinance Tuesday on reporting lost or stolen firearms. The new ordinance gives gun owners 24 hours to report their missing firearms to Columbia police. Failure to do so will result in a fine of up to $500. City Council...
abccolumbia.com
The Columbia Police and Fire Department are collecting stuffed animals for children
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Police and Fire Departments are collecting stuffed animals to help ease the pain and fear of children in traumatizing situations. If you are interested in donating, bring your gently used stuffed animals to the Eau Claire Print Building on Ensor Avenue at 6 pm on Thursday, Sept. 22.
